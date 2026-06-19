UK politics: the prediction market Polymarket is increasingly influential in mainstream media reporting. The latest UK politics predictions there include:

90% chance Andy Burnham is the next PM in 2026, now that he has won the Makerfield by-election.

Only a 6% chance there is no “next PM” in 2026.

Or in sport:

14% chance that England win the World Cup (the most likely outcome is thought to be quarter-final elimination, with a 24% probability).

56% chance that Scotland are eliminated in Round of 32.

Betfair Exchange has generally been my preferred venue for checking odds, but the sheer variety of events that are available on Polymarket is very impressive!

Bank of England: there was no change to rates at the Bank of England yesterday, as expected. Two of the nine members of the MPC wanted an immediate rate hike to 4%.

Overnight market movements:



The FTSE is set to open down 0.25% at 10,370

S&P 500 is down 0.4% at 7,465

Brent crude is up 0.8% at $80.50/bbl

Gold is down 1.7% at $4,140/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $62,800

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 20% at £16.10 (£674m) - Update on Strategic Review & Formal Sale Process - Graham - TAKEOVER (GREEN)

Very dramatic news here as it transpires that hotel group PPHE’s top shareholder Euro Plaza, owning 33%, is opposed to the planned takeover by Fattal Hotels.

Euro Plaza is the vehicle owned by PPHE’s founder Eli Papouchado.

Mr. Papouchado and his fellow shareholder, co-CEO Boris Ivesha (who owns 11%) were the ones who put PPHE into play last November, with the announcement that they were interested in monetising their stakes.

This kicked off a Formal Sale Process which led to a takeover offer from the Israel hotel group, Fattal Hotels, at £22 per share.

Fattal are also existing shareholders in PPHE, owning 4%.

The £22 offer was a nearly 50% premium to the PPHE share price last November, when this process began (c. £15). But it was also a 20% discount to PPHE’s official net asset value (£27.40).

The PPHE Board were happy to recommend a takeover at this price, and said that they believed it represented fair value. But they have now learned that Euro Plaza (i.e. Mr. Papouchado) does not consent to it.

How things stand currently:

Fattal is not going to proceed, given Euro Plaza’s opposition.

The £22 offer therefore cannot be delivered in its current form.

PPHE has received “an indicative proposal from another interested party”.

No further details are provided on this “indicative proposal”, other than “this interest is at a very preliminary stage and is currently being assessed.”

Graham’s view

Although the PPHE share price has been badly hurt by today’s news, I don't think that it should negatively affect our view of what this company is ultimately worth.

After all, Mr. Papouchado could have simply accepted £22 per share. He evidently believes that it is worth more.

Also, the new “indicative proposal” must be at a higher level than £22, or else why would the Board even bother to assess it?

I’m therefore going to stand over the claim that although PPHE is not worth full NAV, it is worth significantly more than the market has been giving it credit for. The market has often put it at a 50% discount to NAV, while an informed buyer (Fattal) were willing to pay a 20% discount..

At today's share price, it has given back the majority of the gains it made since last November:

Personally, I’m therefore GREEN on this for value. Although it remains entirely unclear as to whether or not a takeover is going to be possible in the foreseeable future, as that depends on the view of the key shareholder. Given that he’s the co-founder of the business and still owns one third of it, he has every right to influence the outcome here.

Down 11% to 48.4p (£96m) - Annual Financial Report - Graham - BLACK (AMBER/RED ↓)

The market is not too impressed with the results from this FX specialist:

AUM +14%, boosted by exchange rates and other market movements.

Revenue down 4% (£40.1m), “due to mandate re-compositions and lower performance fees”.

Profit after tax down 23% (£7m), “reflecting tax rate normalising following prior year deferred tax credits.”

The final dividend is 1.45p. It’s not mentioned but this is a significant step-down from last year’s final dividend of 2.5p. And I don’t think the market was expecting it. So this is a surprise cut to the dividend.

Estimates: thanks to Panmure Liberum for publishing on Record today.

Their note confirms that the cut to dividend was a surprise move.

Other points of interest:

2026 earnings per share of 3.9p are below the 4.3p forecast

2027 EPS forecast gets cut from 5.1p to 4p

2028 EPS forecast gets cut from 5.4p to 4.8p

So let’s make no mistake: this is a pretty serious profit warning.

Using the new EPS forecast for FY27 and the latest share price, the shares are trading at 12x earnings.

At least the balance sheet remains strong and flexible with nearly £28m of net assets, which are almost fully tangible and highly liquid.

Outlook: focuses on the future and the need for a strong balance sheet to pursue their growth strategies.

"Record is a business in purposeful evolution… Private Markets strategies, in particular, offer the potential for longer-term, higher-margin and more scalable revenues as they mature. This is where our priorities are focused. These growth opportunities require continued balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation to support their full potential.”



Graham’s view

I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Record as an institution. But the difficulty with the investment thesis has been the lack of growth, and that remains the main issue today.

But they continue to look for new opportunities. The Private Markets strategies are described like this:



Private Markets includes strategies across areas such as Emerging Markets, Infrastructure Equity, Private Credit and Private Debt, designed in close partnership with our institutional clients… Private Markets strategies [...] involve a combination of longer lock-up periods, higher margins, or more predictable fee profiles, thereby improving earnings visibility over time. These solutions now contribute 28% of our revenue base…

Although the development of these Private Markets products has required patience and will be coupled with uneven revenue recognition in the early stages, this mix enhances the resilience and sustainability of our earnings base, while remaining aligned with our clients' long-term objectives.



Despite my fondness for the company, I’m going to turn AMBER/RED on it today, as today’s profit warning follows another one last November.

For what it’s worth, I do think that Record will continue to find success with its new strategies. But it’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that these efforts are to some extent merely replacing older revenue streams that are drying up. If the shares were obviously cheap then I could be more positive, but I don’t think that’s the case right now.

The 3-year chart tells a story of gradual decline:

Down 4% at 47p (£49m) - FY26 Financial Results - Graham - AMBER =

Marks Electrical Group plc ("Marks Electrical" or "the Group"), the online electrical retailer, today announces its full year audited results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 ("the year" or "FY26").

This is a revenue warning, but not a profit warning, as cost reductions are expected to keep profit forecasts intact.

Full-year results for FY March 2026:

Revenue down 7.5% “as we strategically reduced our marketplace presence, placing elevated focus on organic routes to market via the Group's main website and internal telesales.”

Adjusted EBITDA £2.5m (2025: £4.2m), as previously guided. Stronger in H2.

Pre-tax loss £0.5m (2025: £1.7m loss).

Net cash finished the year at £4.4m.

As announced yesterday, a CMA investigation has concluded with a financial penalty of £1.2m (reduced to £0.7m) and customer redress of £0.6m. The company was pre-ticking boxes at checkout for optional services such as appliance recycling. So the net cash figure will be under a little pressure.

Current trading and outlook: current trading is in line with expectations, but they are reducing forward guidance on sales.

We are well positioned heading into FY27 with positive trading momentum and a positive cash position. That said, overall consumer confidence remains weak with the level of UK inflation, interest rates and unemployment all impacting net disposable income along with concerns around the impact from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East on the cost of living.

Whilst we continue to target profitable growth, with the benefits of our rigorous focus in FY26 on efficiencies and operational cost controls expected to benefit the Group's FY27 adjusted EBITDA performance, we are taking a more cautious outlook for the year ahead on sales growth and gross margin.



Estimates: thanks to Canaccord Genuity for covering this today.

FY27 revenue estimate is reduced 8% to £108.3m, flat on FY26.

FY27 adj. PBT estimate is increased from £0.9m to £1.5m. The CMA settlement will be an adjusting item.

Graham’s view

I turned neutral on Marks in April and I will leave that stance unchanged today.

The themes in April were similar: company performance was predicated on margins and cost control, not sales growth.

As I said then, I have no issue with companies generating short-term performance via cost control rather than sales growth.

The market is patiently waiting for this to return to prior levels of profitability:

They’ve had a few very lean years:

I maintain an open mind as to whether they’ll succeed in achieving a profit rebound, so I’m neutral. At some point, they are going to need to find some sales growth. For now, they are treading water - and that’s ok.