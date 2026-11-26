LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Thur 26th Nov 2026) - HFD, CMCX, BAB, NXQ, LTHM, HILS, EMR, FSG, MAB1
Good morning!
Today is Thanksgiving Day which means that US stock and bond markets are closed.
Also, while US markets will reopen tomorrow, on Black Friday, they will close early to help extend the holiday. Expect thin volumes.
In personal news, I wanted to let you know that I’m going away for a few weeks on paternity leave. Unlike an AI agent, which never gets sick, I am prone to various biological imperatives and that means you’ll be in the capable hands of our extended team of writers here for a few weeks. There will be a larger writing team than usual, and more coverage than ever before.
I should be back before Christmas, but until then - safe investing!
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 1.4% at 10,580
S&P 500 is up 0.4% at 7,207
Brent crude (January) is up 0.3% at $94.80/bbl
Gold is down 0.5% at $3,570/oz
Bitcoin is up 0.5% at $60,450
Roland Head and Mark Simpson are here today!
Leaving it there for now, thanks everyone! Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
AI Summary
Notes
Babcock International (LON:BAB) (£5.0bn | SR38)
Babcock has signed the largest contract in its history, a £8.7bn five-year submarine services agreement with the Ministry of Defence from 1 December 2026. It succeeds the FMSP contract and could run for up to 15 years in total. The £8.7bn is made up of £8bn of contract backlog and a £0.7bn framework. No impact on financial expectations is stated.
AMBER = (Roland)
HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) (£2.6bn | SR93)
Net asset value per share edged up to 160.5p from 160.2p over the half, as a 3.4p hit from higher discount rates was offset by strong portfolio returns. Dividend cash cover held at 1.10x, with the 8.50p target for the year to March 2027 on track. HICL has also bought 42% of Hector Rail for £69m.
Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) (£2.1bn | SR61)
Full-year operating profit is now expected to be modestly above analyst forecasts. Revenue rose 12% on an organic constant-currency basis in the four months to 31 October, against 5% in the first half. It now expects full-year constant-currency revenue growth of about 10%, excluding the Southwest Galvanizing acquisition.
AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)
Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) (£1.8bn | SR89)
Adjusted operating profit edged up to £332m from £330m despite £120m of cost headwinds, but statutory pre-tax profit fell to £229m from £238m after £30m of separately disclosed items, mainly a property valuation charge. Like-for-like sales rose 2.1% and net debt excluding leases fell £100m to £743m. Like-for-like sales are up 1.1% over the latest eight weeks, and the company expects about £95m of cost headwinds in FY 2027.
AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) (£1.8bn | SR68)
Record first-half profit before tax more than doubled to £106.0m, even though market volatility was subdued. Net operating income rose 54% to £286.6m, and the interim dividend rose 84% to 10.1p. The own funds ratio fell to 195% from 292% after a £250m bond issue, but guidance of at least £550m income is reiterated.
AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Mark)
Safestore Holdings (LON:SAFE) (£1.1bn | SR55)
Revenue rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter at constant currency. Like-for-like revenue grew 0.7%, with Paris down 3.9%, while expansion markets rose 12.0%. Closing occupancy fell to 78.1% of lettable area from 79.9%. Adjusted diluted EPRA EPS is still expected in line with analyst forecasts.
Bravura Solutions (LON:BVS) (£746m | SR63)
Full-year guidance is raised, with cash earnings lifted most. It now expects FY27 revenue of $285–305m (previously $280–300m) and cash EBITDA of $93–103m (previously $84–94m). It cites strong demand for project services, cost discipline and better exchange rates, assuming 1.95 GBP/AUD for the rest of the year.
Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) (£654m | SR94)
A £210m contract to deliver the M5 Junction 10 improvements has been won, for Gloucestershire County Council. The wider scheme is expected to cost £372m, with funding secured from several sources including the Housing Infrastructure Fund. It is anticipated to enable over 20,000 new homes. No reference to any impact on expectations.
Halfords (LON:HFD) (£534m | SR98)
Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 (“HY27”)
Underlying pre-tax profit jumped 66% to £39.0m in the first half, helped by about £8m from hot summer weather that may not recur. The board now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit of £60m–65m, the upper end of its range. Net cash was £40.1m, and the interim dividend rose to 3.5p.
GREEN = (Roland)
Foresight group (LON:FSG) (£472m | SR83)
Foresight Group Hldg - Half-year results for six months to 30/09/26
Revenue rose 10% to £84.6m in the first half, but the Kinetic sale left assets under management down 1% at £13.0bn. Core EBITDA before share-based payments rose 7% to £34.0m, and the interim dividend rose 11% to 9.0p. Management says FEIP II's €1.25bn target is “an important factor” in delivering market expectations.
AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) (£399m | SR35)
The Picton acquisition almost doubled the trust, lifting net asset value to £578.4m and cutting loan to value to 31.3%. Earnings per share fell to 1.5p from 1.7p, and the 1.79p dividend was 94% covered by earnings. Management says its priority is to capture rental reversion and return the dividend to full cover.
James Latham (LON:LTHM) (£212m | SR97)
Pre-tax profit rose 18% to £15.2m in the first half as revenue grew 11.4% to £219.3m. Cash fell to £36.8m from £59.8m a year earlier as the new distribution centre was built. The interim dividend rises to 8.45p, but the board is “seeing some pressure on margins”.
GREEN = (Mark)
Afentra (LON:AET) (£157m | SR41)
Appoints Antonio Fernandes as CFO. He currently serves as Deputy CFO.
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) (£138m | SR57)
Production will beat the top of full-year guidance, but cash flow guidance has been cut. Output averaged about 45.2 kboepd in the 10 months to end-October against a 34–42 kboepd range. Free cash flow is now guided at $160–210m (previously $170–250m), after a $112m upfront Ghana tax settlement payment.
Macfarlane (LON:MACF) (£122m | SR94)
Full-year results are on track, in line with market expectations. Revenue in the 10 months to 31 October 2026 rose 4%, with growth in both divisions, and profit was ahead of last year. Net bank debt was £17.7m, and the first £1.5m of a £6m buyback is complete.
Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) (£107m | SR17)
FY26 Adjusted EBITDA is in line with market expectations, with net bank debt of about £21m at 26 September 2026. Trading in the first eight weeks of FY27 has been ahead of the Board's expectations.
Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) (£87m | SR86)
Revenue after royalties jumped 75% to $32.5m in the third quarter, as production hit a record 5,294 boe/d. Net income more than doubled to $6.7m, and adjusted EBITDA rose 67% to $18m. Arrow ended September with $28.7m of cash and no debt. Management says it is "well placed to keep growing".
Proservice Building Services Marketplace (LON:PRO) (£25m | SR36)
Full-year profit guidance has been narrowed to underlying EBITDA of £9.0–10.5m. First-half revenue is expected to be about £145m, with underlying EBITDA of £2.3m (£1.6m a year earlier). Net debt rose to £41.6m at 31 Oct 2026 from £27.2m, and the board is still weighing an equity fundraise. It expects a second-half weighting and to meet market expectations.
First Property (LON:FPO) (£24m | SR85)
Pre-tax profit fell 31.8% to £1.01m in the six months to 30 September, but underlying profit was steady at £1.11m. The drop reflects a one-off £0.26m write-down on a Romanian fund investment. Net debt was flat at £6.03m, no interim dividend was declared, and the company expects profits to grow over time as Poland's growth lifts its property values and income.
Nexteq (LON:NXQ) (£21m | SR69)
Profit guidance is cut after delays to two Gaming orders and two new Densitron customers' first orders. It now expects FY26 revenue of at least $60m and adjusted loss before tax of no more than $4m, against consensus of $73m and break-even. Net cash at year end is expected to be $10m.
PROFIT WARNING/AMBER/RED = (Mark)
Empresaria (LON:EMR) (£17m | SR91)
Full-year adjusted pre-tax profit is now expected to be at least £7.3m, ahead of recently upgraded expectations. It has hired external advisers to study a possible sale of IMS, its global workforce solutions business.
AMBER/RED = (Mark)
Frontier IP (LON:FIPP) (£12m | SR14)
Frontier IP's loss before tax fell to £1.4m from £6.3m, thanks to £2.6m of unrealised investment gains, but the auditor qualified its opinion ("the Directors were unable to provide sufficient appropriate audit evidence in respect of the valuation of certain investments") and there is a going-concern warning.
iomart (LON:IOM) (£10m | SR51)
Revenue fell 11% to £69.0m, and the adjusted pre-tax loss widened to £6.4m from £2.1m. Net debt was £117.2m at 30 September, and a sale of the data centre business is being discussed with a potential buyer. The company's own forecasts show it breaching a debt covenant at 31 December unless lenders grant a waiver.
*AI summaries are reviewed by the writing team.
Analyst notes
Halfords has delivered another upgrade to profit guidance today on the back of a very strong first half. While the company admits that the weather-related boost seen over the summer is expected to fade in H2, I think it's fair to maintain our positive view given the evident momentum and still-reasonable valuation.
The results look very strong, with 54% NOI growth versus H1 last year, leading to profits more than doubling. They also say they are trading in line with expectations. However, the maths suggests that to hit the consensus for the Full-Year, they either need to beat NOI consensus or make some pretty drastic cuts to their costs. As the company often points out, costs are relatively fixed, so I just don't see this cost-cutting happening.
This leaves two options: they need to beat NOI consensus, or they will miss on PBT. If it is the former, then why not upgrade this guidance today?
So overall, despite some very strong results, I think we should be a bit more cautious today, although the scope for further progress in FY28 means that a positive view is still warranted, in my opinion. AMBER/GREEN
- Babcock International (LON:BAB)
Babcock wins £8.7bn nuclear submarine contract renewal; share price rallies
Today's news provides relief for shareholders as it confirms Babcock has won an enlarged renewal of its contract to manage the Royal Navy's nuclear submarine fleet - one of the company's most important contracts. Any upgrade to expectations seems likely to be minimal, however, and I don't yet see enough reason to change my neutral view on the shares.
- Foresight group (LON:FSG)
Foresight Group up 8% as strong H1 may justify slightly higher confidence in the full year
The main attractions here, in my view, are the asset classes in which Foresight specialises: infrastructure and private equity, which are to some degree insulated from passive competition. However, given the slim balance sheet support and its continued reliance on the timing of certain events in order to meet near-term forecasts, I think a moderately positive stance remains the most sensible one for us. For investors willing to look past short-term risks, I think this does offer something different and is worthy of additional research.
The scale of the warning here, with roughly $4m out of FY PBT, is pretty shocking given that they said they were trading in line just 16 days ago.
The slight miss in Densitron appears to be timing, with FY27E revenue increased by their broker, Cavensish, roughly in line with the reduction for FY26E. However, at Quixant, there appears to be no quick fix, and FY27E revenue forecasts are slashed by 36%.
Cash and net working capital now more than cover the market cap. However, with no sign that these assets can be made productive anytime soon, I am in no rush to change our mostly negative view (that would be lower but for the asset backing).
Pleasingly, it appears that I did warn that the 13% fall in the share price to around 73p on the first profits warning last December looked like a huge under-reaction. With the shares now trading at around 30p, this has proven prescient.
- Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)
Hill & Smith shares rally as profit guidance raised on strong US sales growth
Hill & Smith has traded ahead of expectations so far in H2, thanks mainly to continued strong demand in US infrastructure markets. While I think it's worth considering how much of this might be tied into the AI data centre boom, I believe the company's qualities remain attractive and its valuation is still reasonable. My broadly-positive view is unchanged today.
- James Latham (LON:LTHM)
Half year results show that the company remains at least on track for the full year
Long-term thinking and a robust balance sheet have allowed them to benefit from a competitor going into administration and continue building their new national distribution centre. The net result is that they have significantly outperformed the wider housebuilding industry.
The transition to the NDC and some caution on margins may see a weaker H2. However, the strength of H1 means I see a beat of expectations as far more likely than a miss.
Combined with a still modest valuation for such a well-run business, I see no reason to change our previously positive view.
- Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)
Mitchells & Butlers - outperforming the competition and with heavy discount to NAV baked in
There are many pressures facing the pub and restaurant trade - taxes, wage rates, a weak consumer, and so on. But MAB has impressed me on the few occasions I've checked it out. It always seems to generate an acceptable margin in a difficult sector. That said, I'm not going to assume that the current shares are a bargain at 9x earnings. Like-for-like growth numbers might be ahead of the competition but the best-case scenario in my mind is that they simply absorb cost increases and perhaps leave a small surplus at the end of the year. Still, I think we can afford to take a more optimistic stand and put this on AMBER/GREEN, hypothesising that it's a long-term winner in its sector. Remember that it also offers heavy asset backing with a generous discount to NAV baked in.
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69 comments
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) I agree with others that the results seemed very good to me. I invested further. I’m intrigued though that the stock rank is declining.
Congratulations Graham - nice one!
(LON:HFD) 2 factors helping Halfords are 1) EV's are heavier than non EV's and therefore tyre wear increases. 2) Servicing of EV's is less specialised - so main dealerships will lose servicing revenue and the likes of Halfords will gain servicing revenue.
Congratulations Graham
Best wishes to you and your family
I have held several years now since it first came thro' my growth sieves . It even came thro' Slater's sieves for a while. I'm up a little ,but the nice growing divi suits my age [82] .
I still have such happy memories of the bairns ,do enjoy as they grow up so quickly. tony
Should a bid materialise for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) then this will push even more money back towards defensive assets - not harmful to value attractive UK stocks. Quite a surprise it has taken this long after a decade or more being out of favour but I won't complain as have a small holding .....
One of my larger holdings and I trimmed about 25% on the spike.
Wouldn't be surprised if this is the level - but never know - maybe after all this time it is contested... funny old game.
That's true. My concern isn't with Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) itself but the continual peeling away at the UK stock markets. At this rate London is heading to be a quirky backwater, unsuitable for serious share investors.
I wouldn't be so gloomy actually, if it attracts the flow of money and valuations do prove defensive...u never know, many of these assets could find their way back via a future demerger - IPO cycle. Being short takeover assets isn't so clever and so if the UK has been a funding short then the flows may materialise quicker than one thinks. AND let's face it, losing a tobacco stock is no great loss of future growth.
Congratulations Graham! All the best to your family
Solid State (LON:SOLI) I hold
Interesting update of the share register just now.
Raymond James Wealth Management increased their stake back to just shy of 11% having reduced it to 10% on only 6 November.
Not sure I've seen that before ! Maybe yesterday’s capital markets presentation made them change their minds ?
Raymond James, previously Charles Stanley/Rock.
We still have two weeks or so to wait for CPI data but bond markets are moving - perhaps not as you expect. US bond yields are falling a little and term premium is falling. Inflation expectations implied by the difference between TIPS yields and conventional yields are falling. In fact in the 2 years or so I have been watching these things expected inflation is now the lowest at 2.11% .... not an alarming move but interesting. It does mean the bond market is expecting CPI data to behave ...and we don't have long to wait. Now all this could mean the economy is slowing but it could also mean investors believe the Fed will hike and therefore will get inflation under control. This "may" come at the expense of growth. So is the bond market expecting a tough Fed that hikes or an economy that slows? I will let you decide but neither is very positive for equities IMO. So it's nice to enjoy the rally but I still intend to sell a few more chunks to bolster cash in preparation for next year .... which I think could have a difficult start. And I don't mind a slightly lower return if not and she carries on up. Bonds are reacting but equities not quite yet ...but some damage was done by last weeks falls.
Following yesterday's discussion on Housebuilding there have been some articles in the press today. The Guardian has some interesting facts and industry quotes. Link here.
Some speculation that the Governments target figure of 1.5 million homes is more likely to be about 1 million. I still think that this will be nearer 800,000. We will see...
well i think they labour nhave conceded they are not where they promised they woudl be - thats excatly why we have AB in charge now though - he needs to get this sorted.
what seems to be missisng is the overarhcing priority here - what we need is the "cheapest available" houses in the areas where they are most needed. whatever needs to be done in that regard - well it should be in AB's power to at least get it done. I ma not pretending its gonna be easy - and its obviously gonna take 18 months to get any new radical system of then ground.
the obvious solution here is to requisition (at lowest arguable fair value) enough properties from the following pools.
green belt land - unused sites that are suitable - any sites being held back andnot developed by commercial entities.
and then get someone to start building as low cost as possible basic homes.
Note if AB goes down that route it might be bad for housebuilders - if land they would rather hold onto and use in 4 years time for "max margin sales" if forced to be used now for billy basic low margin production.
AB needs to do something radical that will upset the applecart - has he got the kanunas to get it done?
i dont think anyone can say that its good for "max margin housebulders" if the priority is "uber affordable roofs over heads"
Note when i say affordable - what i really mean is as cheap as possible - it may be that the gov needs to take the hit and restore what basiclaly was the council house system that seemded to pay for itself before sales porceeds were syphoned of elsewhere its thhe volume thats needed to take supply an demand imbalance away from property owners and put in the hands of purchasers or tenants.
Totally agree with all of that analysis rm.
From previous comments I think Andy B and our Ange want a mega new council house type building operation.
Probably like you I have read articles about some prime brown field sites, from the north east to essex , already cleared and in areas where they are badly needed . But their development is being stymied by bureaucracy and so they are just turning into wasteland. Removing the blockages will be key here.
Again as you say, the question from an investing point of view is which companies would benefit from such a project . Which house-builders would even be interested or capable of working at this level ? Although I can see an upside for supply chain companies such as Stelrad (LON:SRAD) ( radiators) and Norcros (LON:NXR) ( bathroom stuff). I hold neither currently although the former is on my watchlist.
Thanks for the response.
The housing market and associated construction industries is one that I follow closely. Unusually for me, I rely 90% on macro conditions of this market for investment purposes rather individual company analysis. The key investment driver is if the market will improve and if so what factors can be taken now to make it improve.
The first problem is that all the macro factors are somewhat negative. Interest rates, green legislation, safety legislation, skilled labour constraint and input cost inflation, Some of these are required and would probably be absorbable in good times, but not at the moment.
There are problems with some form of subsidised housing. Firstly, someone has to fund the subsidising and then there is the issue of valuation. To give a basic example..
A new housing estate has 100 houses all identical. They sell fairly quickly at the developers asking price of 500k - but the market slows down and the last ten do not get any offers. The developer needs the money so the last ten are sold at at 450K. The question is then - what are the previous 90 houses now valued at? Just one example of a valuation problem when the market is not functioning.
In normal life, the above scenario does not happen as housebuilders will do everything to avoid a naked discount appearing on land registry records. The last ten might be bulk sold at a discount or sold as normal at 500k with loads freebies and upgrades thrown in.
My thoughts are that the housing market works quite well when there is gradual but consistent house price inflation. Everyone can plan accordingly. My view is that any mechanism which reduces prices by design or by mistake will not help. I think it is possible to build affordable housing but this needs much greater thought and execution than currently.
Where now?
As a cautious soul I am inclined to wait till I see signs of a recovery before jumping in. My only recent purchase was Berkeley but I sold after reviewing as I didn't think that London was recovering as hoped. There are two very weak Housebuilders who are for me uninvestable. I would also be cautious about lenders, in particular those which a heavy exposure to second charge loans. For supply industries, it would seem that those who are diversified and supplying the refurbishment market may be insulated from the new build problems.
I appreciate that subscribers views will probably have some political influence and so I don't want to comment on the Prime Minister and what measures he can take. It occurs to me however, that he has given one of his more dangerous political rivals a very difficult job with a high risk of failure. Just a thought.
I appreciate that subscribers views will probably have some political influence and so I don't want to comment on the Prime Minister and what measures he can take. It occurs to me however, that he has given one of his more dangerous political rivals a very difficult job with a high risk of failure. Just a thought.
well thats the problem with polititics aint it - its like having a team mate in f1 driving a red car and wandering if their only goal in life is to be top dog over you. there is only one top dog and clearly two or more who would wanna be there till they are there and it goes wrong.
they clearly need to be a team though - something that has been lacking since they took charge - perhaps stoll is perfect for for the job he knows his place.
Congratulations Graham, the first 30 years are the most challenging!
We're octogenerions PhilHofGrowYourDough, we should downsize but we've had family for various reasons back under our roof again way beyond your 30 year comment. We're still smiling though, a good sense of humour helps.
I feel the analysis is possibly making too much of the operating income and cost projections - Lord Cruddas will know what's going on better than anyone and he specifically notes in the outlook section that he remains "confident in our upgraded full-year expectations". Seems confident enough to me and I'm personally happy to go with that - volatility has also picked up recently so that should also help.
Be great if you have time to run the rule over Foresight group (LON:FSG) team market seems to have taken today's update well.
Congratulations Graham. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy time ahead.
Congratulations Graham.
Congratulations Graham
Congratulations Graham!
Congratulations Graham.
Congratulations enjoy your paternity leave!
Congratulations, Graham!
Many congratulations Graham. Enjoy this precious time with the family.
James Latham (LON:LTHM) . I hold.
So refreshing to see a set of results without the ’a’ word plastered throughout : adjusted. It’s just like the old days !
And it seems to me that the figures look pretty good in what must be a pretty tough marketplace.
If time allows it would be great to hear from the team on this one.
I agree Lochinver, we added to our holding this morning. Major holders and directors rarely sell their shares, also refreshing!
FWIW - one of the few shares remaining eligible for IHT relief - which I suspect will not move to main market due small size and the fact that family holds so much
Many congratulations Graham. Have a great time. Any chance of giving me your thoughts on HICL one of my larger holdings. The numbers seem ok to me and the share is trading around 18% to NAV which given the subject matter seems a bit high. But having said that discounts seems to be the nature of asset backed businesses these days. Oh how Hanson will be turning in his grave..
I would ask on the Investment Trust thread- there are holders and I am sure some-one will have a view. Simply though infrastructure funds are trading at discounts. They are mainly bought for the yield and are dependent on discounted cashflow for valuation purposes.
Thankyou Charles I have had some experience of Investment Trusts over the years. I actually bought these because I have concerns about inflation within the system and given most of their contracts are index linked I felt they would provide me a partial capture. To date they have served me well with as you say a healthy divi. I tend to run them alongside TRIG which is managed by the same group but offers a bit more spice.
I used to hold both but sold them as I do not understand Governments policies- anywhere.
Halfords (LON:HFD)
Henry Birch continues to do an excellent job in reinvigorating what was a neglected brand and unlocking its potential. Since arriving as CEO he has overseen an increase in operating margins from around 3% to 4.6% with 5-6% on the horizon.
All investment metrics are heading in the right direction with a new national distribution centre proposed. A positive and honest set of results.
I am a happy holder and would welcome the views of Roland or Mark.
I was expecting CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) shares to rise today but no such luck. Down 4% currently.
I was expecting CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) shares to rise today but no such luck. Down 4% currently.
If you try and trade it, it's actually slightly up. The results are excellent with more to come, but most of this was in the price already.
And congrats to Graham.
timarr
Well it was down 5% around 8.15am, now -2%, l was looking to top up around 600p but it did reach that level.
Me too. Ok, there was a slight miss on the revenue line but everything was excellent in my opinion. Significant growth in most areas. Perhaps people were expecting another upgrade to earnings. Looks like there is a lot of growth to come and yet we trade on a p/e of less than 10. Doesn't make sense and it's easy to see why companies are chosing to move their listing across the pond.
Congratulations Graham enjoy the moment. It passes all too quickly.
congratulations Graham
Morning all. Well done Graham! Minor suggestions from me about the daily listings - alphabetical order would be great and personally I would replace the market cap with the stock price. Hoping for a bounce in some of my recently-hammered holdings!
Not that I'm that bothered but isn't it easier to not have alphabetical order, but just add anything new to the bottom of the table list. If we have it in alphabetical order, isn't it hard to notice if anything has been added to the table, you have to keep looking back through the entire list. As occasionally things are added through the day, I personally think it's better they are added to the bottom so it's very quick to see new additions. Just my opinion.
Many congrats Graham. enjoy every minute
Congratulations Graham, enjoy the precious time
As long term holders of Macfarlane today's TU is reassuring. Mark covered it 27/8/26, if time permits I'd appreciate one of the team commenting on this company's slow recovery.
Congratulations! Enjoy your leave.
Congratulations Graham. I’m delighted for you, and your family. Great news.
Could you please add the SREI interims to today’s announcement list please?
SREI is my biggest holding by some margin. It was a conviction buy for me. I see nothing in today's announcement that changes my conviction. SREI is silly cheap.
Price is 42p, NAV is 61p. Dividend is 3.6p near as damnit. Cheap borrowings and a low LTV. What's not to like?
Best buy in the sector.
i concur with all the above from Lord Gnome!!!!!
ITs are not usually covered on here.
Ah, so that's why Living Reit (LON:LIVE) never figures in the DSMR, I hold. The Stock Ranks prefer it to Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) .
Much appreciated, Lord Gnome! Very kind of you. And yes, SREI is now in the table! Rusty is right that ITs are not usually covered but there's no reason we can't include popular ones. G
Thanks the Foresight group (LON:FSG) report Graham I know your generally the man on the team who handles financial stocks.
Good luck with the new addition to the Neary family first 0-3 years super hard then gets easier but enjoy it as generally past the age of 11 they will need you less apart from most likely your physical financial input lol.
I hold a small amount but it struggles to meet my rules.
From today's interims (RNS, 26 Nov 2026, six months to 30 Sep):
From other sources:
My estimates (from the figures above)
The case for holding
The case against
What to watch by June 2027
If both fail, recycle into a covered 7%+ yielder that passes all gates.
Can’t argue with any of that Neil. AI definitely has its uses in analysing investments.
AISI, no investment is totally risk free, but with SREI I consider the bear points to be minor. The company has a credible route to growth and full dividend cover plus the capacity to increase dividends and nav in the future. I realise that I am talking my book but as I said, this is a conviction holding for me. I can sleep soundly with this.
I’d be more than interested to learn of any other possible investments that I may have overlooked.
I’ve just realised I didn’t say that was Claude data crunch of the update today against my income portfolio rules with I ought to have done!
Thanks Neil. I was thinking of buying but this has made me pause to think. Increasing interest rates leading to yield compression isn't going to help the NAV either
It’s the potential stall in dividend growth which concerns me, that and the dividend cover. The long term debt at low interest is reassuring.
Thank you Lord Gnome, checked it out and bought a starter position before 8.30. We'll monitor and possibly add to it quite soon.
Congrats Graham - look forward to your articles following a NAPPY investment approach to their JISA
Congratulations Graham!
Enjoy your paternity leave Graham, being born in 1943 that would have been a rarity but is now commonplace. I'm sure all here wish all concerned well.
Congratulations Graham. I’m glad AI agents aren’t writing all the reports. Human touch is still needed. Hope all goes well.
thanks Revs8!
Congrats Graham but recommend stopping @ 5 ! best, rob collinson