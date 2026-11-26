Babcock International (LON:BAB) (£5.0bn | SR38) Babcock signs record £8.7billion Gateway Agreement Babcock has signed the largest contract in its history, a £8.7bn five-year submarine services agreement with the Ministry of Defence from 1 December 2026. It succeeds the FMSP contract and could run for up to 15 years in total. The £8.7bn is made up of £8bn of contract backlog and a £0.7bn framework. No impact on financial expectations is stated. AMBER = (Roland)

Today's news provides relief for shareholders as it confirms Babcock has won an enlarged renewal of its contract to manage the Royal Navy's nuclear submarine fleet - one of the company's most important contracts. Any upgrade to expectations seems likely to be minimal, however, and I don't yet see enough reason to change my neutral view on the shares.

HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) (£2.6bn | SR93) Interim Results for the Six Months ended 30 Sep 26 Net asset value per share edged up to 160.5p from 160.2p over the half, as a 3.4p hit from higher discount rates was offset by strong portfolio returns. Dividend cash cover held at 1.10x, with the 8.50p target for the year to March 2027 on track. HICL has also bought 42% of Hector Rail for £69m.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) (£2.1bn | SR61) Trading Update Full-year operating profit is now expected to be modestly above analyst forecasts. Revenue rose 12% on an organic constant-currency basis in the four months to 31 October, against 5% in the first half. It now expects full-year constant-currency revenue growth of about 10%, excluding the Southwest Galvanizing acquisition. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Hill & Smith has traded ahead of expectations so far in H2, thanks mainly to continued strong demand in US infrastructure markets. While I think it's worth considering how much of this might be tied into the AI data centre boom, I believe the company's qualities remain attractive and its valuation is still reasonable. My broadly-positive view is unchanged today.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) (£1.8bn | SR89) Full Year Results Adjusted operating profit edged up to £332m from £330m despite £120m of cost headwinds, but statutory pre-tax profit fell to £229m from £238m after £30m of separately disclosed items, mainly a property valuation charge. Like-for-like sales rose 2.1% and net debt excluding leases fell £100m to £743m. Like-for-like sales are up 1.1% over the latest eight weeks, and the company expects about £95m of cost headwinds in FY 2027. AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)

MAB has impressed me on the few occasions I've checked it out. It always seems to generate an acceptable margin in a difficult sector. That said, I'm not going to assume that the current shares are a bargain at 9x earnings. Like-for-like growth numbers might be ahead of the competition but the best-case scenario in my mind is that they simply absorb cost increases and perhaps leave a small surplus at the end of the year. Still, I think we can afford to take a more optimistic stand and put this on AMBER/GREEN, hypothesising that it's a long-term winner in its sector. Remember that it also offers heavy asset backing with a generous discount to NAV baked in.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) (£1.8bn | SR68) Interim Results Record first-half profit before tax more than doubled to £106.0m, even though market volatility was subdued. Net operating income rose 54% to £286.6m, and the interim dividend rose 84% to 10.1p. The own funds ratio fell to 195% from 292% after a £250m bond issue, but guidance of at least £550m income is reiterated. AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Mark)

The H1 results look very strong, and they say they are trading in line with expectations. However, to hit the consensus for the Full-Year, they either need to beat NOI consensus or make some pretty drastic cuts to their H2 costs.

The risk now is that if they don't beat on NOI they will miss on PBT, given that fixed cost rises can be hard to reverse. If it is the former, then why not upgrade this guidance today?

Hence, I think we should be a bit more cautious today.

Safestore Holdings (LON:SAFE) (£1.1bn | SR55) Fourth Quarter Trading Update Revenue rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter at constant currency. Like-for-like revenue grew 0.7%, with Paris down 3.9%, while expansion markets rose 12.0%. Closing occupancy fell to 78.1% of lettable area from 79.9%. Adjusted diluted EPRA EPS is still expected in line with analyst forecasts.

Bravura Solutions (LON:BVS) (£746m | SR63) FY27 Guidance Update Full-year guidance is raised, with cash earnings lifted most. It now expects FY27 revenue of $285–305m (previously $280–300m) and cash EBITDA of $93–103m (previously $84–94m). It cites strong demand for project services, cost discipline and better exchange rates, assuming 1.95 GBP/AUD for the rest of the year.

Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) (£654m | SR94) Contract A £210m contract to deliver the M5 Junction 10 improvements has been won, for Gloucestershire County Council. The wider scheme is expected to cost £372m, with funding secured from several sources including the Housing Infrastructure Fund. It is anticipated to enable over 20,000 new homes. No reference to any impact on expectations.

Halfords (LON:HFD) (£534m | SR98) Interim results for the 26-week period ended 2 October 2026 (“HY27”) Underlying pre-tax profit jumped 66% to £39.0m in the first half, helped by about £8m from hot summer weather that may not recur. The board now expects full-year underlying pre-tax profit of £60m–65m, the upper end of its range. Net cash was £40.1m, and the interim dividend rose to 3.5p. GREEN = (Roland)

Halfords has delivered another upgrade to profit guidance today on the back of a very strong first half. While the company admits that the weather-related boost seen over the summer is expected to fade in H2, I think it's fair to maintain our positive view given the evident momentum and still-reasonable valuation.

Foresight group (LON:FSG) (£472m | SR83) Foresight Group Hldg - Half-year results for six months to 30/09/26 Revenue rose 10% to £84.6m in the first half, but the Kinetic sale left assets under management down 1% at £13.0bn. Core EBITDA before share-based payments rose 7% to £34.0m, and the interim dividend rose 11% to 9.0p. Management says FEIP II's €1.25bn target is “an important factor” in delivering market expectations. AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

The main attractions here, in my view, are the asset classes in which Foresight specialises: infrastructure and private equity, which are to some degree insulated from passive competition. However, given the slim balance sheet support and its continued reliance on the timing of certain events in order to meet near-term forecasts, I think a moderately positive stance remains the most sensible one for us. For investors willing to look past short-term risks, I think this does offer something different and is worthy of additional research.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) (£399m | SR35) Half-year Financial Report The Picton acquisition almost doubled the trust, lifting net asset value to £578.4m and cutting loan to value to 31.3%. Earnings per share fell to 1.5p from 1.7p, and the 1.79p dividend was 94% covered by earnings. Management says its priority is to capture rental reversion and return the dividend to full cover.

James Latham (LON:LTHM) (£212m | SR97) HALF YEARLY RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEP 26 Pre-tax profit rose 18% to £15.2m in the first half as revenue grew 11.4% to £219.3m. Cash fell to £36.8m from £59.8m a year earlier as the new distribution centre was built. The interim dividend rises to 8.45p, but the board is “seeing some pressure on margins”. GREEN = (Mark)

Long-term thinking and a robust balance sheet have allowed them to benefit from a competitor going into administration and continue building their new national distribution centre. The net result is that they have significantly outperformed the wider housebuilding industry, and these results show volume growth and H1 EPS rising almost 20% on last year.

The transition to the NDC and some caution on margins may see a weaker H2. However, the strength of H1 means I see a beat of expectations as far more likely than a miss.

Combined with a still modest valuation for such a well-run business, I see no reason to change our previously positive view.

Afentra (LON:AET) (£157m | SR41) Appointment of CFO and Executive Director Appoints Antonio Fernandes as CFO. He currently serves as Deputy CFO.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) (£138m | SR57) November Trading Update Production will beat the top of full-year guidance, but cash flow guidance has been cut. Output averaged about 45.2 kboepd in the 10 months to end-October against a 34–42 kboepd range. Free cash flow is now guided at $160–210m (previously $170–250m), after a $112m upfront Ghana tax settlement payment.

Macfarlane (LON:MACF) (£122m | SR94) Trading update Full-year results are on track, in line with market expectations. Revenue in the 10 months to 31 October 2026 rose 4%, with growth in both divisions, and profit was ahead of last year. Net bank debt was £17.7m, and the first £1.5m of a £6m buyback is complete.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) (£107m | SR17) Trading Update, Results Notice & IR Presentation FY26 Adjusted EBITDA is in line with market expectations, with net bank debt of about £21m at 26 September 2026. Trading in the first eight weeks of FY27 has been ahead of the Board's expectations.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) (£87m | SR86) Arrow Announces Q3 2026 Interim Results Revenue after royalties jumped 75% to $32.5m in the third quarter, as production hit a record 5,294 boe/d. Net income more than doubled to $6.7m, and adjusted EBITDA rose 67% to $18m. Arrow ended September with $28.7m of cash and no debt. Management says it is "well placed to keep growing".

Proservice Building Services Marketplace (LON:PRO) (£25m | SR36) Trading Update Full-year profit guidance has been narrowed to underlying EBITDA of £9.0–10.5m. First-half revenue is expected to be about £145m, with underlying EBITDA of £2.3m (£1.6m a year earlier). Net debt rose to £41.6m at 31 Oct 2026 from £27.2m, and the board is still weighing an equity fundraise. It expects a second-half weighting and to meet market expectations.

First Property (LON:FPO) (£24m | SR85) Interim Results Pre-tax profit fell 31.8% to £1.01m in the six months to 30 September, but underlying profit was steady at £1.11m. The drop reflects a one-off £0.26m write-down on a Romanian fund investment. Net debt was flat at £6.03m, no interim dividend was declared, and the company expects profits to grow over time as Poland's growth lifts its property values and income.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) (£21m | SR69) Trading Update Profit guidance is cut after delays to two Gaming orders and two new Densitron customers' first orders. It now expects FY26 revenue of at least $60m and adjusted loss before tax of no more than $4m, against consensus of $73m and break-even. Net cash at year end is expected to be $10m. PROFIT WARNING/AMBER/RED = (Mark)

The scale of the warning here, with roughly $4m out of FY PBT, is pretty shocking given that they said they were trading in line just 16 days ago.

The slight miss in Densitron appears to be timing, , but at Quixant, there appears to be no quick fix, and FY27E revenue forecasts are slashed by 36%.

Cash and net working capital now more than cover the market cap. However, with no sign that these assets can be made productive anytime soon, I am in no rush to change our mostly negative view (that would be lower but for the asset backing).

Empresaria (LON:EMR) (£17m | SR91) Trading Update Full-year adjusted pre-tax profit is now expected to be at least £7.3m, ahead of recently upgraded expectations. It has hired external advisers to study a possible sale of IMS, its global workforce solutions business. AMBER/RED = (Mark)

While another ahead statement is clearly good news, it appears to have been largely driven by cost-cutting. Going forward, it will require NFI growth to see further improvements, which for recruiters, typically requires increased working capital. However, with significant net debt, Empressaria already looks capital constrained.

Selling its well-regarded outsourcing arm, IMS, may be the answer to this conundrum, as it may be worth more than the business's current enterprise value. However, the remaining part of the business will be loss-making, and does it really make sense to sell the good part of the business to grow the bad part? I remain sceptical.

Frontier IP (LON:FIPP) (£12m | SR14) Final results for the year ended 30 June 2026 Frontier IP's loss before tax fell to £1.4m from £6.3m, thanks to £2.6m of unrealised investment gains, but the auditor qualified its opinion ("the Directors were unable to provide sufficient appropriate audit evidence in respect of the valuation of certain investments") and there is a going-concern warning.