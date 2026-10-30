The price of bitcoin is holding up reasonably well after spooky news for crypto investors: the biggest ever cryptocurrency hack.

Binance describes itself as “the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange”, number one in both customer assets and trading volume.

Hackers suspected to be from North Korea have raided $6.3 billion of digital assets. So far, these hackers have managed to keep about half of this amount. Binance says that it will cover all losses.

It has c. $150bn of assets under its custody, so it's conceivable to me that it might be able to cover all losses. But even if it does, this incident is going to seriously increase concerns around the security of crypto assets for years to come.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.5% at 10,770

S&P 500 is down 0.8% at 7,658

Brent crude (January) is up 1.2% at $112.10/bbl

Gold is down 0.9% at $3,985/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $78,300

The table is complete.

Companies Reporting