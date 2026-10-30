LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Fri 30th October 2026) - Agenda
The price of bitcoin is holding up reasonably well after spooky news for crypto investors: the biggest ever cryptocurrency hack.
Binance describes itself as “the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange”, number one in both customer assets and trading volume.
Hackers suspected to be from North Korea have raided $6.3 billion of digital assets. So far, these hackers have managed to keep about half of this amount. Binance says that it will cover all losses.
It has c. $150bn of assets under its custody, so it's conceivable to me that it might be able to cover all losses. But even if it does, this incident is going to seriously increase concerns around the security of crypto assets for years to come.
Overnight market movements:
The FTSE is up 0.5% at 10,770
S&P 500 is down 0.8% at 7,658
Brent crude (January) is up 1.2% at $112.10/bbl
Gold is down 0.9% at $3,985/oz
Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $78,300
The table is complete.
Companies Reporting
Name (Mkt Cap)
RNS
Summary
Our view (Author)
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) (£202bn | SR56)
AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance for FY 2026 at constant exchange rates. Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage
BP (LON:BP.) (£98bn | SR98)
Profit for the period attibutable to shareholders $4,696m (Q2: $3,911m). "bp now expects reported upstream production to be 2,210 to 2,250mboe/d, compared with the 2025, 2,312mboe/d."
Vodafone (LON:VOD) (£27bn | SR90)
Societe Generale S.A. has completed the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Vodafone's fibre joint venture in Germany, OXG.
Natwest (LON:NWG) (£55bn | SR70)
"...we reaffirm the outlook provided in our H1 2026 results, with the enhancement that we now expect RWAs to be around £210 billion on 1 January 2027 including the impact of Basel 3.1.
Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)(£9.9bn | SR65)
Revenue +28.2%, profit after tax +20.5% ($452m). Underlying EBITDA +23.5% ($1,921m). "Supported by a strong balance sheet and robust cash generation, we remain confident in the opportunities ahead."
Filtronic (LON:FTC) (£505m | SR29)
"The contracted order book gives significant revenue cover for the current financial year, as well as increased visibility for outer years. This provides the Board with confidence in delivering in line with market expectations."
MHA (LON:MHA) (£393m | SR64)
he Group remains on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with market expectations.
Mobico (LON:MCG) (£242m | SR92)
46 pence in cash for each Mobico Share held (55.1% premium to the price before the Offer Period began).
TAKEOVER
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) (£221m | SR91)
The Group is still targeting annual production of 85,000 to 95,000 4E PGM ounces and 110,000 to 140,000 tons of attributable Chrome concentrate for FY2027.
Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) (£192m | SR28)
BEL (Berkeley Exploration) "remains committed to the Salamanca Project and continues to be open to a constructive dialogue with Spain. BEL is ready and open to collaborate with the relevant Spanish authorities to find an amicable resolution to the permitting situation and remains hopeful discussions can take place in the near term."
Kore Potash (LON:KP2) (£181m | SR28)
"Activities in the third quarter have largely focused on clarifying the position of the Mining Convention relative to the new Mining Law in the RoC (Republic of Congo. This is essential to enable the Formal Sale Process to proceed."
Rentguarantor Holdings (LON:RGG) (£172m | SR41)
9-month period: revenue up 656% to £13m. No of contracts up 395% to 11,608. Adjusted EBITDA £5.85m. Adjusted net profit £5.93m.
GREEN= (Graham)
GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) (£155m | SR16)
Tannenberg Copper Project (Germany): Exploration Target of 144 to 279 Mt at 0.9% to 1.4% Copper and 15 to 21 g/t Silver for 1.3 to 3.9 Mt Copper and 69 to 188 Moz Silver, which "demonstrates potential for a globally significant copper endowment at Tannenberg."
Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) (£141m | SR12)
"Scoping Study Confirms Kasiya's Potential as a Globally Significant and Strategic Source of Critical Rare Earths... a simple, capital-efficient circuit to recover 2,626tpa of monazite rare earth concentrate (REC) containing 1,485tpa of total rare earth oxides (TREO) at steady state..."
First Tin (LON:1SN) (£71m | SR32)
No revenues, £1.6m operating loss. "Post-period end, an updated Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the Taronga Tin Project was completed which, combined with a projected phase 2 extension to the life of mine, confirmed that Taronga has become a substantially more valuable project since the publication of the original DFS in 2024."
Edx Medical (LON:EDX) (£33m | SR1)
Professor Michael John Owen, a leading life sciences industry figure, appointed non-executive Chairman.
Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)(£25m | SR19)
Adds a new ground-mounted photovoltaic development project with an anticipated installed capacity of approximately 5 MWp, located in the Province of Foggia, in the Puglia region of Italy.
Analyst notes
- Rentguarantor Holdings (LON:RGG)
RentGuarantor on track to dramatically reduce valuation multiples as it grows
With the company referring to "claims management" and the "claims ratio" in today's update, and with possibly more than half of applications being accepted, I think it's about time that investors start to think about what happens when something goes wrong - when a guaranteed tenant fails to pay their rent. As this is such a young, fast-growing company, I expect that there's quite a wide range of uncertainty around the performance of the new customers. Investors should therefore bear in mind that some portion of its £12m cash pile - hopefully a very small portion - will be needed to pay out claims. With estimates unchanged today, I'm going to leave our positive stance unchanged. RGG remains on track to dramatically reduce its valuation multiples as it grows.
While this news is technically a profit warning, markets should have been braced for a Budget impact - and the impact could have been much greater, if the threat to double MGD had been carried out. Instead, we've had a 10% cut to the profit forecast - and the Rank share price rose by 12% on Wednesday, before dropping back a little on Thursday. I was moderately positive on Rank a few months ago at a price of 103p. With the shares now trading at 90p, I am happy to maintain that stance. The stock is offered at a modest earnings multiple for a well-established business where the major near-term risk has now been resolved.
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49 comments
Brent Crude up 2.1% to $113/bbl and higher increases in derivative products , BP (LON:BP.) results significantly ahead of expectations, share price down! Not much logic there but I assume the market is reacting to the decision to prioritise debt reduction and the remaining liabilities from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico (sorry America!!) over share buy backs or enhanced dividend payments. This despite the fact that investment analysts have been saying BP's debt is too high and needs to be reduced when contrasted with the likes of Shell (LON:SHEL) which is buying back its shares like there is no tomorrow. Indeed perhaps there isn't for Fossil fuel companies and they are embarking on a managed liquidation! The actions of the mad men in the White House and the Kremlin are likely to be the next catalyst for price movements in oil & gas but if they rocket will the likes of Shell (LON:SHEL) and BP (LON:BP.) see a further surge in their share prices. Who knows!
Any thoughts on Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) would be welcome. I thought the market might be more positive on the results but maybe expectations were higher?
agreed, although I notice the Stock Rank has been under pressure of late. I hold.
Haven't seen much comment on the Board about the relative rates of income tax on savings and dividends for 27/28.
Clearly the Govt wants to create a tax incentive dynamic for equities, albeit dividend producing equities, rather than 'dead' interest bearing savings .
Given savings are usually recirculated by banks etc. into loans, not sure whether they aren't robbing Peter to pay Paul, but it may produce some new market attractions.
Edx Medical (LON:EDX)
Really pleased that Sir Christopher Evans, the Founder and CSO at EDx Medical (as well as a host of very successful biotechs) will be presenting at our next Private Investor Evening on 11 November.
He will join presenters from Gelion (LON:GELN) , Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) and Sulnox (OFEX:SNOX) for what I am sure will be a very interesting, information and social evening.
This is a chance to meet management teams and fellow private investors face to face in a relaxed environment. Listen to company presentations and then take the opportunity to ask your questions over drinks and canapes. The following individuals will be presenting:
Gelion: Matt Wood, CEO
Oxford Biodynamics: Rich Compton, CEO
Sulnox: Ben Richardson, CEO
EDx Medical Group: Sir Christoper Evans, Founder and CSO
Doors open at 5.15pm and the event starts at 5.30pm in EC1 – Note this is a new venue so please check your registration for details
There are still a few places available and if interested you can register here.
https://www.yellowstoneadvisory.com/events
Good morning. This is not related to today’s DSMR, but I wanted to share my experience of potential attempted theft of my investments (nothing to do with Stocko).
On 3rd October 2026, I asked IG Group to initiate the transfer of my Stocks and Shares ISA to them from Freetrade. A couple of days later, I received an automated message from Freetrade asking me to confirm that I wished to carry out the transfer, to which I responded yes.
On or around 12th October, IG notified me that they had received the transfer documents from Freetrade, and that a transfer date of 26th October, with a settlement date of 28th October had been agreed between the two companies. At this stage I was completely happy and there was nothing amiss.
Then unexpectedly on the 28th October I received another automated message from Freetrade, the same as the one I'd received on or about 5th October, asking if I wished to proceed with the transfer. Because I was annoyed that by sending this message again Freetrade seemed to be trying to delay the transfer, I replied "I've already answered this. Yes, go ahead". Then, in the same message thread, I sent a follow up to that (with a screenshot of IG's message) stating that the transfer should be being completed on this date i.e. 28th October. Freetrade replied and said that the latest message was for a request to transfer my Stocks and Shares ISA from them to Interactive Brokers (I hadn't read their message carefully enough - lesson learnt) and indeed their message did say IBKR (Interactive Brokers). This completely shocked me, as I don't have an account with Interactive Brokers, and I certainly hadn't asked for my ISA to be transferred to them.
I immediately replied and told Freetrade that under no circumstances should they agree to the request from IBKR, and I'm glad to say the correct transfer went through last night (29th October) from Freetrade to IG group as originally requested. So at least my money got to where it should have. Phew.
The mystery and quite worrying thing now is how Interactive Brokers had details of my holdings with Freetrade, including my Freetrade account number. I certainly did not furnish them with that information. Has my Freetrade account been hacked? How do I find out how Interactive Brokers got that information?
I have logged a case with the FCA , and have also written to the Interactive Brokers email to ask how they have my Freetrade details. I'm waiting for a response from them.
I’ve also completed a report with the ‘Report Fraud’ website.
I'm an ex-building society senior manager, so being careful around account security and being aware of potential financial frauds is something I'm familiar with, but not necessarily up to date on.
In posting this, I’d urge everyone to double check their account security, including maybe changing passwords if you haven’t done so recently.
I apologise for posting this here, and appreciate this might not be the best forum for it. Please remove if you wish.
Interactive brokers now do the back end administration for IG. However, why on earth Freetrade would be transferring to them, I have no idea.
That's extremely interesting and helpful thank you. It might be a simple admin cock up then, rather than something more sinister? Hope so.
"Never submit fraud when incompetence would explain." This is a truly massive cock up though.
I'm beginning to think it is incompetence rather than fraud.
But I must admit I did panic a bit yesterday.
what do you mean they do the backernd administrations for IG. Is IG now using Interactive Brokers to settle trades instead of direct?
Freetrade did have a data leak in September, you can look it up (I dont know whether this would have affected you). This sort of thing is probably only going to increase in frequency, I notice that spam emails are now more targeted - so that they know that I am a customer of a certain bank / utility - making the probability that I reply in haste believing it to be genuine much more likely.
FYI Freetrade is owned by IG - so should have been like an internal transfer. However I suspect they are still running Freetrade as a separate stand along platform presumably?
https://www.iggroup.com/investor-relations/press-releases/2025/acquisition-of-freetrade-april-1
Yes, still separate.
well it seems to be pretty obvious to me you need to internally choose where funds are being sent - at facevalue if someone needs to select where something is going it might be as basic as someone needing to manually select the recipient from dropdown menu or similar (it would make sense to have limited option reference where funds go that is restricted to specific list of known trusted endpoints)
Note the above could equally happen anywhere in the chain - so if interactive are processing the request for funds and they do that on behalf of multiple companies well it could equally have been their request that had the wrong selection.
Should the process be fully automated so that there is no manual intervention that causes mistakes ? perhaps that makes sense.
It might be something more nefarious but i would guess human error at the crtical selection point is most likely.
Hope so. But the system is pretty automated. And I guess the lesson I take from it is never to let your guard down and be more vigilant.
Also possibly worth considering splitting your money between two providers to de-risk things .
I use A J Bell and Interactive Investor purely in case one platform is hacked or the old age issue of platform falling over in extreme events such as Brexit/Covid where you login and find the platform down and you can't trade.
. But the system is pretty automated.
I am just speculating here why not say you are worried about security want reason for error investigated and want to be fully updated you could say you are worried about security - so perhaps human errror is the quickest and easiest answer.
I would presume that they would not leave te decision as to where large sums go fully up to computer - i would guess ther is some form of manual approval or selection. facts are if its automated correctly the system wouldnt have got it wrong - could they be using sketchy auomation perhaps - but to me it very much makes sense that it woudlnt be fully automated
Helvellyn as a holder of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) I much enjoyed your excellent post this morning.
I have been building my position in Bloomsbury in anticipation of what looks like a truly spectacular launch for Sarah J Maas latest fantasy book. I have to admit I have no clue what she writes about other than “ fantasy”.
Today's "Daily Stock Market Reporrt" has a pleasingly piratical tone. Arrrr...
The Binance news is a helpful reminder to make sure we've improved the security of our own accounts. While it sounds like the cause was a compromised employee laptop, there are other security measures to be mindful of.
IG are particularly bad at reminding users to use two factor authentication, whereas other providers require it as mandatory.
Stay safe!
I'm not sure how we can stay safe when a company like Binance can get hacked for huge monies so easily. Its a question of effort by hackers - if the incentive is high enough they will get it. Bitcoin has sometimes been referenced as the new gold - so much - but how safe is your bitcoin really!?
I still don’t understand the need for cryptocurrencies, other than for illegal activities, so have let my deep reservations outweigh FOMO. It’s all outside my area of competence.
Cryptocurrency...What is it? Why is it? Why on earth buy it, when we can read daily about the frauds perpetratated upon the buyers of this non-existent and completely unnecessary commodity by the sellers of it to their unwitting customers. Surely it has never been more than a Ponzi scheme assisted by social media fomo frenzy?
Hopefully Crypto is not a Ponzi scheme. It is variously reported that the UK Government holds over £5 billion in crypto.
With the greatest respect to you, Intuitive, you will be relieved to know the UK Goverment or HM Treasury does not hold any cryptocurrency reserves and these reports are incorrect.
intuitive6191 didnt say that the gov held "reserves" simply that they had the crpto.
you could kinda be both correct here that we could hold the crypto but its simply seized assets and not reserves - i think there is soem suggestions this may be the case. As seized assets if there is a non zero chance of those assets NOT being returned you would want to be damn careful what you do with said assets as they may not end up being ours !- perhaps its a game you cant win if they do need to be returned in that if it goes up in value gain will loiely need to be handed back - if it goes down in value could the other party say well i wanted to sell and you have lost me money by not allowing me to sell.
Yes rmillaree
There is quite a long process for returning proceeds of crime to their original owner. For obvious reasons some of these owners do not come forward, but the crypto has to held for the the reasons you suggest.
Can someone explain to me why gold has been falling like a stone and hasn't behaved like a safe haven at all!? I don't buy into the interest bullshit!
Ben - have a listen to Merryn Somerset Webs Podcast of 12th October - plenty of sensible commentary in there.
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/merryn-talks-money/id1654809850?i=1000795876764
Simple.
Plenty of commentators on the Ukraine war will tell you that Russia has spent its sovereign wealth fund and sold most of its gold. Banks are going bust with defaulters on loans, Ukraine is daily hammering factories with drone attacks and they are having to print money to get recruits for what they still like to call an army, who will last 20 mins on the battle field.
Oh dear, someone's been on the 'Russia is on the verge of collapse' cool aid.
I guess we don't need to worry about Russia invading Europe after all then, if their army only lasts 20 minutes.
af200001
Take your head out of your bottom and look at video's on Youtube from many contributors. Here's a couple of people who might change your mind if you open it.
https://youtu.be/Wyrq7dXMbk0
While you were asleep, Ukraine has developed an arms industry which can disable radar by flying drones straight at transmitters; make hundreds of drones a day to blow up fuel tankers, oil refineries, munitions factories, logistics warehouses; make cruise missiles to hit over a thousand kilometres inside Russia to shutdown undefended targets thought to be unreachable. They control less territory now than four years ago and still throw thousands of untrained, poorly equipped men into the view of drones which destroy them.
Don't believe the propaganda which they dish out, they keep fighting because they remember the Romanian government downfall facing a firing squad and have no choice. War criminals that Chump wants to be business partners with
Well if you don’t buy the interest rate BS then you are trying to write your own rules that seem to be completely wrong-:)
Gold is just a store of value, an asset that moves with demand and supply rules, nothing else, and pays no dividend in a rising interest rate environment!
Forget the safe heaven fairy tale stories they sell to newbies.
When rates start going down, then Gold will go up. Rates will crash in 2027-2028-2029 and Gold will make new highs.
All the best
It all boils down to rate expectations - gold did very well last year when the Fed were expected to make a series of cuts. Now the market expects the Fed to hike, hence gold goes down. Only a matter of time before cuts are back on the agenda in my view at which point gold will rally again.
Plus the debasement trade will be back on at some point as I can't see any western Government tackling their debts to the extent really needed.
Many central banks have been buying physical gold to underpin their currencies with the steady depreciation of trust in the US dollar and the wonderful returns we enjoyed from gold miners are scheduled for a repeat performance before too long, especially now ìt has become possible to use your cryptocurrency holdings as guarantee for your mortgage in the US now that the SEC is all but disbanded. With China as Brazil's biggest trading partner and their interest in the precious metal SRB is looking like a real bargain buy at a recent low of less than £1.90
Can someone explain to me why gold has been falling like a stone and hasn't behaved like a safe haven at all!? I
but it has really has been a safe haven if we look past the short term - the issue is that your expectation that in the short term stuff like this doesnt go up and down like yo yo randomly is misplaced - by default you should be expecting big volatility at (all?) times with asset classes like this - perhaps 5 year timeframe is only sensible minimum period to take noise out of the equation and judge whether something was a good/safe investment or not.
Facts are
Gold is up 40% in two years
Gold is up 75% in three years
Gold is up over 100% in
i cant really understand why anyone is surprised by material "random" changes in value of stuff like this - thats exactly what happens with stuff like this and te direction of travel short term well thats not far of 50/50 most time for most asset classes.
If gold goes up 100% in 18 month period - do you think the value of gold has permanently and forevermore set a new high level which wont be materially breached on the downside - that may happen sometimes but its pretty stupid to preume it would happen. and imho expecting retracment after good gains is pretty much what you should plan for being fairly likely.
Facts are anyone who has held money in gold for 3 years is up 75% - thats a damn good return.
You will always have the idiots saying that something that has gone up 100% will go up 100% again in short order - with regard to bitcoin that has probably been true multiple times over - but for most stuff like this its imho pretty rare for stuff to keep outperfoming - after its already hugely outperformed - with gold being up 75% in just 3 years well thats what i would call outperforming.
In addiotion to Yiannos1 reply below. You will also notice that industrial metals such as Platinum and Silver have lost key levels of support.
Borrowing rates are rapidly slowing economic activity. IMO forecasting organisations are behind the curve. France is the first country on its way to recession. I doubt it will be the only one.
Silver is flat for the last 12 months !! True but it doesnt tell the story, it has actually doubled then halved in that period. I wonder what happened to the stories about ' this time is different' for Silver and that it would keep on going up .
Sylvania Platinum's trading update is positive - https://www.londonstockexchange.com/en/news/article/SLP/quarterly-report-30-september-2026/fafe-34-c0-db-b4-49ed85
Someone tell the LSE that I don't like their updated flashy RNS releases website - I don't like the fact that I only have 20 rns on a page and have to click repeatedly to check each page - don't fix what is not broken.
Totally agree. It is a shambles and I have stopped using it.
Someone tell the LSE that I don't like their updated flashy RNS releases website - I don't like the fact that I only have 20 rns on a page and have to click repeatedly to check each page - don't fix what is not broken.
As the break happened at the same time as the PHP bug announcement my guess is that this isn't a planned update but a temporary workaround while the devs deal with higher priority (i.e. not free) stuff. In the meantime try https://sparklive.lseg.com/results?tab=news
timarr
Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) good update but platinum price has lost key support and looks set to fall from here. Signs that industrial demand is weakening?
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) FWIW good reports of sales of Sarah J Maas latest release.
Sales for Sarah J. Maas’s highly anticipated new book, A Court of Splintered Harmony, have been "simply staggering" since its launch this Tuesday, 27 October 2026. [1, 2]
The release—the sixth installment in her massively popular A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series and the first in five years—has triggered massive consumer demand and global fan mania: [1, 2, 3]
The monumental launch is expected to comfortably drive Bloomsbury toward its record fiscal year revenue target of $474.7 million, especially with the seventh book (A Court of Forgotten Melody) trailing closely behind for a 12 January 2027 release. [1, 2]
Hi Helvellyn, I hold Bloomsbury. It may be that I have missed something in your post, but hope you don't mind me asking the source of the information.
Hi jonno
Not that i read the Guardian but it carried an article this morning about book shops and launch events being overwhelmed by the demand for the new SJM book. As there is probably some journalistic enthusiasm in the story I was encouraged to ask AI for more information and maybe some verification of the story.
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)
This is the article referred to: https://www.theguardian.com/bo...
Great results from BP