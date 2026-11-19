Investors need to make up their own mind as to whether a pre-IPO investor exiting the company is affectively calling the top for the share price. However, from a fundamental point of view, this doesn't change our mostly positive view on the company of AMBER/GREEN . Hence, this may give shareholders who were looking to add to this beauty technology growth story a good price to do so.

A secondary placing is where a larger shareholder chooses to dispose of their position in one go, rather than drip-feed it into the market. In this case, it is one of the pre-IPO holders:

Thakral Corporation Ltd. (“Thakral”), a pre-IPO shareholder in TBTG, has indicated its intention to sell up to is entire shareholding of approximately 6.7 million ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of TBTG, equal to approximately 6.1% of the Company’s issued share capital (the “Placing Shares”).

A secondary placing is usually used when a holder feels that there isn't sufficient liquidity to sell in the market and there isn't one buyer that can be negotiated with directly. In this case, they ask a broker to run a book-build process to clear the stock.

The good news is that it removes the overhang in one go. The bad news is that the placing almost always occurs at a discount to the market price, and a long-term holder willing to sell could make investors think they know something they don't.

What makes this particularly interesting is that Alyx Wood from Kernow Asset Management pitched this as "Our Best Idea for 2027" at Mello on Tuesday. The core thesis was that the market is pricing this as a one-off beneficiary from LED face masks, but the company see themselves as an innovator in beauty technology with a strong pipeline of future innovations.

This could give investors who buy into Alyx's thesis an opportunity to pick up shares at a discount.