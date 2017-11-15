SIF Portfolio: I revisit H&T and debate my dividend rules
In August I decided not to add pawnbroking and lending group H&T to the SIF portfolio. My reasoning was that it didn’t add much useful diversification. That may have been true. On the other hand, H&T might have added some much-needed profit to the portfolio!
As often happens when I override my screening results, H&T shares have risen since the end of August, thanks to strong trading and upgraded full-year guidance. So my mission this week is to make a final decision on this stock. Does it still offer the kind of value and growth potential I’m looking for?
A dividend debate
Before we look at H&T, I’m going to take a quick diversion into my stock selection rules. I often think about how I might improve the screening rules I use to select stocks. And readers sometimes contribute suggestions too, for which I’m always grateful.
I generally prefer to invest in dividend-paying companies. I see dividends as a good discipline for management, and a useful indicator of profit and cash generation. But I’m well aware that many investors do well by focusing on capital gains and total returns, without worrying about yield.
I recently wondered whether my requirement for a flat or growing dividend yield of at least 1.5% might be an unnecessary restriction.
To test the impact of these requirements, I disabled the rules in my screen relating to yield and dividend growth. Doing this increased the number of qualifying stocks from 15 to 22.
That seemed encouraging, but when I looked at the new stocks, they didn’t seem that appealing. There were a number of dual-listed overseas energy stocks, a couple of small cap miners plus two stocks I might consider -- Wizz Air Holdings and Standard Chartered.
On balance, the nature of the extra stocks suggests to me that it’s prudent to require a dividend for SIF stocks. The portfolio’s focus is on affordable growth from reliable performers. I don’t want to increase the level of speculative risk, and I don’t want to focus on pure growth stocks or turnarounds.
My dividend rules will remain unchanged for now.
Back to H&T
Graham Neary covered H&T in depth following the group’s interim results in August. More recently, Paul Scott took a look when the firm upgraded its full-year guidance.
I won’t repeat Graham’s…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
H&T Group plc is a non-trading holding company. The Company provides a range of simple and accessible financial products tailored for a customer base, which has limited access to, or is excluded from, the traditional banking and finance sector. Its segments include Pawnbroking, which is engaged in providing secured loans against collateral (the pledge); Gold Purchasing, which is involved in buying Jewelry directly from customers through its stores; Retail, which is involved in retail sales of gold and jewelry, and the retail sales are forfeited items from the pawnbroking pledge book or refurbished items from its gold purchasing operations; Pawnbroking Scrap, which comprises various other proceeds from gold scrap sales other than those reported within Gold Purchasing; Personal Loans, which comprises income from its unsecured lending activities, and Other Services, which comprises third party check encashment, buyback, prepaid debit card product and foreign exchange currency services. more »
1 Comment on this Article show/hide all
I am just a novice when it comes to investing but I found this article very helpful, particularly the analysis which I would learn to apply to other stocks. H&T was on my watch list so is Wizz. I would like to see Rolands analysis of Wizz too!
Rani