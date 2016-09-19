Small Cap Value Report (Fri 3 Nov 2017) - IPOs, HAT, SOS, FOOT
H & T (LON:HAT)
Share price: 333p (pre market open)
No. shares: 37.3m
Market cap: £124.2m
Trading update - this is a pawnbroker chain of stores. Graham is keen on this one, and often covers it. Things are going well;
H&T is pleased to announce that the strong trading performance of the first half of the year has been maintained. The gold price has also remained broadly in line with the first half which benefits the Group's pawnbroking scrap and gold purchasing segments.
As a result, we expect that our full year profit before tax will be above current market expectations.
The CEO says that he's confident about the future outlook.
It's a pity that the company has failed to explain by how much it is exceeding current market expectations. Plenty of other companies report specifics, by giving their own projection for full year profit - so this really needs to become standard.
Instead we have to play the silly game whereby the company will brief analysts on the numbers, who then publish updated forecasts which many private investors can't get hold of. An utterly crazy system, badly in need of reform. Companies can & should be pushing for more openness, so that all shareholders are made aware of the numbers, not just institutions & professional investors.
Valuation - based on the existing forecasts, the valuation looks quite good value;
A lowish PER - although this type of business rarely receives a high PER.
Moderate dividend yield.
Note the Price to Tang(ible) Book (Value) - at just 1.48 this is excellent - demonstrating that the company has a solid balance sheet, with strong asset backing.
In the "Other ratios" box, note the green (positive) blob next to current ratio - which is outstandingly high, at 12.6 - again confirming that this company is very soundly financed, so won't be going bust…
Re £H&T, the high interest rates reflect the high rates of default.
I was in the moral high ground camp until I started lending money on P2P platforms - funny how your perspective changes when it's your money on the line.
If people think H&T or Ramsdens earn excess profits, their margin is your opportunity - try competing with them.
Trading update from SVCA if anyone is interested:
Servoca (AIM: SVCA), the specialist recruitment solutions and outsourcing provider, will announce its preliminary results to 30 September 2017 on 12 December 2017.
The Board is pleased to announce that it expects to report that its results for that period will be comfortably in line with market expectations.
I have been invested in Character (LON:CCT) for a couple of years, have confidence in the medium term and picked up more stock at 370p following the recent pullback.
We know the results to YE August, to be announced in the first week of December, will be excellent but I am concerned that the effect of the ToysRus administration in the States, although expected to be temporary, could be greater than we expect. UK toy sales appear to also be affected by the general weakness in consumption.
I also invest in the worlds largest quoted toy retailer Hasbro having recently bought back in following the shares pulling back from $116 in July to $90 due, in my view, to the overblown ToysRus concerns. Hasbro has been granted critical supplier status under the administration so essentially securing it's position. I doubt if Character (LON:CCT) has been granted such status.
Extracts form the Q3 Hasbro conference call-
"...the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy filing in the U.S and Canada negatively impacted our third quarter revenue and operating profit, including incremental bad debt expense associated with the bankruptcy.
"While the near-term impact of Toys "R" Us is disruptive, and we paused shipments for a short period as we gain clarity on the situation. We are working with them as we enter the holiday period. This doesn't impact our outlook for overall consumer takeaway, which has continued to be strong, but does introduce higher uncertainty as to the level of shipments to them in the fourth quarter."
"The challenges we saw emerging in the second quarter have continued in the U.K and Brazil, and we anticipate this will continue for the remainder of the year"
I fear that the outlook Character will announce for H1 could be even more dire than expected and have therefore sold around half my stock at 415p. I hope it is not as bad as I think it could be and expect to increase my holding again in the near future as I do see Character as a medium/long term position .
Investing in companies that profit from people's misery is a topic that comes up on a regular basis.
There are basically two positions on this issue.
First - I am here to invest or trade on the stockmarket, and as long as it is legal, then making a buck is my sole purpose. If my conscience bothers me, then I can always donate to charity or get directly involved in those causes.
Or - being legal is not enough, there is also a moral side to this. If a company makes a profit from adding to people's misery, then I don't want any part of it.
I respect people taking either one of these positions. Personally and over the years, I have swayed from one to the other.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #16
I fear that the outlook Character will announce for H1 could be even more dire than expected and have therefore sold around half my stock at 415p. I hope it is not as bad as I think it could be and expect to increase my holding again in the near future as I do see Character as a medium/long term position .
Hi Dave,
As we discussed, I sold out on the 8.00 am trading update on 11th October. Well done on timing the bounce which is in no small part due to buybacks by the company. However, I totally lost what faith I had in the management which is a really important part of my reason for holding a share. Also I'm not sure I've ever had one of my holdings give a "significantly below expectations" forecast for the full year only 6 weeks into it. That instantly struck me as being pretty bad!
All the best, Si
I have previously ignored H & T (LON:HAT) as I will not be party to exploitation, but prompted by the comments here I have just looked into them in more detail to see whether I was justified. Fundamentally they have two types of loan:
Pawn loan (secured)
Interest rate: 4.5% to 9.9%
Maximum initial term of 6 months.
They don't state an APR (black mark), so I'm assuming 21% worst case.
Assuming they won't let you pawn your means to make a living (see: Pop Goes the Weasel) then this seems to be a valuable service to everybody (rich or poor) for truly exceptional circumstances.
Cash loan (unsecured)
Interest rate: 180% APR even for a relatively large amount (£5000) over a relatively long time (1 year). While the genuine costs of dealing with somebody face-to-face could quite reasonably result in 180% APR or more for a small amount over a short period, over a longer period this is clearly exploitative. H&T's Shorter / smaller loads are 450% APR typical.
Conclusion
We've probably all seen the adverts where a lack of emergency savings is normalised and people are encouraged to borrow at extremely high interest rates rather than suffer some minor inconvenience such as a few days of cold showers. It is debatable whether this is good or bad and whether consumer credit is ever in the borrower's interest or should even be allowed.
But given these cash loan interest rates anybody investing in H & T (LON:HAT) needs to be clear that a) they are exploiting and harming their fellow man, and b) their investment is at high risk of adverse regulatory intervention.
Hi Paul,
I'd be interested on your view following an RNS ( https://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/tristel-LON:TSTL/news/tristel-plc-directors-dealinggrant-of-options-urn:newsml:reuters.com:20171102:nRSB3213Va/) put out yesterday by Tristel (LON:TSTL) regarding share awards (to both Executive AND Non-Executive Directors!) based purely on share price targets.
Put simply very large amounts are shares are awarded, pending AGM approval, and are then exercisable based on share price. This is staggered in thirds based on increasing share price. All options also become immediately able to vest should "a change of control of the Company" occur!
There was some discussion on twitter last night, and I'd be keen to hear your take.
Thanks,
IG
In reply to simoan, post #18
Hi Si,
Understand why you sold out but in defence of Character (LON:CCT) management, the year ended 31st Aug and ToysRus went into admin around 19th Sept at which point all the monies owed to Character became a bad debt and they would be left with a load of Christmas stock they could not dispatch to them as they probably didn't have critical supplier status. Other retailers, both UK and US, would immediately hold off on purchases believing there was going to be loads of cheap stock available. I think the 11th Oct announcement was in fact understandable and expeditious.
You may wish to take a look at Hasbro. Three years ago they were half the size of Mattel, now they are twice as big. I bought in and sold out too early but I have just bought back at $90 which I think is a steal but DYOR, as I know you would!
Dave
I have a question / muse for everyone on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
This had been on my radar from a long time ago but always felt there was too much "Jam tomorrow" even following its deal with CAT so steered clear. However, I have recently changed my view and have bought a few. The technology is good and with semi-autonomous and autonomous car industry acceptance on the increase it appears the big car manufacturers are starting to buy its product.
So my muse is this.
The company (either to its great credit or great folly) has provided revenue projections for the next couple of years that treble and double. The element that slightly vexes me is that on the one hand they say that these new revenue projections take into account the company's constrained balance sheet. On the other hand they talk about ongoing discussions to further fund the business. So it seems that we can reasonably assume a fundraise is coming and if it is equity based then a likely discount to current share price. For this reason I only bought circa half what I'd like with a view to buying more in a placing.
BUT if the revenue projections are anywhere near accurate then this business could be very very cheap and capture the imagination of investors at some stage soon in a similar manner to the way IQE has on facial recognition wafer, given the IP.
Interested in Paul/Graham or anyone else's views on the company. Strikes me Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) is right in the sweet spot for this group so I'm sure there are some well considered opinions on the topic. Naysayers thoughts also very welcome as I'm not just looking at my own bias.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #21
Understand why you sold out but in defence of Character (LON:CCT) management, the year ended 31st Aug and ToysRus went into admin around 19th Sept at which point all the monies owed to Character became a bad debt and they would be left with a load of Christmas stock they could not dispatch to them as they probably didn't have critical supplier status.
Yes, understood. But to some of us putting out a "significantly below" trading update at 8AM is simply indefensible. I don't want to retread old ground but if you add to that the sudden departure of the CFO at a board meeting a few weeks before, and the gradual "inexplicable" share price decline in advance of the trading update... it just gave off too much of a bad smell. There are plenty more fish in the sea...
All the best, Si
here goes stoopid question of the day: if FOOT is run by founders of JD. then why would they not jut run the company under JD Sports rather than a separate listing. TO my mind that would reduce any listing costs.
Is there any merit sense in this position?
@Paul I like going to the gym and yesterday coughed up £70 for a pair of wrist wraps supposed to be the best on the market called Gangsta. I actually felt embarrassed to wear something around my wrists labelled that name. But got it because they are the best around even at that price tag, So I guess it pays companies to include gangsta in their image.
Re Sosandar (LON:SOS)
It's not often I find myself expressing a professional opinion (I'm a marketing guy) here but however smart management are, their branding and website are just not good enough. For instance, If I wanted to shop from their web front page, I can't without clicking again just to see what they're selling. And "Sosandar" is a very weak brand name, failing two of my B2C brand name strength tests (not easily transmittable and is more than two stresses long). Their brand representation also fails to be distinct (obscure their logo and you'll see what i mean) and there is no value proposition or clear definition of the customer segment(s) they serve. In fact, their website front page is mostly about them and not about what they offer customers which demonstrates a way of thinking that is not consistent with a strong brand. Without stronger marketing competence, I wouldn't invest in them.
In reply to leoleo73, post #19
We've probably all seen the adverts where a lack of emergency savings is normalised and people are encouraged to borrow at extremely high interest rates rather than suffer some minor inconvenience such as a few days of cold showers. It is debatable whether this is good or bad and whether consumer credit is ever in the borrower's interest or should even be allowed.
Indeed, I used to have cold showers every day at public school. Never did me any harm ...
Of course, if your local food bank has run out of anything edible or your old, knackered fridge has finally given up the ghost and you can't access short term credit there's always the alternative of prostitution or drug dealing. I mean, let's encourage private enterprise rather than an unhealthy reliance on regulated lending.
But given these cash loan interest rates anybody investing in H & T (LON:HAT) needs to be clear that a) they are exploiting and harming their fellow man, and b) their investment is at high risk of adverse regulatory intervention.
A Which study from a couple of years ago showed the hidden cost of the official alternative -
Which? research finds that consumers needing as little as £100 could be charged up to 12.5 times more by major high street banks than the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) allows payday loan companies to charge, when borrowing the same amount for the same period.
https://press.which.co.uk/whic...
As Professor Servon showed, people make a rational choice to use payday lenders and pawnbrokers. They're not stupid, but value the certainty that they won't be charged unexpected amounts and the personal service they get from the staff. When I was a kid you got that kind of behaviour from the local bank branch where the manager knew your parents personally. Nowwhat you get is a child that thinks it's a management consultant with a stupid haircut trying to flog you stuff you can't understand.
Each to their own though, I shall hold H & T (LON:HAT) and Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) until Jeremy wins the next election after which they probably won't be needed any more ... :-)
timarr
In reply to gsbmba99, post #9
I think the big concern is PSD2 in the EEA. Direct carrier billing companies are excluded from the requirements of Strong Customer Authentication (essentially a requirement to do KYC and 2-factor authentication) as long as no single payment is over €50 and the total transacted is less than €300 a month. Whether that impacts Boku or Bango I know not, but it's got to be taken into consideration with the implementation date now only a couple of months away.
timarr
"given the current volatility in the IPO market" and "period of IPO market uncertainty"
translation
We didn't get the price we were expecting to get.
Just published, Gervais Williams, from Miton (LON:MGR), talking about the current macro picture, the problems, and the opportunities, for the investor:
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/03/miton-group-plc-mgr-gervais-williams-investor-presentation-october-2017/
He goes on to talk about Miton Group.
Insightful thoughts on flat productivity, mis-allocation of capital and the investing opportunities. Worth a watch.
In reply to fwyburd, post #26
I concur this view having perused their website. It does seem to me that the clothing they purvey is occasion sort of dresses etc. I know some women like to wear a different dress for each occasion, and I wonder if return rates could go higher as people decide that they can buy a dress, wear it carefully for an event, and then send it back. Must be a temptation to some.
It must be particularly galling to get to the edge of an IPO, and then to pull. The fees for getting to this position are eye watering for often quite small business. I have heard its now at least a £1m in terms of fees to float on AIM.
Arguably the prospectus, and the board, and having some integrity are the three most important things, other then than the viability of the business itself. Once floated there is very little stick to beat companies with, for any subsequent lack in these elements.
In some cases of floated foreign entities, all the pre IPO did was to put lipstick on a variety of pigs, which were as close to disguised fraudulent intent as you can get.
Really its aching for some disruptive model, because most of the £1M+ fees are ultimately ultimately of no protection to future shareholders.
Re Paul's comment under H & T -all shareholders should be made aware of the numbers, not just institutions and professional investors. Several companies in which I have shares invited to give them my Email address so they could send me news of the companies activities. Few of them go so far as to let me have the numbers they make available to institutions.
I believe companies should be encouraged to ask shareholders for their email addresses and should be obliged to communicate the information given to institutions to shareholders who have given their address on the day they hold presentations.