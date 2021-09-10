Good morning, it's just Paul here with the SCVR for Friday, thankfully a quieter day for news, in a very busy week.



Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - a positive trading update, with recent sales showing a strong trend. Ambitious expansion plans are underway. Shares look pricey, but that reflects the growth in the pipeline, with many new sites being offered by landlords on attractive terms, hence an excellent time to be expanding.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) (I hold) - a strangely worded trading update, but seems to be saying that trading is improving. Remember it's a franchise businss now, so much simpler. However, the pension scheme deficit recovery schedule looks set to absorb all the profit & cashflow. Hence it's questionable whether the equity has an value at all?



18.15p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £113m

Jack published an excellent, and thorough review of the FY 03/2021 results from this casual dining chain(s), here in August. I’ve just read that, to get up to speed.

Trading Update

Accelerating momentum and continued expansion

Revenue growth is accelerating, which is clearly good news -

Since the Group's Final Results announced on 17th August 2021 Group revenues have continued to grow.