Castings (LON:CGS) - good H1 recovery but various headwinds mean the company is struggling to translate a strong pipeline as vehicle customers suffer from the semiconductor shortage. Castings looks like a sensibly run business with a strong balance sheet, so it should be able to navigate these conditions, but profitable growth has been lacking for some time.

Works Co Uk (LON:WRKS) - a better than expected revenue performance offsets rising freight costs, leaving the group on course to meet original expectations for FY22. There's a huge store estate here given the small market cap and a possible value opportunity given the valuation, but I'm unsure of the fundamental profitability of the business model.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) - commiserations to holders after a brutal 40%+ share price drop this morning. The affected business area accounts for c12% of forecast FY22 revenue so there is a chance the reaction is overdone but shifts in sentiment like this can take a long time to undo, so I don't think there's any rush for onlookers to jump in. Final results now expected in December.

Jack’s section

Share price: 370p (+0.54%)

Shares in issue: 43,632,068

Market cap: £161.4m

Interim results

This is an iron casting and machining group. It’s got…