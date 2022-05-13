Good morning! Paul & Jack here.

TT electronics (LON:TTG) - an in line update for FY 12/2022, after good trading in the first 4 months. Order intake looks particularly strong, and inflation is being managed well. There is an H2 weighting expected for one division. Looks excellent value, with a decent divi yield, so a thumbs up from me.

Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) - a tale of woes today, due to problems in the energy supply market. However, a big fundraising at 12p in Dec 2021 means the business is cash-rich, and has other assets. 7p share price now could be an opportunity, but special situations investors who can put in the time to properly understand risk:reward of this business model. Shrewdies, Harwood Capital, are involved, which means there's probably an opportunity here.

Jack's section:

FIH (LON:FIH) - curious mix of businesses tracing its origins back to 1851. A recovery is on the cards, and potentially some operational gearing. The group has property, too. But the stock is illiquid and there has been minimal share price appreciation for a long time, so you have to weigh up whether or not it’s worth investing time into.

Paul’s Section:

176p (last night’s close)

Market cap £311m

Trading Update (AGM)

