This part written by Paul

Good morning, I suppose I'd better write something about shares! (the self help books stuff below was written last night)



Agenda - these news items have caught my eye;

Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) - AGM statement (big share price rise today, so must be interesting, hence it is top of the list)

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) - Half year trading update

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) - AGM Statement

After that, I'm going to write up my recent buys, for discussion purposes, and my current thinking about the market in general.

Timing - I'll be working all afternoon, so let's estimate 5pm.

We're conscious that some reader comments seem to indicate that people are getting confused about which sections of the SCVR are written by me (Paul), and which by Jack. I thought we'd made it clear, but seemingly not clear enough!

Therefore, let's try to simplify things by separating the SCVRs into 2 parts, clearly marked as being written by Paul or Jack. We'll both write within our individual parts of the report. Hopefully this might clear the fog a bit! We're just trying out different ideas, and we'll run with whatever works best for readers :-)

.

Self help book recommendations

Jack and I both discussed the idea of posting about which particular shares we've personally been buying this week. So here are mine (Edit: sorry, I rambled off the point). Usual disclaimers, these are NOT RECOMMENDATIONS. The whole ethos of Stockopedia, and me personally, is to encourage discussions, education (in both directions - I learn a lot from you, and want to never stop learning), and to take responsibility for our own portfolios.

On that subject, recently I got a hideously nasty email from a former friend, that I invested a lot of time & energy into, blaming me for his terrible stock market losses back in c.2012-14. I foolishly agreed to manage a trivial amount of money from him, agreed to when we were down the pub, and it was nothing but trouble. I got nothing out of it (I didn't want anything out of it, I just wanted to help him), and after things went badly, he pulled out his money for a c.20% loss, and then disappeared without trace, for years.

As it happened, I still had the spreadsheet within GoogleDocs of our holdings,…