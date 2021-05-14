Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Timing - we need to be finished by 11:30 today, which is fine because we only have 3 companies to report on. I have to see a solicitor about making my will (purely precautionary, I'm feeling fine!). I've just been researching inheritance tax, and it's a nightmare. Now I see why so many elderly people blow their savings on round the world cruises! Rather that than pay 40% tax on it. I'll have to seriously think about starting up an AIM IHT-qualifying portfolio, which seems to be the easiest way around IHT.

ZANE Zoom

Thanks to everyone who signed up for the Zoom meeting that humanitarian aid charity ZANE has organised for us, to show their appreciation for the funds we've raised, and to tell us more about their work.

It's 2pm today, and there are still a few places left. So if you email me before 11:30, I can get you a place.

The email is: ZaneMeeting@gmail.com which I set up especially for this purpose.



Fashion news -

My morning email from Joules (LON:JOUL) (I hold) tells me that dungarees are back in fashion.

Some of my female friends tell me that dungarees never went out of fashion!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) (I hold) - FY 04/2021 trading update - another rise in guidance, the 5th since if floated in March 2020. Looks a decent share.

Works Co Uk (LON:WRKS) - work in progress

Jack's Section:

Treatt (LON:TET) - circling back to Tuesday's update. Expensive valuation but impressive gross margin expansion begins to explain why this may be justified.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

125p - mkt cap £304m

Here are my notes from 12 Feb 2021 - when FRP said it was exceeding market expectations, and upped adj EBITDA from £19.2m guidance, to £21m (which equates to 6.4p EPS).

Full Year Trading Update today -

FRP Advisory Group plc, a leading UK professional services firm specialising in advisory services, today announces a trading update for the full year ended 30 April 2021.

Strong performance, with continued growth and strategic delivery