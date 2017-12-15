Small Cap Value Report (Fri 15 Dec 2017) - UCG, LUCE, FUL, BOTB, CVR
Good morning!
Apologies for the break in service over the past couple of days.
Best,
Graham
(Please note that I hold shares in UCG)
United Carpets (LON:UCG)
- Share price: 8.6p (unch.)
- No.of shares: 81.4 million
- Market cap: £7 million
I thought I might briefly mention this chain of carpet stores as it's something I've held a position in for a while, and it might be relevant to those of you interested in Carpetright (LON:CPR), SCS (LON:SCS) and others in this sector.
The market cap is very small here, only £7 million, and it's a tiny company, so I'm certainly not suggesting that anybody else should buy shares in it.
Fortunately, the like-for-like revenue performance remained stubbornly resilient, up 2.9%. This is despite overall revenues falling, as the mix of stores became a little bit more heavily weighted towards franchisees rather than corporate-owned stores, compared to a year ago.
It earns a higher return on franchise stores, so that doesn't bother me at all.
To support its growing online activities and the Beds operations, there was a slight increase in distribution and administrative expenses.
Overall, then, operating profit reduced by about 7.5% to £590k.
Outlook statement is very nice. It acknowledges the extent of economic uncertainty which prevails, while also noting that like-for-like performance continues to improve:
Trading in October was similar to the first half before improving strongly in November. Like for like sales for the 10 weeks since the period end to 7 December 2017 show further improvement on the first half performance.
We have started the lead up to Christmas well, which places the Group in a good position for the year. The market remains unpredictable and so our focus will continue to be on protecting our position through maintaining margins and focusing on our delivery of quality and value to our customers. We do see incremental opportunities to expand the business looking ahead into 2018 through the addition of new stores and development of new trading formats but fundamentally the focus is on good execution across our existing business.
My opinion
While not totally relaxed about it, I'm a happy holder here.
It has net funds of £1.6 million, so…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
United Carpets Group plc is engaged in carpet and bed retailing. The Company is also involved in franchising of retail outlets. The Company's segments include Franchising and Retail, Warehousing and Property. The Franchising and Retail segment receives income from its franchise activities together with the results of its corporate stores. The Warehousing segment reflects the Company's in-house cutting operation, which services the franchised and corporate stores and a small number of third parties. The Property segment leases properties from third parties and sublets those properties to the store network. Its advice categories include caring for beds, carpet care, caring for flooring and free fitting. The Company offers a range of floor coverings, such as carpet, laminate and vinyl flooring. It offers a range of carpets, such as wool, kids, striped, patterned, berber loop, twist pile and plain. Its backing types include waffle, gel action and felt. It operates approximately 60 stores. more »
Luceco plc offers a range of brands, including Luceco, BG Electrical, Masterplug and Ross. The Company's products include Luxpanel, Epsilon and ambient lighting. Luceco light emitting diode (LED) lighting provides commercial and domestic lighting solutions. BG Electrical is a wiring accessory manufacturing brand, which serves electrical trade and specifiers. BG Electrical's products include White Rounded Edge, Nexus Flaplate Screwless, Nexus Metal, Nexus Storm, Nexus Grid and Metal Clad. Masterplug supplies portable power equipment through do-it-yourself (DIY) outlets and street retailers. Masterplug offers products under various categories, including indoor power, such as plugs and adaptors, sockets, chargers and cables; outdoor power, such as case reel, weatherproof box and extension leads, and workpower, such as trailing sockets, inline connectors, cassette reels and cable reels. Ross offers a range of audio visual and home entertainment products. more »
The Fulham Shore PLC is engaged in the management and operation of The Real Greek, Franco Manca and Bukowski restaurants in the United Kingdom. The Real Greek food centre serves dishes of Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean. Franco Manca serves Neapolitan sourdough pizza, which is baked in a wood burning brick oven. Bukowski is a London-based, charcoal-grill restaurant and bar, serving breakfasts, burgers and grills. The Company operates 45 restaurants, comprising 32 Franco Manca, 12 The Real Greek, and one Bukowski Grill franchise in Soho. The Company’s subsidiaries include Kefi Limited, FM6 Limited and Souvlaki & Bar Limited. more »
82 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to leyymgb, post #61
I used to wait with Aim IPO`s for 6 months before looking at them but have noticed that an IPO with an attractive growth story that rises in the initial days following flotation then the price can keep rising as buyers rush in to jump onboard and then as it hits momentum stockscreens a new wave of buyers come in.People will often buy even if the stock has a wide spread which means the stock can go ballistic
yeah every AIMer that IPOs is for suckers...like Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO): IPO for 50p in March 2014 onto AIM, whatever happened to that? There is a trick in timing the exit of PEs but there are fairly good characteristic price action patterns to follow, some have catalysts that help
generalisations are generally untrue
In reply to ExpectingValue, post #58
What is the average 12/24 month return on AIM IPOs?
A good (and fair) question - I can't find any research on this. E&Y produce a quarterly "IPO eye" publication which includes figures on average first day change and change from issue date to the the end of the period (i.e. between 0 and 12 months):
Q1-Q4 2016: 9.4% first day, 34.5% from issue to end Q4: http://www.ey.com/Publication/...
Q1-Q2 2017: 3.5% first day, 7.5% from issue to end Q2: http://www.ey.com/Publication/...
Q1-Q3 2017: 8.2% first day, 12.8% from issue to end Q3: http://www.ey.com/Publication/...
E&Y don't say, so I assume these are to mid-market prices. Of course you're only paying a half-spread if buying at IPO and selling to the market.
Based on the above and anecdotal examples of "IPOs gone bad", I'd like to "rephrase" my rhetorical question on AIM IPOs:
Q) Who on earth would buy into an AIM IPO and sell out after 9 months? A: Smarter people than I.
Q) Who on earth would buy or hold a AIM IPO 9 months after issue to about 24 months after issue? A: Better stockpickers than I.
I will try to knock up a google spreadsheet with some real figures.
[Regarding Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), the 12 and 24 month return was bad, and if you sold at the wrong time it was terrible]
In reply to Weasel, post #9
I appear to have been given thumbs down and reported for this. Not entirely sure why.
SCSW, is NOT the same as Paul and Graham's SCVR, Luceco (LON:LUCE) clearly hasn't gone to plan and a few others suggested by Small Company Share Watch (SCSW) have had similar problems.
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - I disagree with the analysis here.
Why would you want to see a strong dividend yield from a company growing 20% (even after the reduced roll-out)? Why pay a dividend when you can reinvest capital at 25-30% ROCE? The dividend comment doesnt make sense to me. Show me a capital intensive roll-out growing at 40% in most recent period paying a decent divi.
"The existing sites should logically be in the easiest locations, while the new sites should be in the slightly more marginal/risky locations". I disagree again. Existing sites are in and around London and new sites are ex-London (e.g. Bristol, Edinburgh, Oxford, Manchester, etc). I don't know whether this makes them riskier - may be? Management has said before that the Real Greek is performing better outside London. I am not sure about Franco Manca. I also know that London is highly competitive with a huge offering of alternatives. May be there is less competition outside London?
What is correct is that this is an operationally geared (and now financially geared) company with fixed costs trading in a weak consumer environment with highly promotive competition (Prezzo, Pizza Express etc discounting heavily).
What's important is can they continue opening restaurants at incremental ROCE of 25-30%? Management commentary suggests new sites will actually be at the top of the historical range due to landlord contributions and lower rent levels. If they can deploy capital at these rates and you can buy the existing business at sub 8x EBITDA, then the stock is very cheap right now IMO.
Barring a further strong deterioration in trading obviously.
Hi Graham - re. Conviviality (LON:CVR)
EV/ EBITDA for the acquisition comes to (25m/3.5 = ) 7, whilst CVR's EV/ EBITDA comes to (758m/61=) 12 in round terms. So that implies a relative good deal on this basis.
However I can't find myself being excited by this deal as it is small for CVR. It represents only 5% approx. of current CVR revenues or EBITDA.
So this share price looks wrong to me. I regularly make mistakes, however, so good luck if you are a holder here.
Great to see such honesty, Graham! I make mistakes too, and holding Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) for longer than I should have is the latest. Luckily I only had a very small holding. Given how poor the results were, I was amazed I was able to sell them for 11.5p this morning. I like the concept, and the management are very experienced, but the increase in debt shows the roll-out has gone badly wrong and looks like it was also badly timed with lease costs for new premises now reducing. Frankly, I'm amazed the price has held up so well today but what do I know... there are so many things defying gravity at the moment!
All the best, Si
In reply to purpleski, post #48
As Paul maybe not around today, I believe he uses Investegate, presume he sets it up for each small cap he is interested, note some sectors he does not cover. Investegate works quite well but I've had a few glitches, such as advising the wrong companies or late notifications. Seems to have been ok recently. But you can check all your selected companies by just going into the site. You could give it a try, it's free.
In reply to leoleo73, post #65
Leo
Interesting figures.
When looking at the day 1 returns, you need to take into account the “adverse selection risk”. That is if you went in blindly for say £1,000 in every IPO, you would receive little or no allocation on the hot deals, while you could receive a “generous” or even the full £1,000 on the deals that will trade down on day 1.
Obviously, the return following the first day of trading there is no such bias, as a private investor, you will be able to buy as much as you want on the first day of trading (at market price).
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #34
He's not berating anyone, and not challenging anyone about holding a share after a big director sell.
Well, I was reading in combination with a snide comment further up the thread to give it more context. On a day when some readers of this board have taken a hit with a completely unforeseeable profit warning, it would be nice to see a bit more empathy from other contributors, rather than some clever arse comments based entirely on hindsight.
He is just questioning the legitimacy of the transaction, something I think he is quite right to do.
Yes, I agree, but as someone that claims to follow the company and previously held, it would be nice if he'd made the point at the time of the share sale! Clearly he would have sold. I'm getting increasingly fed up with all the brilliant investors here who seem to buy at the bottom, sell at the top and are never holding anything when there's a profit warning. Talk about too good to be true. It's very kind of them to grace us all with their presence...
I guess I need to take a break from reading this blog, so I'm taking a self-imposed holiday. Hopefully Paul will be back before I am!
All the best, Si
Creightons (LON:CRL) have dropped 30% since their H1 results 4 weeks ago. They now look a bargain and I was about to top up and tried to think what may have this been caused by. It then hit me that they could have been suppliers to Palmer and Harvey, the UK's biggest wholesaler to the FMCG trade and who ceased trading 28th November.
They may well be owed money however the receivers were allowing suppliers to reclaim stock but getting this back doesn't mean you can sell it on other than perhaps at a large discount? Their products have a long shelf life. Creightons (LON:CRL) have not made any statement about the share price drop.
I think I will hold off awhile to see if anything is forthcoming
In reply to Alex Rackwitz, post #67
Fulham Shore (LON:FUL). Let me start by saying I am a holder, but that (not for the first time) I can't remember what I was thinking of when I bought (this won't happen again as I now keep a journal - recommended).
Dividend: The lack of a dividend is just another indication that they are consuming cash to grow. Of course they are right not to pay a dividend in these circumstances. The real question is do you really want to own a company that apparently needs to consume all its cashflow investing in more sites just to make up for falling LFLs, and only grew overall due to an unsustainable increase in debt. In contrast Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (at least in theory) are able to grow from cashflow and pay a dividend.
Locations: As I understand it, a typical rollout story goes as follows (warning: this is a cynical generalisation):
1) Establish and perfect a successful format with a good customer reputation / buzz.
2) Expand to carefully selected locations - those with plenty of suitable customers but where costs are proportionate
3) Excellent sustained growth - share price grows to a premium rating
4) To maintain growth and justify share rating, continue expanding by moving into marginal locations / paying premium prices in good locations / opening close to other existing locations.
5) Price rises further. Founders sell out
6) Return on new sites is below that expected. LFLs fall due to cannibalisation and falling reputation.
7) Share price collapses. (optional: company taken private, marginal sites closed, company turned around.)
So, yes, in general the first locations (stage 1 & 2) are the best and the later ones (stage 4) are riskier. However, it seems to me that, by limiting themselves geographically to the London area, Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) did not complete stage 2 before going onto stage 4. As you say, Bristol and Oxford are not (generally) marginal locations, would normally be opened in stage 2 and should perform well. If there is any hope for this share, that is it.
Consumer environment: As I understand it, Prezzo, Pizza Express operate high price, high discount model whereas Fullham Shore offer everyday value. So there is a niche there.
High ROCE would normally quickly result in positive cashflow. I doubt they are measuring their cashflow wrong.
In reply to Ramridge, post #68
Hi Ram! You're right of course about the relative merits. My issue is that I've been thinking that Conviviality (LON:CVR) itself is overvalued for a good while. G
In reply to leoleo73, post #74
There are a lot of big assumptions and opinions here. I am not sure what backs them up.
"a company that apparently needs to consume all its cashflow investing in more sites just to make up for falling LFLs"
They are not doing it to make up for LFLs. They are doing it because of attractive economics. David Page and his management team own more of this share than any of us - they want to create value (as they have done in the past). If you want to dispute the economics, thats a different argument.
"In contrast Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (at least in theory) are able to grow from cashflow and pay a dividend."
Revolution Bars was growing their estate by single digits. Fulham Shore grew its estate 50% in the last period. Big difference?
"The 1-7 crystal ball game plan"
I can name a lot of roll-outs that have created huge amounts of value over many years (Patisserie Valerie, Chipotle, Pizza Express in 90s). Others havent. There is no one size fits all. Look at the management team. Look at their incentives. Look at the business. Look at the competiiton. Then we can talk about what is a reasonable outlook.
"High ROCE would normally quickly result in positive cashflow."
Not true. It depends on how much capital you spend. If you are growing 40-50%, its unlikely you'll be generating positive cash flow unless you have truly exceptional economics (unheard of in restaurant business - ive only seen Patisserie Valerie and Chipotle before the blow up come close)
In reply to leoleo73, post #65
About a third of AIM stocks fail within 5 years of listing, there's a paper somewhere along the lines of "Is AIM a Casino?", although it's getting a bit old now. The leading indicators of a good company are a long track record (so 5 years or more), company size (the bigger the better) and the quality of the Nomad. Technology companies have a particularly bad record.
But you do have to pick and choose. For every Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) there's a Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) or Cerillion (LON:CER) or Bioventix (LON:BVXP) or Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX). There have been lots and lots of successful AIM stocks, the challenge is to pick your way through the dross while recognising you'll get things wrong occasionally.
timarr
Hi Graham, would have a chance to review the recent news from Idox please? Andrew
In reply to FREng, post #23
Maybe LPA Group will benefit most from both of the above's problems???
In reply to simoan, post #72
Sorry to see you go. I value your comments, but I know where you are coming from. Fortunately there are also a lot of very good, balanced and honest contributors here too.Hope you will review your decision after a large scotch (or whatever your tipple is!)
United carpets does look cheap but also fairly exposed to cyclical consumer discretionary slowdown. I'd like to better understand resilience of business and operating leverage. Roughly speaking it looks like gross profits only have to decrease c.10% for business to be barely break even operating profit given admin. costs. In a real recession I would expect gross profits to fall a long way below that. Cash buffer obviously helps but I'd be interested to see real stress testing scenarios.
Hi Simoan
It would be a shame to lose your insightful comments so please don't absent yourself from the blog.
I am a significant holder of Luceco (LON:LUCE) and have spent the day trying to work out where I went wrong. If Hornby is a crook, then he isn't a very competent one. He still has 31m shares so is down £31m on the day. Ok, so he managed to shift 2m at 234 on 24th November - one month after his lock-in expired. But, it should be noted that Hornby only sold 1.2m shares at IPO. Not exactly exiting at the top. Brand, the EPIC guy, only sold a third of his holding at IPO and still holds 8m. EPIC still hold 24% of their pre-IPO 57% holding. All are down a good amount on the day.
I don't believe for one moment that the reason given is the actual one. Like others, I suspect that Hornby knew something if not all. Curiously, the Group FC, Ian Pritchard resigned from Luceco PLC on 24th September - well before this RNS and before Hornby's sale. You can see that from the Companies House filing.
I think the problems here are down to the increase in the copper price (which affects the wiring accessories business which is 47% of the total), the (smallish) movement in the USD/CNY from 6.84 to 6.60 (with a nastier dip to 6.47 in September) and a write-off of obsolete inventory. I have to admit that of these three reasons, I should have been aware of the latter - the stock to sales ratio had gone up to 29%, but it had been that high in previous years. I don't follow the copper market or the USD/CNY rates so I am hot holding myself responsible for missing those red flags.
If Hornby can be believed (and I admit there are a few reasons why he may not be, including most obviously the seeming conflation of the resignation of the Group FC with this 'discovery'), then this remains a fast-growing company with sales growing at an annual pace in excess of 20%. That leaves plenty of room for PBT to grow if the copper price and the exchange rates stabilise.
The latest forecasts from Numis are for 8.5p FY17 and 10.5p FY18. If sales hold up and there are no further balance-sheet write-offs, then I think FY18 could be up to 11.5p. On this basis and (perhaps generously) ascribing a p/e ratio of 15 to recognise the potential growth, then a fair value would be closer to 175p.
Of course, any further information or continued market froth-evaporation could mean that it is some time before it reaches fair value. Maybe naively, I see this as incompetence rather than manipulation. Ultimately, they sell widgets so there are a limited number of moving parts. It isn't a complicated business and there are no revenue recognition funnies.
The sell-off today is easily explicable - the share was looking expensive, the communication was unexpected, clumsy and not entirely credible, the market is thin before Christmas and this now looks ex-growth. The RSI is down at 12.26 on Stocko, so perhaps over-sold?
This may test today's intra-day lows depending on who wants out but don't beat yourself up about not spotting the red flags as I don't think they were very prominent in this case.
Regards,
Mark