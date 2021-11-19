Good morning, it's Paul here with the last SCVR for this week. Today's report is now finished - have a lovely weekend!

Wincanton (LON:WIN) - impressive growth in profits in H1 results. Solid trading update, and it looks set up for a possible earnings beat for FY 3/2022 maybe? I like the firm grip the company has on supply chain/labour issues, with higher costs being passed through to customers. Balance sheet is still weak, and don't ignore the pension scheme - which is currently absorbing half free cashflow. Overall though, WIN looks good value to me.

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - the demerger from ELTA (I hold) has been a disaster in the short term, with an obvious failure on the part of Numis to line up buyers - an essential part of a demerger! I think that's created a very good buying opportunity, because the fundamentals of the business are unchanged, it's just that hardly anyone seems to know it's listed! I give my current opinion, based on the fundamentals, not emotions or short term price, and flag up an InvestorMeetCompany early next week, which might interest you.

Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - a solid trading update for H1. Confirms expectations for the full year, although I think it might be limbering up to beat forecasts which look modest. Strong balance sheet pleases me, so there's no insolvency risk in my view. Probably priced about right, with a big increase in next year's earnings already anticipated in forecasts.

Carclo (LON:CAR) - previously an over-indebted basket-case. Interim results today show a dramatically improved picture. Bank debt now looks more reasonable, given a strong improvement in profits. However, the pension scheme is sucking out £4.0m p.a. in cashflow, and rules out dividends for some time to come. Hence why the equity looks cheap - because the large pension deficit has first dibs on the cashflows.

