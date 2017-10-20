Small Cap Value Report (Fri 20 Oct 2017) - REC, ESG, BOOT
It's been suggested that we insert a standard disclaimer/information notice for new readers, so here goes:
Please note that these reports are just our opinions, and do not constitute investment advice.
We are particularly open to suggestions to cover stocks with market cap of less than £500 million. We cover a range of industries but tend not to cover oil, mining or other natural resources, REITs, investment vehicles, and the like.
Record (LON:REC)
- Share price: 45p (-5%)
- No. of shares: 199.1 million
- Market cap: £90 million
This is a currency asset manager which I last covered in April.
AUME (assets under management equivalent) started the year at $56.6 billion, and are now at $61.2 billion, after another quarterly increase.
As you can see, the vast majority of the AUM is in hedging products. This is either a cheap passive hedge or in a momentum-oriented "dynamic" hedge which tries to maximise the client's exposure to currencies which are strengthening.
Despite the increased size of the business, the flows were disappointing. There was a net withdrawal by clients of $1 billion, offset by market/exchange rate gains of $2.2 billion.
This is noteworthy:
For UK-based clients, Dynamic Hedging achieved cost-effective protection of currency gains from sterling's depreciation in the six months following the EU referendum. However, persistent weakness in sterling meant negative returns and cash flows were unavoidable. As a result Record's remaining UK-based Dynamic Hedging clients converted their mandates to Passive Hedging or terminated during the period.
If I understand that correctly, it sounds like Sterling holders eventually capitulated in terms of trying to use the more sophisticated Dynamic Hedging product, and instead simply sold out the rest of their Sterling holdings - either with Record's Passive Hedging, or with somebody else.
Taking a glance at the chart against the Euro, August was a particularly difficult month for Sterling, and Sterling sellers finally capitulated around then:
It's a bit disappointing that Record's Dynamic Hedging didn't prove its worth to clients over this period. But I suppose we are talking about a timeframe when there was no benefit to be gained by waiting to hedge, so there wasn't much of…
Record plc (Record) is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of currency management services. The Company's suite of products is divided in two categories: Currency Hedging and Currency for Return products. It also offers solutions to individual client requirements. Its Currency Hedging mandates are primarily risk reducing in nature. Its suite of Hedging products includes Passive Hedging and Dynamic Hedging. Its Currency for Return mandates are return seeking in nature. The range includes five Currency for Return strategies being Active Forward Rate Bias (FRB), FRB Index, Emerging Market, Momentum and Value, and these strategies can be offered in either a segregated or pooled fund structure. The Company's clients are institutions, including pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients. It operates in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe, including Switzerland. more »
eServGlobal Limited is a provider of mobile financial technology, offering mobile money solutions. The Company covers a spectrum of mobile financial services, including mobile wallet, mobile commerce, analytics, advanced recharge, promotions and agent management. The Company is engaged in the provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers on a global basis. The Company's solutions include Mobile Money, Remittance and Recharge. The Company's PayMobile platform is an end-to-end solution for mobile money and mobile financial services. PayMobile is a recharge solution, which includes a featured prepaid account recharge solution. The Company's Remittance solution allows sending money. The PayMobile interfaces with the HomeSend global payments hub. The HomeSend is a solution, which enables cross-border transfer between mobile money accounts, payment cards, bank accounts or cash outlets. more »
Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings. Its segments include Property Investment and Development, which includes property investment and development and trading activities; Land Development, which includes land management, development and trading activities, and Construction, which includes its PFI company, plant hire and regeneration activities. Its subsidiaries include Hallam Land Management Limited, Henry Boot Developments Limited, Stonebridge Projects Limited, Henry Boot Construction Limited, Banner Plant Limited and Road Link (A69) Limited. more »
In reply to Vignesh Sivagnanam, post #8
Has Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) put out any news today?
(For anyone interested there was news yesterday of a proposed and refused merger of Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) and Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) . Is this a marker of consolidation coming in amongst the estate agents? Perhaps this is a sign of hard times to come on the property sector.)
Dear Graham and Paul
I own loads of stuff and would like you to tell me whether it is any good or not. Most of all I would like you to do it now, and do it for free.
Is that OK? (He said, disappearing in a massive cloud of sarcasm).
Hi marcus, I've covered it.
Hi marcus, I've covered it.
Regards,
Graham
In reply to Lolarose, post #13
As some have pointed out here, if a company hasn't reported news Graham+Paul wont comment on it. While I can't speak for them, I believe they are probably too busy dealing with current news to answer untimely requests.
To see how they felt about the latest news released by your companies, go to the top right of the page, type the relevant tickers into the search box and read through the archives. They really are a wonderful resource and go back years in some cases.
I'd also advise you get comfortable making your own decisions. I use the opinions of Graham and Paul to inform, not form, my views on companies. I've often disagreed with them! Sometimes to my benefit, sometimes not. No one gets it right every time and building your own investment approach is the best way to have long-term success.
Best,
Portsmouth Pirate.
EDIT: I just realised the search box doesn't appear on this page, but this one:
https://www.stockopedia.com/co...
I hope that helps.
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #3
Lion Tamer,
IQE (LON:IQE) Probably at £900m (for now) a bit big for Graham but I saw that RNS. If you are on a p/e of 50 then £4.2m is a couple of hundred million so may bring valuation down to the right range soon. I also looked up on the FCA website:
https://www.fca.org.uk/static/documents/short-positions-daily-update.xls
and now (well probably a couple of days ago) shorts at 6.81%
.
And I guess the fed will just accept such an error and would not make a punitive fine?
I am learning a bit about spread betting and my first bet was to go short at 10p a point which I think is £10 every penny the sp moves.
Regards,
Seadoc
EDIT. I know Paul was long IQE (LON:IQE) , he might have a comment on that basis.
In reply to seadoc, post #19
Seadoc,
Just to point out that IQE (LON:IQE) may be on a trailing PE of 50, but the forecast PE is 36 and it is easy to envisage profits (although perhaps not cashflow due to investment in capacity) doubling again the following year giving a PE of 18. It is being valued on future forecasts, hopes and dreams which makes it highly risky as both a long and a short.
Also, the £4.2m accrued over several years and has been stated not to affect the current year so implicitly not future years. Although I'm sure you weren't being entirely serious, that means the hit on valuation would logically be £4.2m plus some amount for possible similar screw-ups / general incompetence, not £4.2m x PE.
However I suspect today's price movements will be more about reports of poor iPhone 8 sales and speculation about whether that foretells higher or lower iPhone X sales.
In reply to pastysupper, post #7
Octagonal (LON:OCT) doesn't meet Minervini's Trend Template. For a start, the 150 MA is below the 200 MA.
In reply to grb, post #1
Hi grb, good point that it's never been covered here! I've taken a brief look.
Best,
Graham
( Eservglobal (LON:ESG) )
In reply to Ramridge, post #14
Well said, Ramridge (and Rhomboid1).
(I have no position in Octagonal (LON:OCT).)
Regards,
Ed
I wonder if Record (LON:REC) may be losing business to Alpha FX (LON:AFX) - they said they floated specifically to raise regulatory capital be able to grow their business.
I am inclined to agree with the sceptical comments on Octagonal (LON:OCT), although to be honest it's not one that I've studied before.
We typically have a lower limit of £10 million for market capitalisation and while Octagonal (LON:OCT) has a market cap of £20 million, its major shareholder owns over 50% of it. So the free float is still less than £10 million. Besides the small size of the free float making it impractical for too many of us to invest in it, there are also the well-documented risks of buying into small companies which have a large dominant shareholder.
In reply to ricky65, post #21
I'm guessing that's the least of the problems with Octagonal (LON:OCT), Ricky.
Thanks Graham
I do hold Record REC and will continue. It is in both my Winter and Summer NAP portfolios.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #24
Yes John, I also wondered whether Alpha FX could be taking business from Record as well as taking business from banks. Graham mentions that the main negative with Record is that it has less than 60 clients and I note from the Alpha FX web site that it has 341 clients so it certainly looks the preferred holding from this viewpoint.
In reply to paperking, post #12
Hi, I've covered Henry Boot (LON:BOOT). Good suggestion!
Thanks,
Graham
In reply to Beginner, post #15
They announced appointment of a new NED and there was a disclosure about an exempt principal trader without recognised intermediary. I've not idea what the latter is about but I'm trying to understand why it's slipped about 8pc this week
In reply to rhomboid1, post #11
Hi Rhomboid
Could you explain why connection to DL is a red flag? I personally avoid resources, oils and the like now but am interested in the why in this case? His quoted vehicle has done well recently though Stockopedia classifies Doriemus (OFEX:DOR) as Momentum Trap and gives it a rank of 11.
I certainly have better places to put my money!!
In reply to purpleski, post #31
I’m not alleging any misbehaviour & would love to explain more but don’t wish to be venturing into legally problematic areas
A few points in this article might help clarify
http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-3042471/CITY-FOCUS-David-Lenigas-money-mouth-is.html
Or the Shareprophets archives might help
Good day Graham, Paul
A general point:
An interesting comment was made the other day that companies that were releasing results that were even "in line" with market expectations were seeing their share price being marked down. It seems that the market is becoming harder to please with results and that unless results are ahead of market expectations then a mark down can not be ruled out. This seems to particularly be the case with the higher growth companies, companies which have seen their share price motor ahead over the last year or so.
So many companies now seem to be over valued that I believe we have to be extra careful when stock picking. We have been in a bull market for so long that many will not have experienced a market correction nevermind a bear market and are unaccustomed to what goes up inevitably will come down (to some degree) over time.
In two instances recently I have seen a high percentage of my profit wiped out by what may be regarded as over optimism (on my behalf) based on the latest trading update. Obviously the market was unimpressed and was looking for more. Likely the share price was already factoring in the news. There can be a belief that despite the share price movement South all is well and at any moment the trend will reverse. Many may be tempted to "average down" and pump more funds into a share. We need to keep our feet on the ground and be realistic and not get carried away with the hype and hope over any company, being careful of confirmation bias where we are looking for others to confirm what we believe or want to believe.
When good news fails to raise the share price and the slightest hint of disappointment hits it, is it not perhaps the first sign that the market is topping out?. One difference at the present time is that we have been in a very prolonged period of historically low interest rates. This may be one reason why the market is holding up. Indeed, even if interest rates were to double, the amount of interest on any modest sum invested in an interest bearing account is still small and would possibly be seen only as a defensive move to move capital.
There may still be some positive movement in the markets to come but I believe it may be limited. Time to pause perhaps before pushing that buy button.
Just my thoughts, open to different opinions.
Regards
CM
In reply to Vignesh Sivagnanam, post #30
It went ex-div on the 12th (4.5p) 7% and the spread is 2%, so an 8% fall is pretty good really! Congrats, you've picked a winner!