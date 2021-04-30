Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Friday.

Timing - early today, as I have my first city lunch of the year, on a breezy terrace next to Tower Bridge. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul:

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - I review its small placing, to raise funds for expansion into new territories. I'm all for small caps strengthening their balance sheets, after big rises in share price - that's the ideal time to do it, not in a crisis. Under 10% dilution is fine by me, in return for a much stronger balance sheet. Although this does likely push out breakeven further into the future, which some may not like.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - the usual end of month bank waiver is granted. However, the better news is that a longer-term bank refinancing looks to have been agreed, but not yet documented. The balance sheet is shot to bits, so a big equity fundraising is likely to follow, or be part of the bank refinancing. Re-opening of the shops is said to have been better than expected, but no numbers given. High risk, but so far, so good.

Fireangel Safety Technology (LON:FA.) - awful 2020 results are out. Another equity fundraising to raise £9.0m at 18p per share is announced, so at least the company's finances are now shored up. It's too accident-prone for me, but good luck to holders - who knows, it might be a turnaround in the making, if you're an optimist.

Jack:

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - another upside surprise from this owner and manager of small domestic appliances.

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) - a couple of operational issues in Q3 at the platinum group metals (PGM) producer, but strong basket prices are driving eye-catching quarter-on-quarter growth.

Eleco (LON:ELCO) - in line Q1 update from architectural SaaS business that, while pricey, looks deserving of its 99 Q Rank.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

104.5p - mkt cap £62m

Proposed Placing to raise £5.5m

I last reviewed PCIP here on 8 March 2021, on publication of…