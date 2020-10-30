Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Friday.

Timings - TBC

Agenda - TBC

(list companies here)

In case you missed it, here is the link to yesterday’s completed SCVR, which included a reader request section on Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) - which I (Paul) think might be potentially very interesting, so it’s worth a look, and a debate. I very much want to hear your informed opinions, if you’ve done proper research and have some insights. Hunches, or that you happened to have bought or sold at this or that price, is not of interest.

Good podcast - I really enjoyed this podcast from PIWorld, with Andy Brough and Richard Leonard, hosted superbly by the unflappable, charming, and highly knowledgeable/experienced Tamzin. It felt like sitting in the pub with a couple of experienced old hands, who’ve been in the market for decades, and full of insights. A reminder that mere striplings like myself, who’ve only been doing small caps for 20 years or so, still have much to learn!

Firstly let’s start with a couple of stragglers from previous days;

.

Share price: 160p

No. shares: 158.5m (before placing) +59.2m new shares = 217.7m after fundraise

Market cap: £348.3m (after fundraising)

Fundraising

I’ve not looked at this company before, and don’t have a view on it, but a large fundraising caught my eye, so just thought I’d flag it up, as this could be interesting maybe?

Proposed placing to raise $100m - c. £77m, a big fundraising of about 30% of the existing market cap. Use of proceeds is unusual, mainly $72m to buy out the shareholdings of the founders of an acquired business, PIA, which Kape acquired in 2019.

.

.

o c. US$72 million to buy out the equity interests in the Company of Andrew Lee and Steven DeProspero (the "PIA Founders"), the two co-founders of Private Internet Access ("PIA"), a company acquired by Kape in 2019; and

o the balance to strengthen Kape's balance sheet and enable fast execution of further selective acquisitions, building on Kape's excellent M&A track record and continuing pursuit of growth.

The PIA founders have 6.64% of KAPE, which I make £16.8m or $21.7m. So it’s not immediately clear why they are being paid $72m to exit?…