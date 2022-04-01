Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week.

Paul's Section:

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) - a positive trading update for FY 3/2022, moving back into a (small) profit, which compares favourably with a forecast £(2.9)m loss (from Panmures). Sound balance sheet. Looks to be getting back on track, and market cap of £18m seems stingy, even after today's c.36% rise.

Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) - a reassuring H1 update today, everything is in line with exps. Renew has an excellent long-term track record, and is worth considering, on a reasonable forward PER of 12.4

Jack's Section:

Rbg Holdings (LON:RBGP) - a higher tax rate means fairly pedestrian earnings per share growth despite encouraging progress on revenue, EBITDA, and profit before tax. The valuation is undemanding and the strategy and growth potential are there, so I’m happy to hold with the 4-5% dividend.



Paul’s Section:

14.5p (up 36% at 08:54)

Market cap £18m

QUIZ, the omni-channel fashion brand, is pleased to provide a trading update for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 ("FY 2022").

Some good news, which is welcome in a very difficult market for small caps. Consumer discretionary shares, especially smaller ones, have been absolutely destroyed in the last 6 months, as inflation begins to squeeze household incomes (and looks set…