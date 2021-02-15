Good morning, it's Jack & Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

Jack's section

Share price: 177.08p (+2.65%)

Shares in issue: 63,662,446

Market cap: £112.7m

Oncimmune Holdings (LON:ONC) provides two main services in the biopharma space. It is 1) a developer of applied immunodiagnostics for the early detection of disease, and 2) involved in drug discovery and development.

Its ‘proprietary platform technology includes a substantial immunogenic protein library, over 200 patents granted and pending in 47 countries and over 150 peer-reviewed materials,’ apparently.

The group’s HQ is in Nottingham, and it also has a discovery research centre in Dortmund, Germany, as well as a partner representative office in Shanghai, China.

ONC is focused on improving cancer survival and has a diversified and growing revenue from its portfolio of diagnostic products. Meanwhile, its ImmunoINSIGHTS platform enables life-science organisations to optimise drug development and delivery. ​

Oncimmune's immunodiagnostic technology, EarlyCDT, ‘can detect and help identify cancer on average four years earlier than standard clinical diagnosis.’ This targets a vast market estimated to grow to £3.8bn by 2024.

Although revenue is growing, it is still tiny compared to the group’s market cap of £112.7m with just £509,000 of sales in FY20. So the market is already pricing in a lot of growth at these levels.

The group continues to burn through cash as well, having raised funds from equity in 2013, 2016, and 2018, as well as taking on debt in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2020. So becoming self-funding is surely the first step with Oncoimmune and it’s possible that the events of the past year have brought this goal forward.

Interim results

Indeed, ONC opens with:

Substantial revenue growth achieved with increased commercial activity across the business...



Growing pipeline of ImmunoINSIGHTS contracts in negotiation with large pharmaceutical companies and biotechs.

But you have to scroll down a fair bit to get to the actual trading figures. Financial highlights include: