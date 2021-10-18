Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Preamble on supply chains & inflation.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - a quick look at FY 6/2021 results & outlook. After a "disappointing year" the outlook sees business returning to normal, and growth resuming. It's a nice little company, but I question the high valuation - it will need to seriously beat current forecasts, to justify the current share.

Supreme (LON:SUP) (I hold) - a reassuring trading update today, from this entrepreneurial company. It seems to hint at possible out-performance later this financial year? Valuation looks modest, and with good quality scores too. Looks good to me.

Jack's Section:

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - profit to be at the upper end of guidance, with an improving organic growth trajectory. The valuation is modest relative to peers and the apparent growth prospects, but integrating multiple acquisitions while steering organic growth is tricky. Management is so far proving up to the task.

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) - revenue has returned more or less to pre-pandemic levels but the share price has risen faster than profits have recovered. The high valuation combined with a lack of share price liquidity is enough to keep me on the sidelines.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) - a quick look over results for FY 06/2021. This is a remarkable little company, making a staggering profit margin for its niche disgnostic products (antibodies). Specialist knowledge is needed to assess this company's prospects/value, hence I'm neutral on it.

Explanatory notes -



