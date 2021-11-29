Good morning! It's Jack & Roland here with the SCVR for Monday.

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Benchmark Holdings (LON:BMK) - quarterly results showing an improvement in revenue and stabilisation in its markets. The company seeks to improve animal health, productivity, and welfare while reducing environmental impact. A noble aim, but the fact remains that the share price has barely moved in years, while shares in issue continue to increase, so there has been a cost to holding so far.

Amigo Holdings (LON:AMGO) - sub-prime lender that finds itself in a life or death situation just three years after listing. Placing to materially dilute shareholders and the sanctioning of a new scheme is 'increasingly urgent' in order to stave off administration. Uninvestable, in my opinion.

Circle Property (LON:CRC) - property company specialising in regional city centre office assets which it actively manages. Currently trading at around 0.75x net assets, so scope for that discount to close but the shares have already recovered to pre-Covid highs.

Roland's section:

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH): A blowout 400p per share offer for this car dealership group from the owner of BCA and WeBuyAnyCar.com. I think it’s a savvy acquisition, but I’m not sure it’s a template for other similar deals.

A G Barr (LON:BAG): Irn-Bru maker Barr’s has delivered a modest upgrade to profit guidance for the year. Management cites strong out-of-home trading and some successful recent product innovations. I remain a fan of this family-owned business, albeit with some reservations about long-term growth potential.



Preamble

So it was a fairly brutal end to last week which, in truth, caps off a tough period in the markets stretching back over a couple of months. The indexes don’t seem to reflect the reports I’m hearing from a few private investors of a slightly steeper sell off.

On top of a general souring of sentiment driven in part by supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures, we now have the developing situation of the new Covid variant, which is rattling markets and the media. Covid-sensitive travel and leisure stocks took a bath on Friday and remain exposed to shifting sentiment.

The extent of the threat posed by this new variant is unclear though. Hopefully, we are better equipped to deal with such newsflow than we were back in early 2020,…