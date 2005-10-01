Small Cap Value Report (Thu 17 Sept 2020) - EYE, PCIP, WAND, WATR, TTG, BEG
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.
Timing - there should be a reasonable amount up by the official finish time of 13:00, but I'll probably carry on writing until mid-afternoon, as there's nothing else on my agenda for today, other than a bit of food shopping later.
Agenda - it's a rather uninspiring list of companies reporting today, so I've plucked out a few which might be of moderate interest, as follows;
Wandisco (LON:WAND) - interim results look terrible, more to follow
Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - Interim result
Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - trading update
Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - left over from yesterday
Note that Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) is doing a results webinar at 10am on Investor Meet Company, so that's going to take up a section of my morning, because I think this share looks potentially interesting - strong growth, but also rather heavily loss-making at the moment. So I'm on the fence, but leaning a little towards a positive view, and keen to learn more about it. It's fine to be neutral on lots of shares, we don't have to have a view on everything.
EDIT at 11:04 - the Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) webinar has just finished, and I found it very interesting. Worth a look, when the recording is published on IMC. I liked the rapid growth, and recurring revenues, means that it should reduce losses considerably this year, and move into profit the following year. Also, the lack of competition is interesting - larger tech companies apparently prefer to outsource this niche, seeing it as a distraction. CEO & CFO came across well - the sort of management I look for - hands-on people, who know the business inside out, not gravel-voiced pompous city financial engineer types!
.
Mello Monday Virtual - 6pm Mon 28 Sept
Many of us have attended renowned investor David Stredder's "Mello" investor evenings over the years - it used to be a monthly evening in a restaurant in Beckenham, and ran for something like 10-15 years. It's not practical for us to meet at the moment, so David has moved online, with a new "virtual Mello" which is being organised through Zoom.
It mirrors the format of the previous physical meetings, but…
