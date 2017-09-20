Small Cap Value Report (Thu 18 Jan 2018) - CPC, PMP, CALL, CLL, CWD, FRAN,
Good morning, it's Paul here!
I'm going to start today's report by catching up on several stocks from yesterday, then on to today's announcements.
I see that Halfords (LON:HFD) has reported on its Christmas, and year to date (ending 03/2018) trading. It seems to be doing well at the retail sales level (with cycling being the biggest growth area). However, group profit only expected to be broadly in line with current market expectations. I refuse to shop in Halfords after they stung me for about £3-4 (I forget the exact amount) for a tiny pack of washers that was of vital importance to me at the time, that was only worth about 10p, if that. Retailers need to learn that today's high gross profit margin is tomorrow's lost sales from an alienated customer.
Several readers yesterday asked me to look at:
City Pub (LON:CPC)
Share price: 169.5p (up 1.2% yesterday)
No. shares: 56.5m
Market cap: £95.8m
The City Pub Group, the owner and operator of premium pubs across Southern England, is pleased to announce a 2017 trading update.
For the year ended 31 December 2017, like for like sales were up by 3.8%. Total turnover for the year was approximately 37.4m, an increase of approximately 34% on the prior year, with 33 pubs trading at the end of the financial year.
Trading over the Christmas period was strong with many of the recent openings trading ahead of management's expectations and a number of pubs achieving a record result.
Following a successful December trading period, the Group confirms that it has traded in line with market expectations for 2017 and remains optimistic about its prospects for 2018.
This small pubs group listed on AIM in Nov 2017. A pleasingly clear update above, and the company is trading well. This is in common with other pub groups, which generally seemed to have good trading over Xmas.
Good sector? - There seems a clear trend amongst consumers to skew spending more towards experiences, and less towards buying stuff in the High Street. Pub operators generally reported stronger LFL sales growth than many retailers. Some commentators have speculated that we might have already reached "peak stuff" - i.e. most people already own everything they need, and hence want to spend…
11 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Morning Paul. If you have time, could you give some comment on the RNS from EMIS (LON:EMIS) this morning in relation to NHS Digital compliance breaches? Thanks!
Hi Paul. You were going to comment on Touchstar (LON:TST) Placing / Open Offer yesterday? Many thanks!
Interesting comments re Halfords, it's easy for a retailer to forget the impression they leave with a customer when they abuse their position and make a few pounds out of them for something trivial. It can cost them much much more in the longer term. Spare parts seem to be used to milk customers, and while obviously they need to sell at a significant premium to justify the costs of handling them, on the counter side you need to appreciate that those customers will be turned off from you if you abuse you position too much. All this sort of thing can be bought very cheaply on line. Obviously not so conveniently, but I would much rather pop into a shop and buy something, than order on line, and while I'm there I might buy something else. People will pay a premium to retailers for convenience, and good service. But if they take the mick it can have the opposite effect. For car spares, compared to main dealers they are quiet reasonable. And of course if you don't know what you want, or need something fitted, they do offer a good service. I share your annoyance though, regarding ridiculous prices charged for cheap components.
Morning Paul.
Wholeheartedly agree with your comments under City Pub about the problems with oblique references to “market expectations” post MIFID II. One of the many things I like about Headlam (LON:HEAD) is the clarity in their shareholder communications. Following is an extract from this morning’s update:-
“As outlined in the Trading Update announcement dated 7 December 2017, the first four months of the second half of 2017 were characterised by weaker markets. However, the trading performance improved in November and December 2017 relative to the first four months of the second half. This led to an overall positive result for the year, with total revenue growth of 2.1% (1.2% in constant currency) (with one less working day than 2016) and like-for-like revenue* growth in the UK and Continental Europe of 0.5% and 4.2% respectively.
The Company's concerted focus on margin enhancement and efficiencies throughout 2017 more than offset the slightly lower than originally anticipated revenue growth, and further to the December 2017 Trading Update announcement the Company now expects to report underlying** profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 comfortably in-line with consensus market expectations. The consensus market expectations for underlying** profit before tax of £42.5 million represents an uplift of 6.0% on the prior year.”
Why can’t they all do it like this?
Gus.
Hi Paul any thoughts on Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
Good update yesterday.
Thanks
Lloyd
Hi Paul, if you have chance would appreciate your views on the announcements today from Air Partner (LON:AIR), Headlam (LON:HEAD) and Newriver Reit (LON:NRR). Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) is maybe of interest to many due to it's connection with the high street. Interesting comments today in their announcement with regard to rental £ per square foot compared to last year, footfall numbers and them distancing themselves from department stores.
Re Portmeiron -
I expect there's some benefit from forex in that 5% growth number.
At a constant US dollar exchange rate our total Group revenue increase would have been nearer 8%.
Oh, apparently not. That sounds impressive.
Surely that means that there was some forex benefit, because it increased total group revenue from 8% to 10% after forex? The 5% figure is LFL, not total group sales. Perhaps I've misunderstood something, I usually do.
Paul, I would be interested in your thoughts on a couple of issues. First, a number of companies seem to be using their relatively high SPs to raise capital 'for expansion' eg Taptica International (LON:TAP) and XLMedia (LON:XLM). In one case, Taptica International (LON:TAP), two of the bigger shareholders have sold down their shareholdings. In neither case does there appear to have been any problem in getting the placings away. Taptica International (LON:TAP) says oversubscribed, XLMedia (LON:XLM) says well supported. Clearly this is a good way to raise capital, cheaper and less dependent than via the financial sector. Do you think that there will be much more of this whilst the market is buoyant, expecting the bull run to come to an end some time later in the year?
Secondly, in both cases, the SP has fallen below the placings price. Both companies have shown very good growth in 2017. Given the general market shudder which seems to have been caused by Carclo (LON:CAR) - in my mind? - I wonder if shareholders who have made a lot of paper profit in 2017 are top slicing or cashing in on the basis that they too feel the bull run is coming to an end.
I am asking Paul for his thoughts on this, but also seek the comments of others on this Board whose views I rank highly and value too.
In reply to ppdrs, post #1
Hi ppdrs,
I've not looked at EMIS (LON:EMIS) before, and haven't really got enough time to launch into investigating a completely new company, especially as it's about £500m market cap, so a bit above my normal size limit. Here are some brief comments:
It seems to be a strongly profitable software company for the healthcare sector.
It's put out a trading update today which sounds fine - in line with expectations for 2017.
The share price has fallen 17% to 800p today, which looks to have been caused by a separate announcement which says;
That's only about 2% of the company's market cap. So maybe today's fall is overdone? On the other hand, could this be the thin end of the wedge?
Overall, I don't know anything about the company, so can't comment any further. What's your view?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to drvodkaquickstep, post #2
Hi drvodkaquickstep,
I was going to comment on the small fundraising from £TST (in which I hold a long position) yesterday, but in the end ran out of time. Thinking about it today, it's too small an issue to justify a section in the main report.
I was initially angry about the discount of the placing price. However, then I saw a reasonable sized Open Offer has been included, which allows small shareholders like me to maintain our holding.
The trouble with discounted fundraisings, is that it forces you to buy, as otherwise you're diluted. I didn't really want to buy any more of this very illiquid stock, but feel obliged to now.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Lgarvey, post #5
Hi Lgarvey,
Sorry, no I don't have any thoughts on Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) . It's too complicated & time-consuming to research property companies like that, because you can't value them on a PER basis sensibly - it needs to be based on build-out value, and discounting that back the the present day, etc.
So the best bet is just to track down a broker note on it, if you can. I can't add any value on that type of share.
Regards, Paul.