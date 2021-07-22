Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with the SCVR for Thursday. Thank you to Roland for helping out in a really busy week, very much appreciated.

Timing - TBC.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

Paul's Section:

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) - here are my unstructured notes from yesterday's webinar. Typed up in the glorious sunshine, whilst fending off aggressive herring gulls (pluses and minuses of living in a penthouse in Bournemouth)

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold)



(I hold)

28p (up 10% yesterday) - mkt cap £62m

My notes from Sosandar webinar yesterday - as usual, these are just my personal notes, not a comprehensive account of the webinar.

Fastest sell-through ever of new products in Q1 (Apr-Jun 2021)

Year-on-year % growth will be highest in Q1 due to soft prior year comps

3rd party sales (J Lewis, Next, MKS) “going from strength to strength”

Q1 gross margin up strongly to 56% (double check this, as I couldn’t see screen closely)

Only selling in the UK, not EU, so no impact from Brexit

Clear path to profitability

Customer loyalty good - repeat orders gone up from 3 times per year, to 4

Product categories - “barely scratched the surface” of new categories, huge opportunity to expand range further

Flex products to customer needs - diverse product (e.g; pivot to casualwear in lockdown)

Concession model - online only…