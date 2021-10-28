Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Foxtons (LON:FOXT) - the London-based estate agent reports surprisingly robust London housing market, with lettings and sales recovering strongly - including rents back up to pre-pandemic levels. That's encouraging for a wider recovery in London activity I reckon, although it remains to be seen how many office workers will continue working from home?

Various Eateries (LON:VARE) - an expanding chain of all day "clubhouse" type bar/restaurants called Coppa Club. There's a bit too much PR spin in today's update for my liking. LFL sales are good, but it glosses over the benefit from temporarily lower VAT, and fails to mention its related party debt, preferring to only mention gross cash - selective reporting that raises my hackles. Market cap of £72m looks a stretch, given that it only has 12 sites, and no track record of profitability yet. But, both customers and investors like new formats, for a while.

Filtronic (LON:FTC) - a reassuring update, in line with expectations for FY 05/2022. Trouble is, the expectations are for only £0.5m profit. No divis for years, and lumpy performance, makes me struggle to understand why anyone would want to own this share. Do explain in the comments section, if there's something great about Filtronic which I've missed.

Virgin Wines Uk (LON:VINO) - results for FY 06/2021 look good, especially when £3.5m IPO costs and pre-IPO finance costs are adjusted out. Growth has slowed from c.30% to c.13% in the new financial year though, now that tougher comps are annualising. Valuation is probably a bit higher than I personally would want to pay, given likely slower growth in future. But overall, it looks a decent company.

Jack's Section:

Inspecs (LON:SPEC) - vertically integrated eyewear and lens manufacturer. Recent IPO that has since made a large acquisition, transforming the revenue profile, but margins are low and the company is loss-making, so wider supply chain issues and cost inflation could be a concern.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions…