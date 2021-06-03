Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Foxtons (LON:FOXT) - trading update - ahead of 2019 & 2020, but doesn't tell us if ahead of expectations or not. Holding an online Capital Markets Day (CMD) today from 14:00-16:00, not clear if private investors can attend or not, I'm trying to find out. Overall I'm neutral, as it looks expensive on current broker forecasts (but maybe those will rise in future?)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) a positive trading update, but only in line. Is it limbering up to a forecast raise later this year, perhaps? This share looks quite good - decent quality scores, and seemingly positive market conditions in its sector - rising selling prices could trigger an operationally geared rise in profits?

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) - a quick look at this interesting value retail property REIT. Resilient performance, but maybe fairly priced now, after doubling in the last 6 months?

61p (pre market open) - mkt cap £199m

Trading Update (& Capital Markets Day)

Foxtons Group plc (LSE: FOXT), London's leading estate agency, will today hold a virtual Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts.

This event is from 14:00 to 16:00 today. Why aren’t private investors also invited? These events should be open to all investors, not just institutions. We often ask better questions than the institutions, I’m told, by many companies that I do speak to.

Let’s hope Foxtons at least publishes the slide deck of the CMD on its investor relations website, or better still publishes a video of the CMD. Everyone should have access to the same information, anything less is unacceptable.

I’ve emailed investor relations to confirm if PIs can, or cannot attend the online CMD today, will report back here if I get any response.

UPDATE at 08:41 - I take it all back! Just had a reply from IR at Foxtons