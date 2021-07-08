Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

This podcast with Andy Haldane of the Bank of England is excellent - particularly focusing on the outlook for inflation, economic recovery, and bitcoin. It's really helped me clarify my macro thinking (which is always guesswork mainly), but is a necessary framework for investing. I only flag things here if they're good.

Mpac (LON:MPAC) - in line trading update today. This looks a good company, on a reasonable valuation. Need to check the situation with the large pension scheme though.

In terms of company news, next I'll circle back to Robert Walters (LON:RWA) from yesterday. After that, I have Avingtrans on my to do list.

Air Partner (LON:AIR) - positive momentum continues at this air charter services company and the shares are up. Prudent broker forecasts and strong current trading suggests scope for upgrades, assuming trends continue. Air Partner has benefitted from lockdowns in certain departments though, so how it fares in the year ahead requires some thought.

477p (y’day close) - mkt cap £95m

Trading Update

Preamble - like so many other shares, this packaging machinery maker has had a terrific run. It’s amazing how the charts look the same for so many companies. Lots of shares have doubled or tripled from the pandemic panic lows of March 2020 to now. Although with many, the pattern seems to be a peak…