Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB) - a quick review of interim results from this micro cap. Performance & outlook look quite good, although dilution risk remains, due to excessive debt. It's making progress though, so could be worth a closer look possibly?

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) (I hold) - an in line with expectations trading update for the AGM. Some supply difficulties re Brexit, but being resolved with new European warehouses opening shortly. Acquisition also announced, which looks a good fit, and reasonably priced. All looks good to me.

Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) - a very quick look at its interim results. Profitable, cash rich, paying divis, and a modest market cap. Looks quite interesting.

National World (LON:NWOR) - a reader request (after my interest was engaged with some details provided in the comments section). This is the new holding company for the collapsed Johnston Press newspaper businesses. Still profitable, although print obviously in decline. If they can talk up the digital advertising growth like Reach (LON:RCH) has done, then I see a potentially lucrative, speculative trade here! Not particularly high risk, as the balance sheet has been sorted out, with JPR's crippling debts gone.

Stv (LON:STVG) - Scotland's most watched TV channel with growing digital services and increasing content production. It looks like the right strategy in a rapidly evolving world of content delivery, and trading looks good, but there is a huge pension fund here and so there is a good degree of financial risk. The latest triennial valuation is ongoing.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - It's a great time to be a car dealer. Lookers has had accounting issues in the past but favourable conditions have transformed the balance sheet. There could be further to run in the share price if it closes the gap to peers and the sector strength continues. But is this the company investors will opt for given the alternatives? Trust takes time to rebuild.

