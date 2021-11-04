Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda:

Jack's section -

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) - business in structural decline but predictable cash flows, large revenues, a low PER, and reassuring turnaround progress mark this out as a value opportunity worth paying attention to.

Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) - solid quarterly results from the UK's largest property business. Along with Belvoir (LON:BLV) and M Winkworth (LON:WINK) , these are robust, cash generative companies that could grow steadily over the long term, although some concerns over property market prospects likely persist.

Share price: 38.9p (+1.04%)

Shares in issue: 247,700,000

Market cap: £96.4m

This is the UK’s largest distributor of newspapers and magazines. It’s a structurally declining business, but still a large one with over £1bn revenues, long-term contracts, and predictable cash flows.

The group’s in turnaround mode, with Tuffnells and its pension scheme now offloaded. Bank debt is reducing and dividends are resuming. So it looks like what needs to happen is happening. Still, the shares trade now on an historic PER of less than 4x.

It’s perhaps not the sort of company you’d want to hold forever, but it’s very possible at these levels that the recovery progress is not priced in.

Preliminary results

Performance ahead of expectations, with dividends restored