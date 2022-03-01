Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Jack's section

Centralnic (LON:CNIC) - Notes from yesterday's call with CEO Ben Crawford, with some comments on the group's strong growth, balance sheet, adjustments, and acquisition of VGL.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Jack's section

Notes from meeting with management

I hold

No surprise that revenues are again up 71% to $410m as this is in keeping with a revenue CAGR of roughly 73% since IPO. But, importantly, a lot of this growth is now organic (39% according to the update, up from mid single digits a few years ago and 9% in FY20).

This follows years of significant work and investment into staff and systems, plus a centralised head office function that gives managers more freedom to grow their businesses. The other big factor is the impressive growth in online marketing. Today’s announcement marks the fourth acquisition here, one which significantly grows the scale of this segment.

Group adjusted EBITDA is up c60% and cash generation is up c50%. Operating profit is also up, so the revenue growth is dropping through to profits.

Online Presence - infrastructure online - is generally annual subscription products. Every company buys a suite of products & renews every year.

Online Marketing, however, sees CNIC paid every time the client wins a new customer, so the cadence can be many times every day. It’s also a far…