Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) - solid interims, although the profit comes mainly from adjustments. Balance sheet, and cash position look fine. Good recovery from last year's downturn, with H1 revenues up 46%, and profits ahead of expectations. I see speculative upside here. It's a bit of a special situation, not a value share.

French Connection (LON:FCCN) - a final look at this company, now the recommended bid at 30p looks likely to happen. I've sold out at 29p, since in my view a higher competing bid is unlikely. Figures are academic now, but aren't too bad - a small underlying loss, helped by taxpayer support measures. FRC investigation is unhelpful, but doesn't seem to have put off the bidders. I wouldn't want to hold for 1p more, with that risk hanging over me.

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - in line with expectations trading update, for both profits and net debt. Looks cheap, but beware the enormous agreed cash outflows to address the pension scheme deficit.

Jack's section:

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) - comes across as a classy operator with a sustainable growth opportunity supported by several underlying trends. The valuation looks high in the short term, but it is worth considering the longer term growth prospects here.

Maestrano (LON:MNO) - provides rail networks with an automated railway inspection solution. The company is winning new clients but has still yet to turn a profit. Management expects to reach cash flow breakeven in the next six months, so it could be worth monitoring, but it's still early days for this risky micro cap.

