Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) - trading update for FY 1/2022 is slightly ahead of expectations, but remember expectations were greatly lowered after profit warnings last year. Still loss-making, and I think it needs to demonstrate stronger growth to become interesting. Worth keeping an eye on it though, as office staff returning is helping boost the sales pipeline.

Loopup (LON:LOOP) - a very poor track record here. The original business hasn't worked, so now they're trying something else (cloud telephony for Teams). Difficult to say if it's likely to work or not. Conserving cash, but has £2.5m net debt. I wouldn't be surprised if it needs another fundraising.

Jack's section:

Rm (LON:RM.) - mixed preliminary results with adjusted progress but a statutory drop in profits. The company has struggled to grow in the past, in my view. The new CEO and strategic plan could rectify this, there has been good progress in the pension scheme valuation, and the valuation remains modest. The shares could rerate at some point, but I’m holding off for more concrete signs of operational momentum.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul’s Section:

66p (pre market open) - mkt cap £19m

Trading Update

SmartSpace Software plc, (AIM:SMRT) the leading provider of 'Integrated Space Management Software' for smart buildings and commercial spaces, is pleased…