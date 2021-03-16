Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Agenda -

Paul -

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - Interim results

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - Interim results

Jack -

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) - litigation financing firm; revenue down due to Covid but but optimistic on future business

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

232p (pre market open) - mkt cap £88m

Interim Results

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, is pleased to announce its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 23 January 2021.

ScS has an unusual year end, close to the end of July each year.

It’s quite tricky to work out what has happened in each 6 month period, so I’ve gone back to the last year pre-covid (FY 7/2019), which looked like this:

H1 (26wks ended 26 Jan 2019) - Revenues £151.4m, Underlying EPS 2.2p

H2 (26 wks ended 27 Jul 2019) - Revenues £166.0m, Underlying EPS 28.1p

As you can see, in a normal year, ScS makes almost all its profit in H2. I think that’s because the busiest time for taking orders is Christmas & January sales, but due to the time lag between orders being placed, and actual deliveries weeks later (it’s delivering the finished goods to the customer that would trigger revenue being recognised), then the busy period feeds into revenues in H2.

Numbers for 2020 were normal in H1, ie. around breakeven, then H2 (26 wks ended 25 July 2020) bore the brunt of covid lockdown 1 (the most severe), generating only 2.9p u/l EPS, instead of the usual large H2 profit.

What seems to have happened is that, when the shops re-opened (in June 2020, I think), then there was a great deal of pent-up demand, which caused a surge in orders. The time lag then meant that a lot of this surge in orders were not delivered until H1 2021 (26 wks ended 23…