Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Tuesday's SCVR.

I mystery shopped TGI Fridays again last night, and will be interviewing Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) management late this afternoon, which should be interesting. So a busy day ahead.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Sanderson Design (LON:SDG) (I hold) - a positive trading update for FY 1/2022. Profit guidance is raised 13%. That makes the PER only 11.4, which is clearly too cheap. We should see a decent recovery in share price now. Nice strong balance sheet too. Benefiting from UK customers on-shoring production to SDG's UK factories, after Brexit & global supply chain problems. Licensing strong, and US sales good growth. Lots to like here, the turnaround under excellent CEO Lisa Montague continues.

Gattaca (LON:GATC) - a horrible profit warning, now saying FY 7/2022 will only be breakeven (similar to H1). The staffing group has taken on loads more sales staff, who have not yet delivered increased sales. I don't have any confidence in management or forecasts, so it's no longer of any interest to me.

Brickability (LON:BRCK) - a positive trading update, saying FY 3/2022 will be ahead of expectations. Cenkos helpfully publish updated forecasts. This looks a good, growing (lots of acquisitions) group, at a reasonable valuation. Bear in mind cyclicality though, and possible one-off boost from high timber selling prices.

Hotel Chocolat (LON:HOTC) - "marginally ahead" of expectations trading update for H1. The shares are expensive, on a punchy rating, but decent growth, internationally too, could justify the high price maybe?

Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) - a positive trading update, ahead of expectations, but no figures provided. No broker research available. I don't like the aggressive accounting, and in the past, it's generated little genuine profits or cashflows.

Jack's Section:

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) - ahead of expectations update for the financial year. Conservatively-run, with family shareholdings, and has been around for more than a century. So it has proven its resilience in what can be a turbulent construction and homebuilding sector. Growth initiatives are in place so if conditions remain favourable then perhaps it can break through that 300p barrier.

Anexo (LON:ANX) - significantly ahead…