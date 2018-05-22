Small Cap Value Report - Tue 22 May 2018 - PIL, BMY, TPT, R4E
Good morning, it's Paul here.
CVA newsflash
There was an interesting twist in the topical theme of retailer/hospitality companies seeking to restructure their property portfolios using CVAs.
CityAM reported via the Sunday Times, that Next (in which I have a long position) is asking for a "CVA clause" in new leases. This would trigger a rent cut for Next, if any of its neighbours gain a rent reduction through a CVA.
If a landlord is desperate to attract or retain Next as an anchor tenant in a struggling shopping centre, then they might agree to this.
Therefore, if Next is successful in gaining favourable CVA clauses in new leases, then that could result in landlords voting against some future CVAs. My feeling is that landlords may start to dig their heels in, and refuse some future CVA proposals. Otherwise, the flood gates would open, as numerous struggling retailers chanced their luck with a CVA proposal.
Landlords might start refusing CVA proposals, as a deterrent & warning to retailers seeking to exploit the process unreasonably. Perhaps landlords should demand equity (through options or warrants) as part of agreeing CVAs? After all, why should landlords take all the pain, only to see restructured retailers emerge as highly profitable, and shareholders receiving all the benefits from the CVA process?
Let's start with a profit warning:
Produce Investments (LON:PIL)
Share price: 149.5p (down 8.8% today, at 08:49)
No. shares: 27.3m
Market cap: £40.8m
Trading update (profit warning)
Produce Investments plc, (AIM:PIL) ("Produce," "Company" or the "Group"), a leading operator in the fresh potato and daffodil sectors, is today providing an update on current trading...
It's quite a nasty profit warning today;
... the Board now expect the Group's profit for the year ending 30th June 2018 to be substantially below current market expectations.
The reason that the share price is only down about 9% today, seems to be because the weather issue was pretty obvious, and was mentioned in detail with the interim results commentary on 22 Mar 2018, here. Although management seems to have been too optimistic about the full year outcome back in March.
Other points mentioned today;
- Impairment of intangibles will be incurred this year.
- lower margins on UK potato crop, in an "oversupplied market"
- Moving year end…
Entertainment One (ETO) full year results to 31st March 2018..
Here, CEO Darren Throop talks through highlights:
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/05/22/entertainment-one-eto-results-interview-may-2018/
Worth a watch
My morning smallcap tweet: Marvel at the Potter Universe.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL), Produce Investments (LON:PIL), Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY), Mountfield (LON:MOGP), Epwin (LON:EPWN), Joules (LON:JOUL)
Accrol (ACRL) Open offer: 1 for 10 at 15p (same as placing price). 38% discount.
Produce Investments (PIL) warns again. As warned, weather did hit crops badly. Add in a margin squeeze and the FY profit will be substantially below mkt expectations. Moving 2019 FY end to August so that Jersey potato crop always falls within YE. What a terrible business agriculture is but is it a buying opp?
Bloomsbury (BMY) FY adj pretax up 10% to £13.2m, above market expectations. Rev up 13%. Harry Potter sales up 31%. I'm amazed at the stamina of the Potter Universe. Guides FY19 well ahead of board's previous expectations.
Mountfield Group (MOGP) orders of £2.4m, expected to be completed in this current financial year. Expect more orders from the same client this FY.
Epwin Group (EPWN) AGM stmt. Expects to meet market expectations for 2018, despite adverse weather and some continuing materials cost inflation. H2 weighting.
Joules Group (JOUL) Chmn to leave end July. Appoints CEO of DFS. "Joules is a premium lifestyle brand with an authentic heritage." A collector of zeitgeist cliches too.
Morning! Versarien (LON:VRS) (makers of actually decent graphene and graphene inks and other industrial businesses, CEO tweets too much, makes money but not profit yet and conventionally overvalued) have had Matt Walker https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-walker-5bb13330 Head of Outward Direct Investment (DIT) seconded to them for a year. Unprecedented support by government (?) though to my mind confirms my suspicions that they did need some help bringing international deals, like a big China one they're working on, in. Anyone else got any thoughts on this development? (I'm overweight).
In reply to runthejoules, post #3
If Versarien (LON:VRS) have taken on the DIT head of outward direct investment that makes me think they must be looking at building a facility in China to secure the deal there?
And I imagine that gives rise to the usual concerns about intellectual property rights and requirements for technical transfers in China that are a bit more under the spotlight these days thanks to Mr. Trump.
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) please, results and outlook look great
Yes please to Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) . Good set of results (flagged by a 7% increase in share price yesterday!) and very upbeat “well ahead of expectations” outlook. Harry Potter franchise still strong but other strings to the bow as well.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/bloomsburypublishing--bmy-/rns/final-results/201805220700057924O/
Shares are well up (about 20-25%) since the interims in October, albeit quite volatile, but still a decent “V” score of 80 suggests more to come.
Gus.
Uninspiring interims from Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) (Renew if the £ thingy doesn't work). Steady as she goes with the dividend up 10% and the all important margin still edging upwards to 4.9%. Main hope is that the new QTS acquisition boosts performance in the railway engineering field. I know you have criticised the balance sheet in the past but would value your update. I'm long.
In reply to MrContrarian, post #2
Mountfield (LON:MOGP) - a tiddler but seems to be on a roll with new contract wins so must be doing something right. Needs to turn these wins into decent Net Profit to re-rate the share price imho.
Edit - I believe results are out soon so will keep an eye on its progress!
Good morning Paul
Excellent results from Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) this morning and confident outlook statement in which it says the performance for 2018/19 will be well ahead of previous expectations, The company is generating a significant amount of cash, £25m on the balance sheet, that it is reinvesting in developing its non consumer division (academic publishing and related digitisation) that has higher margins and more predictable earnings that the consumer division (publishing Harry Potter etc.). The former in my view has similarities to £RELX that at some point might be a potential suitor for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY). Wishful thinking perhaps but stranger things have happened.
I am aware that you have been somewhat 'lukewarm' on publishing companies in the past and am conscious that books are subject to the fickle of the consumer, but nonetheless would appreciate your views time permitting.
All the best
Jonno
Apologies Paul
With reference to my earlier post got the ticker wrong, it should be Relx (LON:REL).
Jonno
GAN mentioned in yesterdays report is moving up strongly. A long way to go to catch up to micro stock Web. The entire sector is on fire after the USA ruling.
Gan, the gaming software company headed by Dermot Smurfit Jr, has said that its medium-term strategy is to seek a listing on New York's Nasdaq Exchange.
Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Smurfit said that investors in the US represent "a natural audience" for the company, where it is easier to explain Gan's equity story than in the UK.
Gan yesterday announced that it had raised £7.5m (€8.6m) as it continues its expansion in the US.
The funds have been raised on the back of a US Supreme Court ruling that last week struck down a federal law severely restricting sports betting.
The ruling is expected to lead to a liberalisation of US betting laws.
Gan said that it would use the funds - which were raised through a share issue - to "substantially" increase its engineering resources to better serve US clients' services, seek new US clients and launch new services there in anticipation of the more widespread internet sports betting.
Proceeds will also be used to repay in full a £2m loan note issued in April 2017 "in order to strengthen the company's balance sheet".
The company is now debt-free and capitalised to levels the directors of Gan believe "are reasonably required to serve major multi-property and multi-state casino groups in the US".
"This strategic capital-raising exercise positions Gan to consolidate its US market position and capture substantial incremental revenue opportunities available resulting from both internet gaming and sports-betting regulation in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and other US states expected to regulate internet gambling in the near future," said Mr Smurfit.
Just a mention that Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) spent some of its £25m a few weeks ago when acquiring academic publisher IBT Tauris for £5.8m, of which £4.8m was satisfied in cash. IBT is expected to contribute £3.5m revenue in the current year to end of Feb 2019.
Also, in case anyone missed it, £13.2 m profit before adjustments and 'Due to the strong trading in the year, the Group was able to make a management bonus provision of £2.3 million'.
Produce Investments (LON:PIL) seems to be on a hiding to nothing, no matter how good the metrics seem at any one time. A good crop means oversupply and lower prices. A poor crop means fewer sales and lower profits. The company has niche products, but even these are subject to the vagaries of our perfidious weather.
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) taking on IBT Taurus is a new venture for them, as they are shifting into academic publishing. This is a good move. Universities subsidise publications by their staff, generally to a level that covers production costs. The results is the publisher gets a cart load of free books, which are then sold at HORRENDOUS prices to academic libraries. Print runs are small, but profits potentially very high. What a contrast!
Paul,
On Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) you ask "The question is how high can the valuation of a book publisher go? It's likely to face a permanent headwind of investor scepticism in the long-term prospects for the sector."
I think you may wish to consider the growth in digital with regard in particular to the academia market-
"The Bloomsbury 2020 strategy to leverage our academic and professional assets into the academic library market, is delivering well with digital resource revenues up 20% to £4.7 million. Five major new digital resources were launched in the year, ahead of plan. On track to deliver targeted £5 million of profit and £15 million revenue in 2021/22"
If this was a retailer moving from bricks and mortar to online sales I believe you may have a different view of the growth prospects? This and not Harry Potter is the main reason behind my long term conviction in the company. I am particularly interested in the development of the Chinese literary collection to be translated into English.
Dave
In reply to JohnEustace, post #4
Yes John, I believe Jinan already have a factory, and Versarien (LON:VRS) machines, picked out. PWC are working on the China contract with them so I think if anyone can protect the IP it would be them. Other leverage they have with Jinan is access to future 2d material developments from manchester & Cambridge, which will not be forthcoming if ip is infringed. Worth googling molybdenum sulphide & boron nitride to see what they can do. As ever, however, there is a risk a university or ici or the like might invent a better mousetrap for producing even thinnergraphene nanoplatelets, or cvd sheets (the actual one-late stuff produced by chemical vapour deposition). As ever, dyor. Even if you don't buy vrs the potential in graphene / 2d materials is mind bogglingly interesting.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #14
In full agreement Dave, although I think that Harry Potter and the various spin offs will contribute for several years to come. As mentioned earlier, the non-consumer side of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) appears to have some striking similarities with Relx (LON:REL).
In fairness to Paul his review of the company is much more positive than previous, although I think that the longer term prospects for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) are under appreciated.
All the best
Jonno
Hi Paul, I always particularly enjoy your analysis around NXT, and wondered if you might make a comment about MKS their 'competitor' and rapidly emerging small cap considering they have basically halved in the last couple of years, wihen they report this week, I have never read any opinion from you on these so would appreciate even a one liner.
In reply to jonno, post #16
I agree Jonno that HP will continue to contribute to Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) for many years to come. The high gross profit and recurring revenues (schools and uni's) from digital is very appealing. Their stable of other top authors is also excellent but both writers changing publishers and the public's taste can be fickle.
Impossible to put a figure on it but if they become the leading platform for english language translations of chinese literature there could be huge upside.
Paul's report was excellent and very positive. I just don't think the market fully appreciates the potential for digital publishing.
Dave
Many thanks for the excellent reader comments today on Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) picking up on a few things that I didn't cover in the main report. I don't usually have time to read all the narrative that goes with figures, so I particularly like it when readers pick up on stuff that I've missed, and add comments here, it really adds value, so thank you!
I've added a note in the main report, flagging up the excellent reader comments, so hopefully other readers will see them.
Investing is a team sport, so thanks for your input everyone!
Best wishes, Paul.
Hopefully its ok to post the link here, but there's a nice video interview with Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) CEO Nigel Newton talking to Proactive Investors earlier today: https://youtu.be/8Q37eJYNBR4