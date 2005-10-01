Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday. I'm up early today, to catch up with a couple of stragglers from yesterday.

Timings - looking to finish about 4pm today, but there's plenty up already.

Agenda - as usual, I've selected the results/trading updates which fit my criteria for small caps, and where I know something about the companies. Plus I've included a couple of reader requests. But please bear in mind that I can't cover everything, and getting a deluge of requests every day tends to overwhelm me.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) - interim results

Trifast (LON:TRI) - AGM statement (trading update)

Porvair (LON:PRV) - trading update (9 months)

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) - final results

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) - interim results

Tandem (LON:TND) - half year report

If there's time, I might also briefly mention a couple of micro caps

.

133p (down 12% yesterday) - mkt cap £109m

Many thanks to a reader who emailed me an up-to-date broker note on SDRY, that was very helpful. I know we're not mean to pass around broker notes, but how on earth can I write these reports, if I can't get access to research forecasts? Actually, I'm probably better off making my own estimates, as the latest broker note doesn't make any sense at all to me.

It forecasts current year FY 04/2021 revenues of £690m, down only 2% on FY 04/2020 actual, reported yesterday. This doesn't make sense, because we were also told yesterday that revenues in the first 20 weeks of FY 04/2021 across all channels, are down 27%. The trend has worsened within that, in that the latest 7 weeks saw a deterioration to -30.3% revenue shortfall against last year.

H1 revenues were £369.1m last year, so if the company ends the half year down 27%, this year we would see an £85m drop in sales to £284m (for H1). That would result in a heavy loss, because last year H1 was only breakeven.

Since the broker is only forecasting a full year drop of £14.4m revenues for FY 04/2021, this implies recouping about £70m of additional revenues above last year's in H2. How likely is that? Last year H2 FY 04/2020 was £335.3m revenues (hit in Q4 by covid, for the last…