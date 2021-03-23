Good morning, it’s Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Tuesday.

Loopup (LON:LOOP) - delayed accounts & NOMAD appointed

Jack -

Wynnstay (LON:WYN) - 'in line' trading update, 3.2% dividend confirmed, and two bolt-on acquisitions

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) - improving outlook for this prudently run construction company

Paul's Section

78p (pre market open) - mkt cap £43m

Delayed accounts

FY 12/2020 results are delayed. A very specific reason has been given - that a “routine technical review” has not been completed in time by the auditor, Grant Thornton. This relates to the amortisation treatment of intangible assets from an acquisition.

I’m surprised at the reason given. I would have thought it was very simple to decide whether goodwill has to be amortised or not. You just look at how much profit is being made by the subsidiary in question, and if that supports the goodwill on the balance sheet or not. If not, then you write it down. Why that would cause a delay to the accounts, I’m not sure. Is there some other reason, I wonder? (e.g. auditors not being happy with going concern?)

This bit is positive though - the RNS specifically re-confirms the 2020 results given in a previous trading update -

For the avoidance of doubt, this is a non-cash, technical accounting review and the Group reconfirms in line FY2020 results: revenue of £50.2 million (FY2019: £42.5 million); EBITDA of £15.3 million (FY2019: £6.4 million); year-end gross cash of £12.1 million (FY2019: £3.0 million); and net debt of £0.7 million (FY2019: £11.5 million).

That is reassuring. I don’t mind writedowns of intangibles, because I write them off completely when I analyse all accounts anyway.

My opinion - on balance, this update probably shouldn’t be price sensitive, if we take it at face value. It must be very difficult to audit company accounts during lockdown, as you would have to rely on the company emailing you everything. That’s the not the same as being on site, and rummaging around through filing cabinets, and observing the body language of staff you interview. It struck me as odd that training for auditors (when I did it in the early 1990s)…