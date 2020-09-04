Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Wednesday.

New Look & Turnover Rents

Fashion retailer New Look seems to have survived to fight another day, with creditors agreeing to its second CVA in recent years, voted through yesterday. Apparently this involved a 3-year rent holiday on some shops, and the majority moving to turnover rents (where rent is a % of turnover, rather than a fixed amount). This will give New Look a big, and unfair, competitive advantage over its rivals that are still stuck paying excessive rents under old leases. Paradoxically, it's the weakest retailers that are able to force through improved rental terms. Thus the weakest survive, and the strongest are punished - surely the opposite of what is supposed to happen?

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) (I hold) recently announced that it has successfully moved most of its physical stores onto turnover rents, after it did a pre-pack administration. If landlords don't play ball, then they're given the keys back, and have an empty store. Quiz walked away from about a dozen stores where it couldn't agree revised terms with landlords.

I think this is now looking like an unstoppable, structural change. In order to survive and prosper, retailers need to restructure their leases onto new turnover rent arrangements, and to develop a strong online offering. There are two ways to restructure the leases - either through an insolvency process (pre-pack administration or CVA), or gradually over many years, as the leases individually come up for renewal. It's difficult to see why anyone would now sign a conventional 15-year lease on fixed rent, with 5-year upward-only rent reviews. Maybe only for prime sites, but everywhere else, rents are likely to come down a lot, and be based on turnover rents. This is likely to be extremely painful for the owners of shopping centres, but ultimately is the right way to revitalise physical retailing.

Personally, I've decided to limit my investments in physical retailers to companies which bite the bullet, and restructure. So Quiz is now one of my largest long positions. A decently profitable business should emerge over the next year, now that all the leases have been jettisoned, and replaced with shorter term, turnover rent arrangements. Also it has a well-established online operation, and cash in the bank. Its niche in special occasion wear is obviously not ideal at the…