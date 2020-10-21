Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Weds.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) - Trading update & Capital Markets Day (CMD)

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) - Trading update

Share price: 192p (down 12% at 09:49)

No. shares: 40.2m

Market cap: £77.2m

Trading Update & CMD

I follow this company regularly, having written about it 5 times in the last year. Here is our archive of comments, which you can find for any company under the “Discussions” tab on the StockReport of every company;

In August the company put out an in line with expectations update.

Today’s update - is for H1 from April- Sept 2020, in FY 03/2021. This also says trading has been in line with expectations, which doesn’t make sense to me, because the figures are poor.

H1 revenues are only £5.09m (down 42% on H1 LY) - this is blamed on delays to new contracts, which have now slipped into H2. This has happened before with D4T4. The good news is that once before, I recall the company had a very weak H1, but it recouped the shortfall with contract signings in H2. Therefore management assurances here do have credibility, because of the good track record of delivery on previous assurances.

Despite gradually moving towards a SaaS model, D4T4 does still seem to heavily rely on large, lumpy contract wins. Recurring revenues are now up to 55%, but that is likely to be flattered in a low revenues half year.

Strong interim net cash position of £12.08m

I’ve checked the last balance sheet, and it’s very good, with plenty of net cash. This business is securely funded, and there are no worries about solvency.

This is confirmed by a healthy Z-score;

Operational details, and contract wins, etc, are explained in the RNS, I won’t regurgitate all of that here.

Outlook

Ongoing focus on existing and new strategic partnerships continues to grow our…