Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here this morning. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Ig Design (LON:IGR) (I hold) - a trading update for FY 3/2022 reassures that trading is not deteriorating any further (after a previous series of profit warnings), and thank renewal of bank facilities is imminent. Bears might latch onto the long 3-year timeframe expected to restore profit margins, and guidance for much increased average bank debt. Overall, I think there's turnaround potential here, which hopefully a new CEO might be able to deliver. For now though, the jury's out.

£SYME & Chill Brands (LON:CHLL) - prompted by MrContrarian's report flagging deeply discounted fundraisings at these couple of basket cases, I expand on the theme of how difficult it now is for speculative shares to raise fresh equity. Hence investors beware, if you hold any jam tomorrow shares that need money, because the funding window has slammed shut in these bearish market conditions.

Bidstack (LON:BIDS) - FY 12/2021 results are out, which show another hefty loss. The placing from mid-2021 is not going to be enough - see the going concern note. Too speculative at this stage, although I'm keeping an eye on it, due to strong forward contracted revenue growth. High risk.

Roland's Section:

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) - this British engineering group makes testing equipment for car manufacturers. Today’s half-year results suggest a return to growth after the pandemic. The stock rarely looks cheap, but strong cash generation and a history of growth suggest to me that this could be worth a closer look.

City Pub (LON:CPC) - this upmarket pub group appears to be trading well, but a decision to absorb rising costs means margins are under pressure. I think it’s a decent business, but I’m not sure it’s a great investment opportunity.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick…