Paul's Section:

Totally (LON:TLY) - results from yesterday. Only trading around breakeven at PBT (I see EBITDA as a red herring, due to high depreciation & amortisation charges). Growth potential, but for me the £77m market cap looks high enough, or too high for where things currently are.

Jack's Section:

Kinovo (LON:KINO) - notes from a follow up Q&A session with company management following yesterday's results, which saw the share price fall c7%.

Accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) - revenue expectations for FY21 have been upgraded again, this time to more than $100m. Trading sounds encouraging but not much to go on yet in terms of concrete figures.

38.7p (down 9% yesterday) - mkt cap £77m

Preliminary results

Totally plc (AIM: TLY), a leading provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, is pleased to announce its preliminary results for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2021.

Record Revenue and EBITDA

Key points -

Impacted in various ways by the pandemic

Revenues up 7% to £113.7m, 93% of which is called “Urgent care”, which I think is mainly operating the NHS 111 phone line.

Low margin - gross margin of 18.3%

EBITDA of £5.0m, up 25% on LY (H1: £2.3m, H2: £2.7m)

Profit before tax only £0.1m (LY: £(3.4)m loss) - why such a big shortfall between £5.0m EBITDA and almost…