Stockopedia Subscriber Performance Survey 2017

On Friday I asked Stockopedia subscribers a set of questions about their stock market performance in 2017. We’ve had a great response so far with 1,168 respondents and more coming in every hour. If you missed the invite, please do check your email inbox and submit your answers. We’ll be keeping the survey open for the next few days, but the results have stabilised and we have a great sample, so I’ve decided to publish the results.
The insights from the survey are exciting and fascinating in equal measure - here goes.
Since subscribing to Stockopedia has your performance outperformed, matched or underperformed the market?
Many subscribers have been with us since 2012 so we started the survey with a more general question about longer term performance. Almost three quarters of subscribers have been outperforming the market since subscribing, and only 6% underperforming.
Those who have been underperforming may be able to learn from the outperformers - so I hope they'll share their secrets. I’ll be following up to ask how the best performers have been achieving their results.
What has your 2017 performance been as a percentage year to date?
As you can see, it’s been a great result for the majority of subscribers. My estimate is an average 21.5% return year to date. 43 respondents managed far more than 50% returns year to date. I know of one subscriber who has returned 252% year to date and many of this elite group have done exceptionally well with over 100% returns…. so the real average may be significantly above 21.5% returns. There’s clearly a ‘fat tail’ of super-users who are dramatically outperforming the market - through better process or great fortune. I will find out more.
Most of our subscribers are UK based so let’s compare the UK benchmarks with this performance. The FTSE 100 is up 3.8%, the broader FTSE All Share is up 5.2% and the FTSE Small Cap index is up 8.5%. So the community has significantly outperformed the market. This very much backs up my belief that it’s better for investors to take matters in their own hands and invest directly in share ownership rather than buying funds.
The only UK index that is a patch on the…
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
5 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Surely those who have done well are far more likely to respond to such a survey.
Ed,
Good to see such excellent average results. I don't know what % of Fund managers have averaged a 21% gain this year, but if this percentage is correct then the average Stocko respondent is part of an very special investing group who are applying the Stocko metrics and discussion forum to stunning effect.
There is one index that has done fantastically well in the last 12 months and that is the AIM 100 which is up from 3940 to 5225 (+32%). There have been some dramatic gains from some of these AIM 100 companies including IQE (LON:IQE), XLMedia (LON:XLM) and Burford Capital (LON:BUR), which get a special mention above.
Congrats to you and your team on a great investment product and service. Ian
Hi Ed,
What would be great is some video's of these top traders as to how they use Stocko to research stuff even a 10-15 minute video of how they screen would be great.
It's interesting, but without knowing the size of portfolio involved it's hard to draw meaningful conclusions.
Someone nailing a 200% rise on a £10 million portfolio is probably pretty smart, someone doing the same on a £20K portfolio is simply a rounding error. Even that isn't conclusive, because if the £10 million is only 10% of a bigger diversified portfolio it changes the risk / reward ratio - but at least it gives an idea.
timarr
Great survey, there might be as one reader suggests some" haven't I done well biase" but still interesting to see the results. I had , 5th December 2016 a pension portfolio of £1.125m today it's £1.7m . Down to me alone, no way, A combination of a lot of reading and reasearch, and thinking, input from paul graham and importantly, I should mention, other users. Of the six stocks you mention, I have and do hold five. But also importantly, I think. I have exited some other old favourites, boohoo? For instance. Could I have achieved what I have so far without you guys, in a word, NO!