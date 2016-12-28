SIF Portfolio: Should I revisit one of last year's success stories?
I’ve not yet bought the same stock twice for the SIF portfolio, but in this rules-based scenario there’s no reason not to. A number of stocks have popped in and out of my stock screen over the last year, and it’s just happened again.
FTSE 100 defence group BAE Systems joined the portfolio in June 2016. It was sold for a total return of 23% in December. Since then, BAE has issued a decent set of results and the stock has seen some mixed price action. The overall effect is that the shares now qualify for the SIF screen once more.
This week I’m going to consider whether to add BAE back into the portfolio. I’ll also take a look at a couple of more highly-ranked stocks I’ve rejected and discuss the thorny issue of pension deficits, on which my view is changing.
The also rans
My interest in BAE Systems is partly down to the defensive and diversification benefits I hope it might bring to the portfolio. But my screen results are always sorted by StockRank and BAE’s score of 78 means that it’s near the bottom.
Many of the higher-ranked stocks are already in the portfolio, or are duplicates. For example, recently-floated brick makers Forterra and Ibstock don’t appeal when I already have housebuilder Redrow in the portfolio.
I was tempted by gold miner Acacia Mining, which looks affordable and well financed. However, Acacia operates in Tanzania, where there is currently a ban in place on exports of gold/copper concentrate. This means that production accounting for 30% of the group’s revenue (c.$1m/day) is being stockpiled with no apparent route to sale. This ongoing problem puts the stock into the special situation category for me, so it’s not an investment for the SIF Portfolio.
Pension problems
Before I look at the latest Stockopedia figures for BAE, I’m going to approach the subject of pension deficits. Previously, I’ve tended to assume that rising interest rates and financial engineering would prevent them from becoming critical issues for most firms.
That’s why I was happy to add Hogg Robinson and Norcros to the portfolio last year. Both companies have big pension deficits, but excluding these they look like classic value buys. However, these stocks were among
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company's cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms & Services (US) segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions. The Platforms & Services (UK) segment consists of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities. The Platforms & Services (International) segment consists of the Company's businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA Holdings SAS (MBDA) joint venture. more »