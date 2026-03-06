Good morning!



Today's Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 29% at 70.8p (£184m) - Recommended Cash Acquisition - Graham - PINK

Takeover news has been a little quiet recently, and much quieter than it was during the small-cap bear market.

The FTSE All-Share Index 3-year chart shows how sentiment towards UK stocks has turned:

And the FTSE Smallcap Index shows how small-caps have participated strongly in the rally:

Incidentally, the red square in the chart above shows when Ed published his article “The AIM Market is at its most oversold since the Global Financial Crisis - an opportunity for the brave” (link).

Given how small-caps have performed since then, that appears to have been a rather prescient take - and I think we were all pretty excited about the value on offer back then.

However, I should acknowledge that the AIM Index itself has not performed so well:

The poor performance of AIM is typically due to the quirks of how it’s composed, with two main reasons: 1) heavy concentration at the top, where mid-sized and large companies crowd out the performance of hundreds of micro-caps; and 2) the presence of many poor-quality and blue-sky companies (the majority of which we don’t cover in this report) is a permanent drag on performance.

Personally, I no longer use the AIM All-Share Index as a benchmark for anything. If I want to measure small-caps, I’ll look at the FTSE Smallcap Index. If I want to look at mid-caps, I’ll look at the FTSE 250. It’s true that they are much more challenging benchmarks, but I would never be satisfied to earn the returns generated by AIM over the long-term, so AIM is simply not relevant.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited - recommended cash acquisition

Let’s get back on topic, and check out the latest takeover.

AA4 is a main-market listed, Guernsey-based company. Its objective: “to obtain income returns and a capital return for its shareholders by acquiring, leasing and then selling aircraft.”

It’s a stock that we covered only very rarely, which I would say is due to the fact that it is technically a fund, not an operating business.

Roland did cover it in December. He took a neutral stance, sensibly arguing that sector expertise was needed to understand the potential outcomes when AA4’s A380 aircraft come off lease to Emirates this year.

Some of the key points around this recommended takeover:

Takeover price: 73p per share.

Premium: 33% vs. last night’s close.

The buyer: Lesha Bank, “a financial institution based in Qatar and listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of approximately QAR 1.9 billion” (£400m).

Lesha Bank has a division that can manage this sort of business:

The Lesha Aviation Capital division of Lesha Bank… is a global aviation leasing and investment platform and operates as a full-service platform providing investment management capabilities to global aviation investors. The platform focuses on resilient asset-backed investments across the aviation sector.

Rationale

AA4 management argues in favour of the deal on the grounds of the 33% premium, the immediate liquidity and certainty it provides, and (quoting this part extensively as it is key, and emphasis added):

The Acquisition has reduced execution risk relative to alternative strategic outcomes.

Through a detailed, comprehensive and extended strategic review process, the AA4+ Board has assessed a broad range of options for the Company, including asset disposals and other strategic transactions. The AA4+ Board has noted a number of factors which contribute to a material uncertainty in the level of value that could be delivered to AA4+ Shareholders…

certain of the leases held by AA4+ are approaching maturity;

the nature of the aircraft owned by AA4+ and the limited range of options to realise capital value on the disposal of the assets; and

the cyclical nature of the global aviation industry, the potential for extended down cycle periods, and, given the nature of the Company as a closed-end investment fund, the ability to manage through such parts of the aviation cycle.

In this context, the Acquisition is expected to deliver greater risk-adjusted value to AA4+ Shareholders than other options considered by the AA4+ Board.



Shareholder support: there are “irrevocable undertakings” and letters of support for the takeover from shareholders owning 19.5% of the company, which is a good start to get it over the line (although it is still not guaranteed of course).

Two of the top three shareholders already support the deal, excluding Royal London, and I’d be a little surprised if Royal London attempted to block it:

Graham’s view

There are two elephants in the room.

Firstly, there is the war in the Middle East, which has caused 11,000 grounded flights according to a recent count. The AA4 share price has been reacting to this over the past week:

In the context of that war, almost anything that can relieve the company and its shareholders of major uncertainty might be seen as a welcome development.

But the second elephant in the room is the company’s official net asset value. A persistent discount to NAV had seen AA4 management searching for strategic options in recent years: management clearly hoped to narrow this discount. This deal, while perhaps offering the best outcome in the circumstances, does abandon that ambition. NAV per share at September 2025 was 107.39p.

Two things can be true: Lesha Bank might be getting a great deal, buying aircraft on the cheap and at a big discount to their normal value. But at the same time, this might be the best outcome for UK-based shareholders who lack the local expertise and connections of a Qatari bank.

I’m therefore inclined to give this proposed takeover my personal endorsement. AA4 was already a risky investment before the conflict broke out in the Middle East. AA4’s management have today explicitly endorsed the reasons given by Roland for caution a few months ago, before missiles were fired.

Throw in a major international conflict in the Middle East causing thousands of cancelled flights, and this stock becomes far riskier than I’d personally be willing to tolerate. In that context, accepting a 30%+ discount to NAV becomes an unfortunate but perhaps the most logical option. Sometimes it's not possible to achieve NAV, and this strikes me as one of those instances.



