Good morning! And welcome to our final report of Q1.

The FTSE was strong throughout yesterday’s session and is set to open today just below 10,100.

March has been a very tough month for stock indices - the FTSE is down 6% - but we are seeing a little strength to finish it off.

Markets yesterday were weighing up a) Trump’s willingness to scale down the war against Iran earlier than expected, and b) the potential for the Fed to cut rates this year, instead of raising rates, as outgoing Chair Jay Powell said that the Fed was not responsible for supply shocks.

Market forecasting at the moment is primarily an exercise in telepathy - what does Trump really think? What does the Fed really think?

What I do know is that the FTSE is on a trailing P/E ratio of about 16x, while UK small caps are at about 14x.

That compares to c. 25x for the S&P 500.



Today's Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 4% at 107.6p (£133m) - Trading Ahead of Expectations - Graham - GREEN =

The last interesting RNS from Peel Hunt, in January, was also entitled “Trading ahead of expectations”.

It’s all rather gratifying for me, as I’ve been saying since December that market expectations made no sense - they were too low.

Today’s update for FY March 2026 is brief, so why not post it in full.

Against a backdrop of considerable economic uncertainty, following the completion of recent Investment Banking transactions and a continued strong performance in our Execution Services business, we now expect to deliver full year revenues of over £140m and profits that are materially ahead of market expectations.

The war in the Middle East has increased geopolitical uncertainty, which has pushed energy prices higher and prompted central banks to reassess inflation risks. While the duration and ultimate impact of these developments remain unclear, they are weighing on market conditions and may affect the level and timing of transactional activity. During this period of uncertainty and market volatility, Peel Hunt remains focused on supporting clients, while maintaining disciplined cost management and capital allocation.



To recap: I noticed in December that the company had already earned net income of over £8m in H1, and yet consensus forecasts in the market suggested that full-year profits would be lower than that.

In January, I contacted the company’s PR firm.

They informed me that just prior to the January trading update, expectations were for full-year PBT of £12m. But the company had already generated £11.5m of PBT in H1.

The StockReport shows that Peel Hunt’s broker, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, has now meaningfully increased the EPS forecast:

On the StockReport, the FY26 net income forecast is £11.5m.

Assuming 25% tax, that implies PBT of nearly £15m. Granted that revenues and profits can be lumpy, but that still implies a c. 75:25 split between H1 and H2.

Other sources suggest a higher full-year PBT forecast. I have again contacted the company’s PR firm, hoping for clarification.

Whatever the truth is, it’s pretty clear to me that there hasn’t been a meaningful link in recent months between official consensus forecasts for Peel Hunt, and how the company is actually performing.

I’ve been GREEN on this stock, and it’s on my watchlist. After another ahead-of-expectations update, I’m naturally going to stay GREEN on it today.

In addition to an earnings multiple that is lower than the market seems to comprehend, there are also £100m+ of net assets (almost fully tangible) supporting the c. £130m market cap.

And despite issuing two “ahead” updates in 2026, the share price has made almost no progress year-to-date, reflecting wider market weakness. A prime takeover target, maybe?

The StockRank is 80.

Up 26% at 51.9p (£167m) - Statement regarding possible offer - Graham - PINK (GREEN ↑)

This brick business, formerly known as Brickability, changed its name in February.

Today’s announcement is pretty exciting for shareholders:

BRCK Group PLC… announces that on 17 February 2026, the board of directors of BRCK… received an unsolicited, indicative and non-binding approach from Atlas Holdings LLC. to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of BRCK.

Atlas is an American private equity firm with offices in London and the Netherlands.

BRCK says it gave information to Atlas regarding its prospects, and Atlas subsequently made an offer of 65p per share.

The BRCK board determined that this “fundamentally undervalued” their company.

But the discussions haven’t ended there:

The Board has agreed to provide some limited further information to Atlas to establish whether it is prepared to improve its Indicative Offer Price. The Board has indicated to Atlas that, in order to avoid unnecessary distraction of management and costs, the entry into a detailed due diligence process with Atlas would be subject to Atlas putting forward a proposal on terms that the Board would be minded to recommend to shareholders.

Graham’s view

This announcement is positive for many reasons.

Any bid from a serious buyer demonstrates real underlying value. Atlas are a reputable outfit who previously bought De La Rue.

The proposal in mid-March was at a nearly 50% premium to the prevailing share price. It’s a nearly 60% premium compared to last night’s price.

At the same time, the BRCK board have been clever enough not to accept the first offer they received while their shares were trading at a P/E multiple of only 4.3x.

And unlike other companies where a bid process can drag on for many months and prove to be an enormous distraction for everybody, the BRCK board have explicitly said that this is something they are going to try to avoid.

In our spreadsheet this is going down as PINK because it’s now in a potential takeover situation. In terms of my view, for what it’s worth I’m going to upgrade this GREEN (from Mark’s AMBER/GREEN)

Some risk warnings: this is financially leveraged (net debt last seen at £67m at the interims), is vulnerable to cyclical demand, and its EPS forecasts were reduced last year before ultimately stabilising:

But all of that might well be priced in at the current market cap, especially considering the private equity interest that has now been revealed. So I’m comfortable upgrading this by one notch.

Roland's Section

Down 28% at 278p (£262m) - Pre-Close Trading Statement - Roland - BLACK (AMBER ↓)

Unfortunately it’s bad news for Future shareholders this morning. The “global platform for specialist media” – which owns a range of magazines and the Go.Compare price comparison platform – has issued a profit warning for the half-year ending 31 March 2026 (today).

The key takeaway is that the drop-off from Google Search traffic (including pay-per-click advertising) to Future’s websites has been “more pronounced than anticipated” and has caused a fall in margins.

Updated outlook & guidance:

H1 revenue is expected to be broadly in line with expectations (i.e. slightly below) but the EBITDA profit margin is now expected to be 24% to 25% , due to the revenue mix.

H2 organic revenue is expected to decline “by a low single-digit percentage”.

The full-year EBITDA margin is expected to be 25% to 27%.

In December the company guided for “modest organic revenue growth in FY 2026”, but consensus forecasts suggest the market was expecting total revenue to be flat at £739m this year.

Today’s commentary suggests to me that a small decline in revenue is now likely for the year to 30 September 2026.

Similarly, Future’s EBITDA margin last year was 30% and the company’s outlook guidance in December was for a stable margin of “around 30%”this year.

We don’t have access to any updated broker notes this morning so I’ve made a guess at the likely reduction to EBITDA and EPS estimates:

Applying the mid-point of today’s margin guidance to a revenue estimate of £725m gives me an updated FY26 adj EBITDA estimate of £189m .

According to the company, previous consensus was for FY26 adj EBITDA of £221m, so this could be a c.15% reduction.

I’d expect this to translate to a larger reduction in adjusted earnings , so I would guess that this morning’s c.25% share price fall is probably a reasonable reflection of the likely cut to earnings forecasts. If so, that would give me a revised FY26 adj EPS estimate of c.100p.

This implies a forward P/E of 3, similar to the valuation prior to today’s warning:

H1 Trading commentary:

During the first half of this year, B2C direct digital advertising revenue in the UK and US has continued to perform well and is expected to deliver year-on-year growth, with particularly strong demand for Future Optic (the company’s AI optimisation tool).

SheerLuxe, a Google-Zero brand acquired in January, is performing ahead of our expectations

Magazines revenue continues to remain highly resilient

Go.Compare revenue decline has moderated in H1, with a return to growth in March and we expect revenue growth in H2.

Within B2B, we have also seen a moderation of revenue decline in H1 and expect new product launches to deliver a return to growth in H2.

Reading this doesn’t suggest an obvious issue, but the devil is in the detail – changes to Google Search have impacted the profile and profitability of traffic.

Google Search vs Google-Zero

Indeed, today’s warning is explicitly blamed on changes on traffic from Google’s search and advertising tools:

However, while we expected continued shifts in the audience derived from Google search, these have been more pronounced than anticipated. This is driving lower year-on-year sessions, negatively impacting higher-margin programmatic advertising and ecommerce revenues and has also led to PPC cost inflation across the industry.

The hazards of relying on Google Search traffic and advertising algorithms for a big chunk of your revenue are well known and are not new. Businesses relying on Google to drive traffic have lived with this kind of risk for many years. Periodic changes to Google’s algorithms can result in sharp rises in advertising costs and/or a sudden drop-off in traffic. I have experienced this myself in a past life – it’s not much fun.

One growing problem is that Google’s AI overviews (at the top of search results) mean that many people no longer click through to the source website for information. That’s bad news for publishers who then cannot monetise this traffic – even though the search users have benefited from the publishers’ work.

Future is of course aware of all of these issues and is already pursuing a Google-Zero strategy – here’s what the company said about this issue with its FY25 results in December:

Our audience strategy of diversification into email, direct, social, also known as "Google-Zero", impacts all of our strategic initiatives.

Thanks to the scale and diversity of our audience, overall engagement has remained steady. Website sessions are only 56% of our audience and of this 56%, only 27% is coming from Google Search, with other sources including Google Discover and News, Social and Emails.



The company also recently spent £40m to acquire SheerLuxe, a “highly-recognised Google-Zero brand that draws an audience of 6m across social, newsletters, websites and podcasts, skewed to Gen Z”.

Roland’s view

The Board believes that the Group is fundamentally undervalued. The Board is actively focused on driving value from the assets which deliver a strong platform effect and to realise value for shareholders from those that do not.

Future’s core business model (in magazine publishing and price comparison) is essentially built on driving traffic from which it can harvest commission payments for users who click on a link and make a purchase (from a third party).

Speaking as someone who has been involved in a similar business (on a much smaller scale) in the past, my main issue with this model is that I do not think it produces very high quality earnings. I also think that the kind of problem reported today may well recur, randomly, in the future.

Shifting dependency from one traffic channel to another won’t necessarily reduce the risk of future problems, although genuine diversification of traffic and building loyal direct audiences does help.

Having said all of that, I do think Future’s earnings probably deserve a P/E multiple that’s higher than three.

The risk remains that further downgrades will follow today’s profit warning. Our research finds that stocks often underperform for an extended period following an initial warning.

In this case specifically, the transition of a proportion of web traffic from search to AI and other channels remains a live evolution. The next step – which I expect to see at some point – is that AI services will start monetising their growing role as a gatekeeper to brands’ traffic.

Of course, today’s downgrade isn’t the first in recent times for this business. Future also warned on profits a year ago:

Given this, perhaps we might argue (more optimistically)) that the downgrade cycle is nearing its end, and that Future’s performance might soon bottom out.

Mark was previously AMBER/GREEN on Future, most recently in February when he acknowledged the likelihood of a “relatively slight miss”. I think today’s warning justifies a more conservative view, but I do agree that the overall valuation of the business suggests there could be some value here.

To reflect this mix and our general practice of downgrading our view on shares following profit warnings, I’m moving our view down by one notch to AMBER today.

Up 3% at 443p (£91m) - Final Results - Roland - AMBER/GREEN ↓

Anpario plc (AIM: ANP), the independent manufacturer of natural and sustainable feed additives for animal health, nutrition and biosecurity, is pleased to announce its full year audited results for the twelve months to 31 December 2025.

Today’s results look quite strong to me and are in line with guidance that has been upgraded repeatedly over the last 15 months:

Despite this, the share price is almost unmoved and Anpario stock remains down by nearly 10% on a year-to-date view:

The reason for this year’s sell-off is of course the conflict in the Middle East.

Anpario generated about 12% of pre-tax profit from its Middle East & Africa operations last year, but it’s also exposed to the logistics disruption in the region and potential commodity/energy price rises:

Clearly recent events in the Middle East will cause disruption, the impact of which it is too early to assess. However, we have an experienced team who have managed through similar periods and our subsidiaries have the benefit of good local inventory with which to continue to service our customers.



Moving on, does this sell-off provide a potential buying opportunity for investors taking a medium-term view? Anpario’s performance is much improved from a couple of years ago, with new products and recent acquisitions apparently performing well.

Let’s take a look at these results.

2025 results summary

Headline figures are strong:

Revenue up 24% to £47.2m

Like-for-like sales (excluding BioVet) up 12%

Pre-tax profit up 54% to £8.0m

Adjusted earnings up 33% to 39.5p per share

Total dividend up 11.1% to 12.5p per share

Net cash of £12.4m at year end (2024: £10.5m)

Trading commentary suggests a year of respectable progress:

Full-year contribution from Bio-Vet, which generated £6.7m of revenue and is said to be performing in line with expectations under a new Americas management team. It’s expected to help broaden species exposure and strengthen growth in the US, a key target market.

Strong LFL growth in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Good growth in premium product classes such as Orego-Stim and Optomega Algae.

Profitability and cash flow: the accounts support the StockRanks’ view that this is a good quality business:

My sums show Anpario’s operating margin improving to 16.7% last year (2024: 12.8%), while I calculate a return on capital employed of 18.1% (2024: 12.6%). ROCE is not quite at the 20% level I’d view as a benchmark for a true high quality business, but for a business of this kind I think 18% is pretty respectable.

Today’s accounts show net profit of £6.8m being converted into free cash flow of £7.4m (excluding working capital movements and acquisitions). That’s another indicator of quality, in my view.

On a related note, the net cash position of £12.4m now accounts for about 14% of the current market cap and should provide a comfortable margin of safety to help address any supply chain issues.

Outlook

Trading so far this year is said to be in line with expectations, with continued growth in North America and “a strong start and return to growth for the Middle-East region”.

With thanks to Shore Capital for publishing on Research Tree, we can see that 2026 forecasts have edged slightly higher today, while Shore has also introduced forecasts for 2027.

Shore FY26E revenue / adj EPS: £50.0m / 40.3p (previously £50m / 38.8p)

Shore FY27E revenue / adj EPS: £52.5m / 42.5p

These estimates put the stock on a forward P/E of 10.7 with a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Adjusting for net cash gives a FY26 P/E of 9.2.

Roland’s view

Today’s forecasts imply 2026 revenue growth of 6% and earnings growth of 2%, with earnings growth improving to 5.5% in 2027.

This is a slower rate of growth than that seen last year, which may justify some moderation in the valuation. However, as far as I can see the only real concern for investors at this time and share price is the potential impact of the conflict in the Middle East. In addition to shipping disruption, the business could be affected by higher prices for energy and certain commodities.

There’s precedent for this – the war in Ukraine caused problems for Anpario, albeit the Middle East impact might not be so severe:

As far as I can see, the impact of the situation in the Middle East is impossible to quantify at the moment. It may amount to a lot or a little, in terms of profit impact. The company is at pains to emphasise that it has an experienced logistics team and good stocks in place, so the situation may well prove to be manageable.

Excluding this known unknown, I think Anpario looks attractively valued, with a strong balance sheet and decent medium-term prospects.

I was GREEN on Anpario in January at a higher valuation. I would normally leave this unchanged today, but I think the combination of slowing earnings growth and unknowable risks from the situation in the Middle East mean it might be prudent for me to move my view down one notch to AMBER/GREEN.

On a longer-term view, however, I remain positive on the outlook and valuation here.