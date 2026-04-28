Good morning!

There are no major overnight developments, but the price of oil continues to climb.

Brent crude futures are trading around $110, very close to the highs they reached in March and early April.



All done for today, thank you.

Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 1% at 66.9p (£231m) - Preliminary Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN ↑

It’s a mixed bag of results here, as expected.

Adjusted PBT for FY January 2026 comes in at £56m, down from FY25’s £66m.

The January trading update confirmed that adjusted PBT would be within the range of £55-60m. That was the guidance given at the December profit warning.

Other key points from today’s results:

Revenue +7.4% (but this is not like-for-like , includes Funky Pigeon and wholesale partnerships)

Like-for-like store sales were minus 0.2%.

Unadjusted PBT falls 31.5% to £43.9m

27 net new stores were opened during the year.

Turning to the balance sheet:

Net debt is £68m (up from last year's £59m).

Adjusted leverage (excluding leases) is 1x, up from last year’s 0.7x.

For successful and predictable businesses, a leverage multiple of 1x would be considered very conservative.

For retailers, given their accident-prone nature I would suggest that it’s right to expect low leverage or ideally net cash.

Cardfactory aims to keep leverage below 1.5x at all times, which sounds sensible to me.

Dividend: gets an increase to 5p.

Buyback: new £15m buyback.

CEO comment: acknowledges “softer high street footfall” in H2, “particularly during our peak trading period”. But on the bright side:

The Group remains highly cash generative, and our 'Simplify & Scale' efficiency and productivity programme will continue to help mitigate inflationary headwinds…

Looking ahead, as widely documented, the external environment remains uncertain. We have robust plans in place for FY27 to deliver further progress against our strategic priorities and medium-term ambitions…



Outlook: in line with the current market consensus.

This is for adjusted PBT of £54.8m to £58.2m (FY January 2027), with a seasonal H2 weighting.

They expected adjusted leverage to be “between flat and 0.2x lower”.

Over the medium term, they remain “confident in cardfactory's ability to deliver mid-to-high single digit percentage Adjusted PBT growth per annum”.

In terms of strategy, they are aiming to grow market share in the broader “celebrations” market. This will mean selling more non-card products, at lower gross margins than cards, so their overall gross margin may gradually reduce.

There’s also an FX exposure worth mentioning, as half of products are bought from the Far East and are priced in US dollars. A hedging policy is in place.

Adjustments

Finding a clear breakdown of the adjustments took a little searching, but here it is.

As you’ll see, last year’s results were much cleaner (£66m adjusted PBT vs. £64.1m actual PBT).

This year, however, there is a meaningful difference between the adjusted result and the actual results.

The waters are muddied by a large (£4.7m) unrealised loss on derivative contracts - hedging contracts on the FX exposure I mentioned above.

Perhaps controversially, I would not automatically exclude this loss. I don’t want to get too into the weeds on this issue, but I’m just not convinced that this adjustment will, over time, actually help to smooth out the annual results. The hedge itself is supposed to smooth out the results over time, therefore excluding the hedge strikes me as potentially not smoothing out results.

The other items are typical. Excluding the impairment of intangibles is fine, but then we should probably assume that the company’s intangibles are worthless. If we do that, then the company’s balance sheet has negative tangible net assets (£355m net assets including £389m of intangibles).

My best guess of where “real” profitability lies is around £51m.

Graham’s view

We’ve been neutral on this since the December profit warning, and I’m going to tentatively upgrade it by one notch today.

The positives:

Two important “in line” updates since December.

Still highly profitable, even without adjustments, despite the profit warning.

Likely to remain highly profitable this year.

Cheap earnings multiple, with a ValueRank of 98.

The negatives:

Negative LfL store growth.

Overall profits may be lower again this year.

Massively exposed to unpredictable High Street/Consumer trends.

The leverage multiple of 1x is a little adventurous, with the company preferring to buy back shares and pay dividends rather than reduce it.

In conclusion, I do think this is priced to do well for risk-tolerant shareholders.

Calculating the P/E multiple myself, at the midpoint of the range, I get 5.5x.

Unfortunately, I find it difficult to resist multiples like this, even for companies with a little leverage.

At 7-8x, I would probably stay neutral.

At 5.5x, with two in-line updates and a buyback reducing the share count, I’m interested again.

This looks like a high-risk, high-reward type of situation:

Down 1% to 32.7p (£30m) - Full Year Results to 1 January 2026 - Graham - RED =

This recently got a new CFO, and it announced last week that the interim CEO had agreed to become permanent CEO.

They have a big job on their hands. Here are the 2025 results

Two new venues opened during the year.

Revenue +12.4% with admissions +6.1%, spend per head +5.9%.

Adjusted loss before tax £5.2m (previous year: £6.3m loss).

Statutory loss £10.2m (previous year: £10.2m loss).

Net debt creeps up to c. £22m.

Market share is thought to have increased from 5.4% to 5.8%.

Membership is up 18.5% to 66,910 - one of the few very encouraging metrics.

They have finally paused expansion efforts:

Prioritising optimisation rather than expansion, with no new venues opening in 2026 whilst planning is underway to invest in limited number of new venues for 2027 funded through free cash flow

Outlook:

Trading performance in Q1 2026 has started well. We are encouraged by a strong film slate this year, with highlights including Hamnet, Wuthering Heights, Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Toy Story 5, The Oydssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three

CEO comment:

"We enter 2026 with positive momentum and clearly defined priorities. The year ahead is about resetting to drive growth by building strong audience engagement, creating operational efficiencies, unlocking emerging new sources of income whilst reducing debt.

Through expert film curation, beautifully designed signature spaces and a differentiated hospitality offering in strategically located venues, the Everyman brand is well placed to meet the demand for premium cinema experience."



Estimates from the company’s Nomad, Canaccord, are “under review”.

Canaccord did have FY25 and FY26 estimates for Everyman until the December profit warning. While they have revisited the story a few times since then, they haven’t yet given new estimates. With only eight months left of the current financial year, and still no estimates, that's a red flag for me.

If you’re using the StockReport for this one, watch out - it might be looking at Canaccord estimates that are no longer in force.

Even with those stale estimates, the categorisation as a Value Trap rings true to me:

Graham’s view

We’ve been consistently RED on this, and I see no reason to change stance today.

Halting expansion looks like the right move - we can now find out how much cash and profits the existing venues can generate on their own.

And as a film fan, I agree that the releases this year are promising.

If they prove to be cash-generative, and if net debt starts to move in the right direction, perhaps I won’t need to be negative on this one forever.

Roland's Section

Down 13% at 1,238p (£1.0bn) - Year End Trading Update - Roland - (BLACK?) AMBER/GREEN ↓

Today’s trading update from Utility Warehouse owner Telecom Plus has received a poor reception. The company has reported strong continued customer growth, but energy consumption and profits appear to have come under pressure due to warmer winter weather and tougher competition.

As a result, adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to 31 March is now expected to be at the bottom end of guidance. This stops short of a profit warning, but it’s clearly not good news.

Having read through the RNS, I think the sell-off could be overdone, but I can also see some areas where shareholders (or potential shareholders) may want to pay attention.

I’ll split this review into three sections to reflect the content of today’s update – trading, financial guidance and strategy.

Trading

The headline figures here seem fairly strong:

Total customer growth of 23.3% to 1.43m, including 193k customers acquired from TalkTalk

Organic net customer growth of 10.3% to 1.26m

Total number of services provided up 12% to 3.80m (organic service number +7.6%)

Partner numbers (self-employed sales agents) up by 7% to 77k

However, there were some nuances in these figures that may have affected profitability last year.

The seemingly positive organic service growth rate of 7.6% masked a very mixed bag of growth rates across Telecom Plus’s service offerings:

Mobile: +29%

Energy: +1.8%

Broadband: +3.8%

Insurance: -8.3%

These figures seem to highlight two underlying issues:

Energy & Broadband: “strong competitive activity” has slowed service growth. I was interested to learn “the shape of the energy wholesale forward curve enabl[ed] competitors to offer fixed price energy tariffs meaningfully below the Ofgem price cap for much of the year.” Apparently customers have been voting with their feet to find cheaper energy deals – the customer churn rate increased to 14.2% (FY25: 13.7%).

Insurance: sales have been “slower than expected” to recover from the pause in new insurance sales in FY25 (for regulatory issues).

More encouragingly, the acquisition of customers from struggling TalkTalk appears to have been successful in economic terms:

The customers acquired from TalkTalk increased our broadband services by 193k. These customers are expected to generate a return above post-tax WACC, even without cross-selling any other services to them.

160k of these had been migrated onto our systems by year end, with the remainder expected to migrate by the end of the first quarter of FY27. Initial cross-sell results are continuing to perform strongly, with 14.5k customers upgraded and cross-sold during the year.



Financial outlook

Profit guidance: CEO Stuart Burnett now expects to report adjusted pre-tax profit at the bottom end of the (unchanged) guidance range of £132m to £138m. I don’t have access to updated earnings forecasts today, but my impression is that previous consensus was c.£135m. If brokers accept today’s new guidance, this may only be a c.3% downgrade – smaller than today’s share price drop implies.

Year-end leverage is expected to be c.1x EBITDA – I don’t see this as a serious concern.

The other piece of financial news today relates to shareholder returns. I suspect that it signals a dividend cut is likely.

Telecom Plus has a longstanding policy of paying out 80% of adjusted after-tax profit to shareholders. Until now, this distribution has been made entirely through dividends – the payout hasn’t been cut for 20 years.

However, “in response to feedback from many shareholders”, this will now change:

We intend to maintain a total payout ratio of at least 80% of adjusted profit after tax, but this will, from our upcoming full year results in June, now be split between both dividends and share buybacks, with at least 50% of the total payout each year being allocated to ordinary dividends and the remainder being allocated to either share buybacks or special dividends, depending on whether the Company is able to repurchase shares at below their fair value.



How might this work? Telecom Plus doesn’t specify its criteria for gauging fair value today, but the approach used by Next requires an 8% pre-tax return on investment to justify buybacks:

Based on this method, I estimate fair value for TEP shares could be around £20 – significantly above today’s c.£13 level;

Assuming FY26 earnings of c.97p per share, I estimate this year’s dividend could be cut to c.49p, with the remaining c.29p per share returned through buybacks. That would give a dividend yield of around 4% at current prices. Prior to today, the forecast yield was over 7%.

Assuming fair value is calculated in a realistic and consistent way, then I think the narrow financial logic for buying back shares below fair value is sound.

However, today’s share price drop suggests to me that some investors may share my disappointment at the potential loss of income from this previously reliable payer.

Strategy update

The Utility Warehouse business has always relied on an unusual word-of-mouth direct sales approach, with self-employed agents recruiting networks of customers and other agents, from which they earn commission.

However, there are signs this may be changing. The acquisition of nearly 200k customers from TalkTalk is one example, as was the rumour in December that Telecom Plus was considering a bid for Ovo Energy’s retail business.

Any approach to Ovo seems to have come to nothing, but comments in today’s update suggests the intention to find new growth routes is hardening into a firm plan:

Our focus is on progressively increasing services per customer, reducing churn, growing contribution per customer, and enhancing customer lifetime values, in order to maximise long-term shareholder value. As a result, we are currently considering a number of potential initiatives to achieve these goals; we will provide an update on the outcome of this review together with our full year results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, which we expect to announce on 23 June 2026.

Roland’s view

While Telecom Plus always reports H2-weighted profits due to the nature of its business (domestic gas and electricity consumption is higher during October - March), the company’s previous guidance suggested a heavier-than-usual weighting this year. With hindsight I should have been more sceptical about this than I was when this was first flagged up in November.

While this business has delivered double-digit customer growth in recent years, longer-term progress hasn’t always been in a straight line. Variations in commodity pricing and market conditions mean that growth rates and profits are sometimes lumpy and unpredictable over shorter periods.

Despite the headwinds reported today, I’m inclined to view the current weakness as a potential buying opportunity. In my view, the company’s quality and durable model is demonstrated by its unbroken 20-year dividend record and strong quality metrics:

I think the valuation remains very reasonable, even allowing for a modest cut to expectations:

A caveat to this is the as-yet unknown strategic changes the company may be planning. They could end up having a positive or negative impact on the investment case.

I’d also be interested to know more about the underperforming Insurance business – this effort to expand into financial services has not (yet) been very successful, although I think it could have potential.

I’m going to move our view down by one notch to AMBER/GREEN today to reflect the downgrade to guidance, but I’m reluctant to go any further at this stage. I’ll aim to review this situation again when the full-year results are published in June.

Down 3% at 80.5p (£2.8bn) - Trading Statement - Roland - (BLACK?) AMBER =

It’s not good news: this FTSE 250 housebuilder is reporting slowing sales and increased pressure on profit margins.

The relatively modest share price fall today is probably a reflection of the reality that today’s update isn’t particularly surprising and has already been at least partially priced into the stock over the last year:

Year-to-date trading summary (to 26 April 2026):

Net private sales rate of 0.72 per outlet per week (2025: 0.77);

Total order book value down 5% to £2,229m;

Total order book volume down 6% to 7,689 homes;

Average price reduction of 1% vs last year, with most pressure in South of England;

Operating from 218 outlets (2025: 201);

Land purchases slowing: 1k plots purchases so far this year (2025: 1.7k).

In short, Taylor Wimpey is selling fewer houses at lower prices. That’s not good news in an environment where cost inflation is becoming a growing problem:

As a result of rising energy costs, build cost inflation is now expected to be low to mid single digit for 2026, with cost pressure and surcharges starting to come through from our supply chain.

The company’s previous guidance for build cost inflation in March was “low single digit”.

Profit guidance: there’s no updated profit guidance in today’s statement, but March’s 2025 results included guidance for a 2026 adjusted operating profit of around £400m.

I’d guess this figure will be slightly lower now.

It’s also worth noting that Taylor Wimpey has previously guided for an H2 weighting this year, with only 40% of completions expected in the first half. In my view, this adds to the risk that forecasts will be held until H2 and then downgraded later in the year if trading doesn’t improve.

Dividend & Buybacks: slightly unusually, Taylor Wimpey’s policy on shareholder distributions is based on returning a fixed percentage of the company’s net asset value each year. Current guidance, reiterated today, is for:

c.5% of NAV to be paid as dividends;

2.5% of NAV to be returned through dividends or buybacks, at the discretion of the board.

With the shares trading at a discount to NAV, buying back stock makes sense and Taylor Wimpey has now repurchased £39m of the £52m of shares it plans to repurchase during the first half of the year.

However, crunching the numbers on the dividend suggests to me that a further reduction in the payout may be likely this year if the discount to NAV persists.

A payout of 5% of 2025 NAV (118p) would be 5.9p, 23% below last year’s 7.62p payout.

That implies a forecast yield of about 7% at current levels – still very attractive, but lower than the 9% yield suggested by consensus forecasts.

Roland’s view

Taylor Wimpey shares now trade at a 30% discount to their 2025 year-end net asset value of 118p per share:

Unfortunately, housebuilders are struggling to generate suitable returns on the book value of their equity at the moment.

Forecasts prior to today implied a return on equity of just 6% this year – almost certainly below the group’s cost of equity. Given this, it’s logical for the stock to be trading below book value as this improves the return on cost of equity available to shareholders.

In my view, there’s also a risk that Taylor Wimpey’s NAV could fall further this year, continuing the trend of the last couple of years.

As I’ve discussed previously, the problem for housebuilders is that costs are rising but house prices and volumes are flat or falling. For Taylor Wimpey, this situation has resulted in a 25% cut to 2026 EPS forecasts over the last 12 months alone::

While I think there is probably value on offer at current levels, it’s not clear to me when or where a catalyst will emerge to support a recovery in profitability. There’s a mix of political and economic factors that could influence the outlook at some point, but predicting these is beyond my paygrade.

On balance, my feeling is that the shares are probably fairly priced at current levels on a near-term view. I’m going to leave my previous neutral view unchanged today.