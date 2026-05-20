Good morning!

There has been no progress overnight when it comes to negotiations between Iran and the US, but it appears that other countries are losing patience with the situation. As a reminder, the (currently closed) Strait of Hormuz used to see one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passing through it.

India has a major interest in the situation, and has created plans to send ships through the Strait imminently, with the help of the Indian Navy. But it’s not clear yet if the US and Iranian forces blockading the Strait will let these plans succeed. I expect that fees may be payable to one or both sides.

In a similar vein, Bloomberg reports that some South Korean and Chinese tankers are now attempting to cross the Strait.

A South Korean oil tanker called “The Universal Winner” is currently in the Strait, attempting to bring Kuwaiti oil home, just behind two Chinese vessels that may have already succeeded in crossing the Strait.

While this is just a trickle of activity compared to before the war, it shows that other countries have run out of patience and are now willing to take calculated risks, to see what level of activity in the Strait is possible.

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is set to open down 0.4% at 10,280

S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,360

Brent crude is down 75 cents at $107.45

UK Natural gas up at 128p per therm.

All done for today, thank you. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 6% at 97.54p (£124m) - Interim Results - Graham - AMBER/RED

(At the time of writing, Graham has a long position in IPX.)

I wrote rather triumphantly about IG Group yesterday, so it’s only fitting that I write about this one, too.

I’m down over 60% on my investment here. Thankfully, my portfolio management instincts have served me well - I only made one small starter purchase, and then never topped up on the way down. So this has only ever been a rounding error in my portfolio.

Warren Buffett’s rule of investing is to “Never lose money”. I’m not quite able to manage that, but I’ve generally managed to do the second best thing: “If you do lose money, don’t lose much”!

Anyway, let’s get back to Impax and see why the share price is down yet again.

Please note that we already had a very large profit warning in April, which caused me to downgrade our stance on it to AMBER/RED.

That profit warning was caused by persistent heavy outflows continuing into Q2. The overall H1 outflow result is predictably bad: 14% of starting AUM left the business over a six-month period.

I guess it’s hard to sell environmental investing when the BP and Shell share prices are doing so well:





In addition to the surging oil and mining sectors, there is also of course the constant pressure from passive funds and from the many tech-focused funds that have continued to do well. The S&P and the Nasdaq have both recently made new highs.

Some figures from today’s interim report:

H1 revenue down 23% to £58.8m

Adjusted operating profit down 45% to £11.3m

Actual PBT down 56% to £8.2m.

Cash reserves are £46m.

They say you should never let an investment become a deep value investment, that didn’t start out as one.

Unfortunately, this is becoming that for me. Cash now covers 37% of the market cap.

Estimates: thanks to Andy and Paul at Equity Development for providing continued research coverage of this.

The adjusted operating profit forecasts haven’t moved much today: £14.9m for FY26 and £19.6m for FY27.

However, higher redundancy and restructuring costs have been pencilled in, which causes another blow to the net income forecast for FY26: it falls from £11.1m to £8m. Prior to the April profit warning, £22m had been expected.

For FY27, net income forecast is £14.3m, with an EPS forecast of 11.8p.

If we are willing to value the company based on the FY September 2027 forecast, the P/E multiple on the current share price is 8.3x.

If we are also willing to adjust out the cash reserves (which could be relevant in a takeover situation), the P/E multiple on the current share price falls to 5.2x.

CEO comment:



"Investment performance improved meaningfully from January onwards, with 70% of AUM outperforming generic indices during the calendar year to the end of April. Our active thematic listed equities strategies (which account for 62% of total AUM) have benefitted from market broadening and our portfolio managers' stock selection…



We enter the second half of the year in a position of financial strength, supported by a robust balance sheet, healthy liquidity and a disciplined approach to capital and cost management. Our focus remains on delivering strong long-term outcomes for clients, maintaining operational resilience and positioning the business to benefit as conditions improve."



The point about recent outperformance is important: allocators tend to follow performance and so it makes sense that heavy outflows would continue even as performance had improved.

One year of outperformance might not make a huge difference, but it provides some hope that allocators might start to adjust their stance positively.

Dividends & Buyback

Impax is paying a reduced interim dividend of 2p (last year: 4p), “in light of the Company's lower earnings but resilient financial health”. Equity Development are forecasting 6p of dividends this year, which makes sense - a reduction of 50% on FY25. That would provide a 6% yield at the current share price, and should be covered by earnings even after this year’s restructuring costs.

No new buyback is announced today, but the company notes that the previous buyback completed in December: £10m was spent buying shares at an average price of £1.80..

Graham’s view

I’ll probably keep holding this as I don’t see it going to zero by any means - the balance sheet alone should put a floor on it. It’s a question of to what extent the business model is broken, with trends having moved against it financially and politically, and with customers having lost faith in its ability to outperform.

In the short-term, I think AMBER/RED (a moderately negative stance) continues to make sense. The very severe profit warning occurred only last month, continuing the trend of disappointment:

Today’s report, while not making any real change to the headline figures, does still see a cut to the FY26 profit forecasts, after restructuring costs.

Therefore, I’m staying AMBER/RED in the short-term.

On a longer-term view, I do still think this is sort of interesting. Look at the very high Quality and Value scores, making this a Contrarian play:

I’ve noticed in recent months that Contrarian is my favourite style, as I’m usually open to the idea of looking past short-term momentum when making a long-term investment.

However, it’s a dangerous game to add to a losing position, so I’m not going to do that just yet. In a few months, I’ll reassess.

Up 4% at 339.2p (£7.01bn) - Final Results - Graham - AMBER =

The framing for these FY March 2026 results is “Resilient performance despite cyber incident; second half profit growth on last year”.

Adjusted PBT down 23.8% to £671m (H2 grew 4%)

Statutory PBT down 28.8% to £364.6m

Net funds (excluding leases) of £338.2m

There’s a chasm between adjusted PBT and statutory PBT: that’s thanks to nearly £300m of “adjusting items”, of which £131m are “incident-related costs”.

Let’s address that incident first:

As announced in April 2025, the Group was the subject of a sophisticated cyber incident. During the period the Group incurred £131.3m of material system recovery, risk management and specialist advisory costs as a direct result of the incident. £109.3m of these costs related to immediate incident systems response and recovery. Remaining charges incurred relate to third-party costs predominantly for specialist legal and professional services support.



I’m not in a position to assess whether Marks is to blame for leaving itself vulnerable to this attack - my instincts are that it would be harsh to blame the company, but you can make up your own mind.

For a company of this size, a £131m one-off cost can be absorbed, and the company can move on.

Outlook:

M&S enters 2026/27 with a clear plan and a strong balance sheet, focused on delivering further improvements to availability and service levels. Profit growth is expected to resume versus 2024/25.

Food continues to drive volume growth through reinvestment in value, quality and innovation and increased new store openings. Fashion, Home & Beauty’s priority is delivering growth on the back of stronger style credentials and new supply chain capabilities.

The outlook for the current year includes higher fuel, freight and input costs and continued government tax levies and regulatory headwinds for the sector. These are being mitigated through improved buying, reinvestment in value to drive volume, and savings from the structural cost reduction programme. Further progress on the transformation is anticipated in the year ahead, as M&S reinvests for growth.



FY26 performance

I’m not sure if it’s worth going into much detail on FY26 performance, as it was effectively ruined by the cyber attack. The £130m of direct costs are only one part of the story - there was also significant operational disruption, as anyone who attempted to use their websites at the time will know.

They received a £100m insurance payout from the incident - which is included in the adjusted profit figure.

On the cost front, £89m of cost reductions are “funding reinvestment and resilience” - I interpret this as a change in the cost structure, rather than a pure reduction in costs.

The overall plan calls for £600m of structural cost reductions between 2022/23 and 2027/28, but again this looks like a change in what they are spending on.

Example of what they are spending on:

A pipeline of new, high-volume store openings

Supply chain capacity

Online improvements focused on search, imagery, check-out and payments

Digital and technology Investments in the fashion planning platform, food warehouse management systems and e-commerce platform improvements.

Estimates: Shore Capital write that “the smoke signals of the outlook comments would signal a downward move to us”. They previously forecast £955m of PBT for FY March 2027. They now reduce this to £925m (EPS 32.7p), acknowledging that “it is not especially easy to model” (and if it's not easy for them, it's not easy for anyone!).

For FY March 2028, they forecast mid-single digit PBT growth to £995m (EPS 34.8p).

We therefore have a P/E multiple of about 10x for a business with an encouraging net funds position, before leases.

Graham’s view

Perhaps this deserves an upgrade, considering the modest earnings multiple, but I consider the quality here to be very average - consistent with Stockopedia’s recent calculations..

The fact that £600m of costs can be taken out of the business over a multi-year period, and yet this does not result in massively increased profitability, only underlines this for me. Mainstream retailing is surprisingly capital-intensive, both on the ground and in terms of technology investment, and it’s difficult to earn high returns even for those who are ostensibly very successful at it.

It’s a little conservative of me to stay neutral here, but I consider it fairly priced.

Roland's Section

Up 32% at 31p (£22m) - Final Results - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

As a number of you have pointed out, this automotive interior trim specialist appeared to be amazingly cheap ahead of today’s results:

When Mark reviewed the company’s year-end trading update in February, he concluded:

Positive business momentum and strong cash flow with a sub-3x P/E just seem like a puzzle that has to be resolved one way or another, so I am sticking with our broadly positive view of AMBER/GREEN.

Today we have the full accounts for 2025 and a chance to review the situation in more detail.

2025 results summary

The opening remarks from founder and CEO Simon Phillips are cautiously encouraging (my emphasis):

FY25 was a year that tested the entire automotive sector, yet CT Automotive has continued to demonstrate resilience and strategic agility. Despite volatility in the market, we delivered a solid financial performance, with a third consecutive year of improved profit before tax. We strengthened margins and won the highest level of new business wins in the Company's history.

The numbers reflect this commentary, with a sharp rise in profit despite a small reduction in revenue:

Revenue down 4.1% to $114.8m

Gross profit up 5.7% to $35.0m

Gross margin: 31% (FY24: 28%)

Operating margin: 9.4% (FY24: 7.3%)

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 20.3% to $9.5m

Earnings per share up 23.9% to 11.4 cents

Net debt up 24% to $7.7m (FY24: $6.2m)

The latest note I can see from house broker Singer Capital (Feb 26) shows adjusted PBT of $10.0m and EPS of 11.9 cents. So it looks like these results are a slight miss, but not enough to be of any concern.

Given the valuation, I would agree with Mark’s previous view that the direction of travel here is more important than any slight variation versus forecasts.

The increase in both gross margin and operating margin last year looks very creditable to me. I think it’s worth stepping through the P&L to see what underlying factors drove these results.

Revenue: conditions are challenging across the automotive sector and this has been reflected in the performance of a number of UK-listed companies. Against this backdrop, today’s commentary from CT Automotive does not seem worrying to me:

Production revenue declined marginally to $101.4 million (2024: $107.8 million) in part due to the macro-economic conditions and a number of programs reaching end of production in FY24.

In contrast, tooling revenue rose by 12.5% to $13.4 million, up from $12.0 million in FY24, boasting a favourable margin. Continued growth in tooling ensures CT Automotive is well established for future years as those tools are used for serial production of the vehicle component.

Profit: achieving a 20%+ increase in profit on flat revenue is not an easy challenge, especially for a capital-intensive manufacturer. Here’s how the company says this was achieved.

Gross profit: “ During 2025, we continued to focus on the integration of AI, automation, robotics and digitisation, improving our production facilities to remain one of the most technologically advanced suppliers in our industry.” This led to a 2.95% improvement in gross margin, to c.31%.

Operating profit: greater automation and use of AI allowed CT to reduce its direct workforce by 9.74% in 2025, driving cost savings. The accounts show administrative expenses falling by 4.5% to $22m last year, presumably reflecting lower payroll costs.

While distribution expenses rose by 9% to $2.4m, this reflected the launch of six new programs in Mexico “on a challenging time scale”. This increase is expected to unwind in 2026 and doesn’t seem a problem to me – CT’s ability to nearshore some of its operations from China to Mexico appears to be providing some degree of competitive advantage for supplying US-based manufacturers.

It’s worth noting the main adjustments to profit here related to the impact of exchange rates, so in this case I think the adjusted measures are probably a good guide to underlying progress.

Balance sheet & Cash Flow: operating cash flow before working capital movements was flat last year, at $14.9m (FY24: $15.2m). However, there was a working capital outflow of c.$5.5m, alongside $5.6m of capital expenditure on manufacturing capacity, mainly in Mexico.

It maybe worth noting that the increase in working capital appears to reflect a move to more generous credit terms with some customers:

Additionally, an increase of approximately $6.4 million in net trade receivables was primarily due to higher sales to one customer on longer credit terms in Mexico and the receivable profile changing for another major customer from 15 days to 30 days from December 2025.

My sums suggest the net result was an overall free cash outflow of around $0.5m in 2025. This is one of the factors behind the $0.5m increase in net debt to $7.7m.

Net debt also rose as a result of the withdrawal of invoice financing from major customer Marelli Corporation, which went into administration.

While I like to see good conversion from net profit into free cash flow, this performance appears to be in line with expectations – February’s Singer note shows free cash flow turning positive from 2026 onwards. The circumstances that led to last year’s free cash outflow do suggest to me that performance could improve from hereon – assuming no further customers extend their payment terms – so I’m happy to accept this given that leverage remains modest.

Accounting restatements: as we’ve mentioned previously, the CFO departed abruptly recently. Today we have details of the accounting issues that presumably led to his departure.

The overall impact is limited and doesn’t affect the 2025 results:

These restatements have a non-cash impact on the FY24 Financial Statements, by increasing administrative expenses by $0.8 million and reducing total net assets as at 31 December 2024 by $5.0 million, to $21.2 million. FY24 adjusted profit before tax has therefore been restated to $7.9 million (from $8.7 million).

Full details of the restatements are provided in today’s results - I won’t go into details, but the impression I get is that they all relate to avoidable errors over the period 2021-2024. I guess this explains the departure of the CFO, but I don’t think there are any smoking guns here.

Trading: today’s results emphasise good progress with new business wins, suggesting we should see a return to revenue growth fairly soon:

These programs are expected to deliver approximately $47 million of annualised revenue when all 15 new program awards are fully operational over the next three years.

The company also reminds investors of its OEM customer base, which currently stands at 21. CT says it was pre-qualified to supply two new OEMs last year, but I’m not sure if they are included in the 21.

Management notes the recent gain in market share for Chinese OEMs in export markets, such as the UK. CT doesn’t supply Chinese OEMs “due to the structural characteristics of that market” but says it’s “increasingly cost-competitive” positioning means it is well positioned to help “our legacy OEM customers” cut costs across their supply chain.

Outlook

There are no major surprises in this statement:

Trading in the first quarter of 2026 was in line with management expectations, despite ongoing market uncertainty, including the recent events in the Gulf, that are making trading conditions challenging. Input costs are increasing, but cost escalation clauses in our agreements allow these to be recovered, albeit in some cases with a time lag.

The company doesn’t make any explicit comment on 2026 expectations, perhaps understandably at this early stage. However, management does appear confident of further progress:

… the Board continues to expect profitability to be modestly ahead of FY25

Broker forecasts on Stockopedia prior to today suggested adjusted earnings could rise to 12.6 cents per share this year.

Following this morning’s price rise, I estimate this would be equivalent to a forward P/E of 3.2.

Roland’s view

There are certainly some risks inherent in this business. Credit terms for some major customers appear to have been extended last year, putting cash flow under pressure. I’ve no idea if this was exceptional or if other customers are likely to follow.

The growing market share of Chinese OEMs (who are far more brutal on supplier costs than European/US firms) is also a potential threat. My working assumption is that the growth of Chinese manufacturers will follow a similar path to the historic progress of first Japanese, then Korean OEMs.

In other words, they will steadily gain market share and their vehicles will eventually compete on equal terms with established ‘legacy’ OEMs. If CT doesn’t feel it can compete for business with Chinese OEMs, then this could limit future growth potential.

These may be issues to watch for the future, but I don’t think they are serious enough to justify pricing this business on three times forecast earnings.

Today’s 30% rise will be a welcome relief for shareholders, although this still only takes the stock back to the level last seen in at the start of this year – if progress continues, I think there could be plenty more upside here:

I’m holding back from taking a fully positive view today, due to the small size of this business, its short history as a listed business (2021 IPO) and the risks I’ve mentioned above.

But I don’t see any reason to change our previous AMBER/GREEN view.

Unch at 595p (£481m) - Preliminary Results - Roland - GREEN ↑

Bloomsbury’s share price is flat today as the good news was already in the price here following the publisher’s trading update in March, when guidance was upgraded:

The big news of course was the confirmation that hit ‘romantasy’ author Sarah J Mass will be publishing two new books during Bloomsbury’s FY27 financial year:

Bestselling author Sarah J. Maas has announced the publication dates of the next two novels in her A Court of Thorns and Roses ('ACOTAR') series which will be published on 27 October 2026 and 12 January 2027.

In today’s results we learn that “pre-orders of our major titles are exceptional” and are also reminded that a Harry Potter television series will be launched on HBO Max at Christmas. This is expected to “bring the series to a dramatically expanded readership” since its original launch 29 years ago.

The reality of publishing is that many books are unprofitable, while hit authors (like films and music) generate disproportionate profits.

My belief is that Sarah J Mass and JK Rowling continue to account for a surprisingly large (but undisclosed) proportion of Bloomsbury’s consumer division profits. However, they aren’t the only game in town and the business has made efforts to grow and diversify in recent years, notably by expanding its Academic & Professional publishing business.

Today’s group results highlight the benefit of this strategy, with profits up despite a slump in consumer sales:

Group revenue down 10% to £325.9m

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 7% to £44.9m

Adj earnings per share up 8% to 44.57p

Dividend up 5% to 16.2p per share

Net cash: £29.2m (FY25: £17.0m)

Profitability boost: revenue fell, but profits rose, flagging up a useful increase in operating margin to 10.9% (FY25: 9.2%), or 14.1% on an adjusted basis (FY25: 11.9%).

This improved performance translates into a return on capital employed of 14.4% and a return on equity of 12.5% (unadjusted). Both figures are respectable if not spectacular, and are in line with past performance.

Divisional results

The group’s strategy in recent years has been to expand the A&P business so that its profits help to smooth out the greater volatility of the consumer business. Today’s results illustrate how this approach is starting to deliver results.

Consumer Division: despite some top sellers, the consumer business was badly affected by a lack of new titles from the company’s star author Sarah J Maas:

Consumer revenue down 21.4% to £218.2m

Consumer adj pre-tax profit down 32.3% to £20.5m (9.4% margin)

Academic & Professional: the company completed the integration of its Rowman & Littlefield acquisition last year and signed an AI licensing agreement to monetise the value of its intellectual property. Management reports “encouraging signs of recovery with good growth in all territories in the current financial year”.

A&P Revenue up 29.3% to £107.7m

A&P adj pre-tax profit up 100% to £25.0m (23% margin)

It’s worth noting this wasn’t all organic growth.

Rowman & Littlefield was acquired for £65m in May 2024, so made an increased contribution last year.

Last year’s AI agreement may also have provided a material and high-margin boost.

I’d consider both of these factors to be inorganic growth – it would be interesting to know how the underlying business performed excluding these one-off changes. Unfortunately, Bloomsbury doesn’t seem to disclose this information. This means it’s unclear how well acquired businesses – or legacy operations – are performing, so it’s hard to gauge how much value has been created by some past acquisitions.

Outlook

Today’s outlook statement is in line with expectations:

Bloomsbury has a strong wider publishing list in 2026/27, including two new Sarah J. Maas novels. These led to a trading update upgrading our profit expectations for 2026/27. Pre-orders of major titles are exceptional. The Board looks to the current year with strong confidence in delivering results in line with these recently upgraded expectations.

Guidance was upgraded in March so there is no logical reason to expect a further upgrade today, ahead of the publication of these exciting new titles.

These forecasts leave the shares trading on a FY27 forward P/E of 13, with a possible 2.8% dividend yield. That seems quite reasonable and is at the lower end of the valuation range we’ve seen in recent years:

Roland’s view

I’ve long had a slightly ambivalent view about Bloomsbury. On the one hand, it is clearly a successful, founder-led business with an impressive long-term record of growth.

Revenue has tripled since 2014 and today’s dividend increase marks the 31st consecutive year of growth:





On the other hand, I’ve never quite been persuaded to buy the shares. This may be my mistake. But the average profitability of and dependence on a handful of hit authors. The slump in consumer division profits last year highlights what can happen when there are no big-name releases in a year.

I also have some niggling concerns about the profitability of some parts of the Academic & Publishing business. This unit has made multiple acquisitions in recent years, but I don’t feel there’s much transparency on how these perform.

I’d particularly like to have seen a breakdown of the 100% profit growth achieved in the A&P division last year.

We’ve been AMBER/GREEN on this business in recent times, but given the scale of March’s upgrade and the improved profitability of the A&P business, I think it’s fair to move up one notch to be fully positive today. GREEN.