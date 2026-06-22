Keir Starmer departure? The probability of Andy Burnham becoming PM this year has risen to 93% at Polymarket after a weekend which saw speculation intensify that Keir Starmer is going to announce plans for his departure. It is even possible that Starmer may make an announcement this morning. CONFIRMED (9:35): Keir Starmer announces that he will resign.

An example of the type of change that could be introduced by a Burnham premiership would be greater intervention in the utilities sector, i.e. water and energy.

Here’s the chart for the FTSE Gas Water & Multi-Utilities Index, which includes the likes of National Grid, United Utilities & Severn Trent. It has been under pressure since the Makerfield constituency was opened up for Burnham’s return to parliament in mid-May:

Iran talks: on Saturday, Iran said that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz after military action by Israel in Lebanon. But Indian tankers did make it through the Strait over the weekend. Negotiations between the US and Iran for a permanent peace deal continue, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan.

Overnight market movements:



The FTSE is set to open up 0.2% at 10,370

S&P 500 is unchanged at 7,478

Brent crude is down 3.4% at $78.70/bbl

Gold is up 1% at $4,195/oz

Bitcoin is up 0.5% at $64,190

Mark Simpson joins me today.

Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link

Companies Reporting





Graham's Section

Up 3% at 518p (£3.92bn) - Possible Offer for easyJet & Rejection of Possible Offer for easyJet - Graham - TAKEOVER (AMBER/GREEN =)

Castlelake’s interest in easyJet was announced and discussed here on 1st June. easyJet described the timing of the approach as “opportunistic”, given that their share price was “temporarily depressed due to the current situation in the Middle East and its impact on customer confidence and jet fuel prices”.

The easyJet share price has recovered by a further 19% since then:

Castlelake made a fresh announcement this morning, revealing the following:

12th June - they made a 560p proposal.

17th June - they made a 600p proposal.

20th June - they made a 625p proposal.

They note that their third proposal was at a 59% premium to the last price before their interest became public.

They also describe the price they've offered as follows:

· a price above any closing easyJet share price since 25 February 2022;

· a price above all research analyst price targets published since 16 April 2026; and

· a price to 2027E earnings per share multiple of 16.5x.



They argue that even if easyJet achieved its target of £1 billion PBT in the medium-term and traded between its 5-10 year average earnings multiple, 625p would still be a good price.

EU ownership: Castlelake say that they respect “the form, spirit and importance of the EU ownership requirements”.

They have found two Irish airline executives who will own and control an EU company that in turn “will hold a controlling shareholding in the overall structure”, thereby complying with EU ownership rules.

This proposed structure is consistent with structures adopted by a number of other European airlines that are subject to the same EU ownership rules as [easyJet].



Funding: Castlelake’s own funds and commitments from co-investors along with the new EU company will fund the equity, while Goldman Sachs will arrange the debt.

Response from easyJet

The response from easyJet is an emphatic No:

The Board of easyJet carefully considered the Third Proposal with its advisers and concluded that it is highly opportunistic, delivered against the backdrop of easyJet’s temporarily depressed share price, and still fundamentally undervalues easyJet and its prospects.

The premium, multiple and future share price analyses presented by Castlelake are based primarily on Middle East conflict-affected share prices, short term earnings and analyst reports. They fail to reflect easyJet’s medium-term prospects, its strong balance sheet and capital structure and still less provide an adequate control premium thereto.



On top of that, “the envisaged ownership structure is opaque and does not present any basis for assessing the deliverability of the Third Proposal”.

In summary, easyJet says that this is “an opportunistic attempt to acquire easyJet “on the cheap””.

Graham’s view

I still don’t think that this takeover is very likely, although Castlelake’s proposal to have an EU company partner with them on it does at least show us how they think it could happen.

At the end of the day, it’s a question for easyJet’s shareholders: how do they feel about selling the company at 625p? How does the Haji-Ioannou family, owning 15%, feel about it?

Where I think Castlelake may have missed a trick is that they have failed to explain why they are willing to make such an allegedly generous offer to easyJet’s shareholders.

They’ve gone to great lengths to demonstrate how attractive their offer is.

But they should also tell easyJet shareholders why they are willing to make such an offer - it’s not out of the goodness of their hearts! Buyers normally offer some sort of rationale in this regard, as to why they are best-suited to own the business. This is the closest they come:

Castlelake's ambition is to support easyJet as a stronger, more resilient European airline under European control, respecting easyJet's valuable airline assets and continuing to sustain its network, serve the passengers who depend on them and enable future growth. Castlelake is committed to working constructively with employees, regulators and government, and to being transparent about its intentions throughout this process.



In the absence of a clear rationale as to why they are willing to offer easyJet shareholders such an allegedly generous offer, we are left to conclude that the offer is not all that generous in reality, compared to easyJet’s prospects.

Castlelake themselves, as we noted last time, have an intimate understanding of easyJet. They are an aviation specialist, and I believe they manage some of the airline's current leases. Therefore, if they are willing in theory to pay 625p per share, there is a very good chance that the company is worth at least that amount, if not substantially more.

Or, as I said last time, they might also want to highlight to the wider financial world the cheapness of easyJet shares. They already own 2.1% of the company, an investment that is currently worth over £80m. If another party is prompted to make a higher takeover offer by this affair, that won’t be a terrible outcome for them.

I’m going to keep us AMBER/GREEN on this today. The P/E multiple is expensive in the near-term, but earnings are expected to rebound sharply in the next few years. On forecast FY 2028 earnings, for example, the P/E multiple may only be in the region of 8.5x. This fact alone would go a long way towards explaining Castlelake's rationale.









Mark's Section

Up 5% at 120p (£188m) - AGM trading statement - Mark - AMBER/RED =

I wrote a StockPitch on Synthomer back in August 2025, when it appeared on a 52-week low screen. With the share price around 60p, it looked like an interesting opportunity, as it was a very large business available for a sub-£100m market cap. I said that if investors accept that this is a cyclical business where trading will reflect global market conditions, there are signs that the company may now be undervalued. However, it was also highly risky, with excessive leverage that could have easily led to a debt-for-equity swap, or worse. So it was a value opportunity that I decided not to avail myself of. For a while, this looked smart, as the share price fell to a low of around 17p.

However, the share price has since made a huge recovery:

What caused the fall was fairly obvious. In February, the company confirmed media reports that it was considering a capital raise to support debt refinancing due next year. Roland downgraded this to RED to reflect those risks.

What appears to have triggered the recovery was the news in March that they did not intend to issue new equity as part of the refinancing. However, we remained sceptical, noting that in December, their largest shareholder had to step in with additional off-balance sheet receivables financing to make sure they were compliant with their covenants, and this is not included in these debt figures.

The recovery in share price continued after they announced a debt refinancing at the end of April, with relaxed covenants on net debt to EBITDA for 2026, 2027, and 2028 of not more than 6.25x, 5.25x, and 4.25x, respectively.

Recent trading:

Today’s AGM update has been well received, with the share price rising modestly. They say:

Synthomer achieved strong growth in Continuing Group volume, revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first five months of 2026 compared with the equivalent prior year period.

Q1 has been in line with expectations and ahead of the prior year. Even better news: Q2 is ahead, with them saying “period-on-period volume, margin and EBITDA growth in Q2 has been ahead of our expectations.” However, many of the factors they list for the better-than-expected performance appear to be due to timing factors pulling forward demand.

It is also worth zooming out and putting that improvement in context. Here, there has been an almost continuous decline in broker forecasts over the last 18 months, with a further large lurch down recently:

In this context, it is hard to get excited about a strong couple of months, driven mostly by a pull-forward of demand.

Financing:

On the important financing side, they say:

Following the successful bank debt refinancing and maturity extension announced in April 2026, the Group has substantial liquidity and covenant headroom. This is notwithstanding the unwind as expected of the £50m receivables purchasing arrangement with KLK and the typical seasonal build-up in working capital in the first half of the year, reflecting the Group's usual H1-weighted activity levels and the recent higher pricing and volumes.

The good news is that the extraordinary receivables financing from the largest shareholder appears to be winding down. However, they don’t actually give us any figures to back up their statement of substantial headroom. I also wouldn’t expect them to have an issue so soon after refinancing and with a 6.25x net debt to EBITDA covenant. The issues, if they arise, will be in future years, as the covenants reduce by 1xEBITDA each year. They would either have to put all their EBITDA into repaying net debt (i.e., zero capex, not even a new pencil sharpener) or, more realistically, grow EBITDA significantly. Something for which the recent trend has not been promising.

What will help is their continued divestment program. For example, the recent sale of Acrylate Monomers reduces EBITDA losses by €10m, even though they receive no upfront consideration for exiting this, and appear to have to contribute €5m to working capital. The downside of transactions such as this, is that they limit the upside in their business when the recovery comes.

Mark’s view

This update is somewhat reassuring; Q2 is ahead of expectations, and they are reporting plenty of headroom against covenants. However, the Q2 strength appears to be largely pull-forward demand, and I wouldn’t expect them to have an issue with the newly increased covenants so soon. The medium-term reductions in covenants look challenging given their recent trend of business performance. They appear to require a recovery in EBITDA, as well as very limited Capex, and the continued divestment of non-core businesses.

While they were understandably reluctant to raise fresh equity when the share price was 17p, with the share now trading at 120p, the attraction of raising fresh capital with the narrative of investing for recovery growth becomes much higher. Despite the reassuring noises recently, raising fresh capital today rather than having the next three years of minimal capex and a firesale of anything they can get a bid for, looks like an attractive option. Perhaps I am reading this wrong, and they will surprise me with a big recovery in EBITDA that puts this uncomfortable period behind them. However, recent EPS forecast trends are not particularly encouraging. Hence I think we should maintain our broadly negative view, at least until there is evidence that the EPS trend has well and truly bottomed and is now back on the upgrade path. AMBER/RED

Down 38% at 3.15p (£19.7m) - Trading Update - Mark - BLACK (AMBER/RED)

eEnergy has undergone a significant management overhaul recently. Three non-execs decided not to seek re-election at today’s AGM, including the Chairman. It is expected that another non-exec John Samuel will be appointed as the new Chairman at the AGM. Last month, CEO Harvey Sinclair stepped down by mutual agreement with the board. CFO John Gahan takes the reins on an interim basis.

Investors often have a love-hate relationship with management changes. When a company has been struggling, they can often signal a much-needed change of direction. It is no coincidence that activist fund managers, such as Rockwood Strategic, often seek to refresh a company’s board when they aim to drive a turnaround in prospects. However, in the short term, management changes come with a reset of expectations. The so-called “kitchen-sinking”.

Hence, that this AGM update is a negative one should perhaps not come as a huge surprise:

Following the detailed review and significant reduction in pipeline revenue, the Board now expects FY26 Revenue to be circa £32.0m (previously £38.0m; FY25: £19.0m) with FY26 Adjusted EBITDA of £1.7m* (previously £4.5m*; FY25: £2.2m*).

However, the scale of the disappointment is perhaps surprising, with full-year revenue expectations cut by 16% and EBITDA by 62% half way through the year. This is despite a recent cost-cutting exercise:

John Gahan was appointed as the Interim CEO in May 2026 and commenced a restructuring and cost saving exercise to simplify the reporting structure and right size the cost base. In total, this exercise is expected to reduce annual operating costs by almost a third and generate annualised total savings of circa £2.0m in FY26 (FY25 operating costs of circa £6.3m). The cost reduction exercise is expected to improve H2-26 Adjusted EBITDA by circa £1.0m. H1-26 will include an exceptional restructuring charge of circa £0.5m in respect of the restructuring exercise implemented in June 2026.



Without this, adj. EBITDA would be just £0.7m. The overall pipeline of opportunities is also reduced:

Following the appointment of John Gahan as Interim CEO, we have conducted a detailed review of the pipeline of potential sales opportunities. Consequently, the Board now believes that investment grade opportunities equivalent to £66m more fairly reflect the level of live opportunities that the business could potentially convert into revenue in the short to medium term.

The way this is phrased makes it sound like a new CEO has come in and found the skeletons of the previous team in the closet. However, Gahan has been CFO since October 2024. Are we really to believe that he had no hand in setting which opportunities would be in this pipeline, nor which would be delivered in this financial year? It looks like these are his closet and his skeletons.

It is not the first time that expectations have had to be reset during his tenure, either:

This is despite an accounting change in the FY25 results that shifted revenue into FY26:

As part of the ongoing review of its accounting policies, the Board has decided to adopt a more conservative revenue recognition policy. Consequently, revenue recognised on contract signing has been reduced from 30% to 5% for Solar PV and Batteries and from 30% to 0% on LED and EV contracts. This policy has been applied retrospectively from FY24. By refining the revenue recognition policy to better reflect the progress of projects throughout their installation, the Group has recognised a deferral of revenue from FY25 to FY26.



There are no updated forecasts from their broker that I can see, but with £1m of D&A last year, together with £600k+ of interest paid, FY26 is likely to be another loss-making period.

One has to ask questions about their financial strength. At 31 December, they had £6.4m of current assets, including £0.921m cash, but £8.6m current liabilities. They have a history of running things close to the wire, too. The company uses Luceco as its primary technology provider. In November 2023, Luceco injected £1.75 million in cash into eEnergy by subscribing for 35m new shares. However, this cash was used to pay the outstanding supplier debt to Luceco. This was obviously a clever move that proved to be a win-win. eEnergy appears to have avoided being unable to pay a supplier, and Luceco appears to have avoided having to report a bad debt. John Hornby (recently retiring CEO of Luceco) joined the eEnergy board as a non-exec to guide strategy until Luceco's stake was sold to Harwood in October last year.

To keep the business afloat, the board also had to execute a messy, long-winded divestment of its Energy Management division to Flogas in early 2024 for £29.1 million to wipe out high-interest debts.

It is clear that Harwood are supportive of the company, having lent them £1.5m and have the financial firepower to back them if further equity funding is required following this reset of expectations. However, that doesn’t mean that Harwood won’t extract their pound of flesh if it comes to this.

Strategy:

On the surface, this is a good business model. eEnergy provides upfront energy infrastructure, such as smart LED lighting or solar panels, to public and commercial organisations, including schools and healthcare facilities, which pay for it through the energy savings they generate. They rely on major long-term funding partners (such as NatWest and Redaptive) to fund the initial purchase of hardware and installation costs.

The problem appears to be that they aggressively scaled their cost base to support what leadership believed was a massive backlog of commercial opportunities. Today’s update shows the folly of that, and hence the recently announced cost-cutting.

The other issue is that the contracts they sign are based on certain assumptions, for energy prices, savings levels, and, as they are debt-funded, interest rates. The movement of any of these can significantly change the outlook for the business, making cash flow forecasting difficult.

Mark’s view

The cost-saving actions and reduction in the pipeline to reflect more realistic assumptions look to be the right move. However, the interim CEO can’t exactly claim he is clearing up the mess of the previous team. Many of the previous assumptions were from a time he was CFO!

We’ve not given a recent view on this company on the DSMR, but the scale of today’s downgrade in expectations, lack of financial robustness, and history of running things close to the wire mean we should probably be mostly negative. Perhaps only the support of well-known turnaround investor Harwood Capital stops me from being completely negative here. AMBER/RED.