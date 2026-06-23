Next PM: there is the faint prospect of a leadership contest within Labour, but this seems to be primarily for the sake of having a leadership contest. There are no contenders with momentum and widespread support, other than Andy Burnham.

Tech sell-off: after its initial pop to $201 per share, Space Exploration Technologies (NSQ:SPCX) has been on the decline in recent trading sessions and fell 16% yesterday to $154.60 (still above its IPO price of $135). Elon Musk's net worth is bouncing around by hundreds of billions of dollars daily:

Alphabet (NSQ:GOOGL) also had a tough day yesterday, falling 5%.

Overall, the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3%, and general weakness in the equity markets has continued overnight in emerging markets. The Korean Kospi index is down 8%.

Overnight market movements:



The FTSE is set to open down 1% at 10,335

S&P 500 is down 1% at 7,400

Brent crude is down 1.3% at $76.90/bbl

Gold is down 1.7% at $4,120/oz

Bitcoin is down 1.7% at $63,340

Roland Head joins me today.

Today's Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Roland's Section

Up 30% at 590p (£192m) - Recommended Cash Acquisition - Roland - TAKEOVER

We’ve been consistently positive on pawnbroking, gold and jewellery retailer Ramsdens, most recently here. The company has proved an excellent way to play the gold price and – in our view – is a great example of a well-run, good quality AIM business.

Ramsdens’ reputation has clearly spread across the pond as the company has now become the latest British firm to succumb to an offer from a deep-pocketed US buyer.

In this case, it’s a trade sale rather than a private equity bid – Ramsdens board has recommended a cash offer from NASDAQ-listed US pawnbroking group Firstcash Holdings (NSQ:FCFS), which is coming back for seconds after buying the UK’s largest pawnbroker, H&T, last year.

FirstCash operates over 3,300 shops in the US, Latin America and the UK and has a market cap of c.$10bn. So today’s £203m offer for Ramsdens is probably small enough to qualify as a bolt-on acquisition.

Here are the details of FirstCash’s offer:

Total consideration: up to 609p per share in cash or up to £206m, including dividends.

600p for each Ramsdens share from FirstCash

Up to 9p in dividends reflecting the interim payout of 6p and special dividend of 3p that were declared with the company’s recent half-year results.

The offer represents a fairly healthy premium across all recent timeframes:

33% premium to yesterday’s closing price of 453p

46% premium to the volume-weighted average price of 412p over the last three months

22% premium to Ramsdens’ all-time closing high of 493p on 3 June 2026

The offer is comfortably above Ramsdens’ all-time high, so this guarantees that any current shareholder will receive a profit from the takeover.

Longer-term shareholders have done much better, of course. Investors who bought Ramsdens’ following its 2017 IPO could be in for a 500% profit, plus dividends:

Valuation: the latest forecasts from house broker Cavendish show Ramsdens generating earnings of 67p per share this year and 45.5p in FY27.

This means the FirstCash offer is equivalent to a FY26E P/E of 9x and a FY27E P/E of 13.

However, as Graham has pointed out previously, the FY27 forecasts are based on an average 9-carat gold price of £32/g, below the current level of c.£35/g. So there may be in-built scope for upgrades if gold remains stable at current levels.

Of course, there could also be significant downside if the gold price continues to decline, but I imagine some commodity price risk has been factored into the offer.

Valuation

Overall, I think it’s fair to suggest FirstCash is not paying more than c.10x near-term earnings for Ramsdens, which has minimal debt and enviable quality metrics:

The attraction for FirstCash is not hard to see.

FirstCash shares trade on P/E of 20 – double my 10x P/E estimate for its acquisition of Ramsdens:

In theory, this means that Ramsdens’ earnings will be valued at 20x when added to FirstCash’s results. That should effectively give a c.£400m boost to the US group’s valuation, double the cost of the acquired UK earnings.

Ramsdens is also a higher-margin business than FirstCash, so this acquisition should be margin-accretive for the buyer:

Competition approval?

H&T and Ramsdens are the UK’s largest pawnbrokers by some margin. According to some brief research, I believe they control around 65-75% of the pawnbroking market in the UK, based on pledge book data.

The completion of this acquisition is dependent on the approval of the Competition and Markets Authority. Presumably FirstCash is reasonably confident this will be possible despite the market consolidation that will result.

I would guess that one factor in favour of the deal being approved is that H&T has historically been stronger in the south of England, while Ramsdens has more of a skew to the North/Wales, limiting direct overlap. Even so, I think there’s some possibility that regulatory risk could hold up this deal.

Roland’s view

Ramsdens’ chairman Simon Herrick appears to blame UK investors for not being bullish enough to protect Ramsdens from a takeover offer:

Unfortunately, the share price has not fully kept pace with the Group's positive profit and earnings per share growth and FirstCash has made a cash offer for the Group which represents a 35% premium to the current share price. The Board, following independent advice from Cavendish as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, considers the Acquisition to be recommendable to our shareholders.

A counterpoint to this argument might be that UK investors were recognising the commodity price risk in this situation.

Ramsdens’ recent half-year results showed that gold trading generated the same gross profit as jewellery and pawnbroking combined, but the price of gold has fallen by c.20% since the end of that reporting period.

This offer means that Ramsdens’ shareholders are getting a fixed premium in exchange for losing their exposure to the gold price and the potential risks and benefits of Ramsden’s continued expansion.

Based on what we know today, I think it’s probably a reasonably fair offer for both parties, but only time will tell whether FirstCash has secured a bargain.