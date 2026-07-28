Unilever (LON:ULVR) (£100bn | SR65) 2026 First Half Results Underlying sales growth 4.8%. Turnover +0.5% (adverse currency moves). Underlying EPS +2.4%. Diluted EPS down 2.5%. Upgraded outlook for 2026.

Barclays (LON:BARC) (£71.6bn | SR73) Half-year Financial Report PBT £3.3bn, up 31%. RoTE 14.8% (H125: 13.2%). EPS of 30.7p (H125: 24.7p). “We are upgrading the 2026 Group income target to c.£31.5bn and remain committed to, and confident in, delivering all financial and distribution targets for 2026 and 2028.”

Games Workshop (LON:GAW) (£6.7bn | SR71) Results for the 52 week period ended 31 May 2026 & Dividend Core operating profit £245.1m (2025: £211.8m). Licensing profit £29.9m (2025: 49.5m). EPS 624p (2025: 594.9p). “...we are not planning any significant changes to the implementation of our core strategy in the year ahead… we remain customer focused and look forward to building on the progress we have made.”

Croda International (LON:CRDA) (£4.1bn | SR84) Results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 Organic sales +4.6%. Adjusted operating profit +6.7% organically. Adjusted EPS +8.9% (78.6p). Actual EPS +29% (56.5p). “Despite the ongoing macro uncertainty, our outlook for full year 2026 is unchanged and we remain on track to deliver our financial framework for full year 2028.”



Frasers (LON:FRAS) (£3.5bn | SR78) HUGO BOSS offer condition satisfied Merger control clearance in respect of the Offer was granted by the European Commission. The Offer of €38.00 per HUGO BOSS Share remains open for shareholders to accept.



Man (LON:EMG) (£3.4bn | SR50) Half Year results for the period ended 30 June AUM $253.6bn (Dec 2025: $227.6bn). Net inflows $7.1bn. 46% increase in core management fee EPS to 12.4¢. Statutory EPS (diluted) of 17.5¢ (H1 2025: 4.4¢). “...our strategy is working. We will continue to invest in the firm to extend our edge, scaling our credit, quant equity, and multi-strat capabilities to deepen the relationships we have with allocators globally.”



Inchcape (LON:INCH) (£2.9bn | SR85) Half-year Results & Current £175m share buyback increased to £250m Organic revenue growth 5%. Adj. PBT down 6% to £188m, due to higher finance costs. Statutory PBT down 33% to £124m. Guidance: Adjusted EPS growth of >10%, in line with medium term guidance. H2-weighted performance.



Unite (LON:UTG) (£2.9bn | SR52) Interim Results for Six Months ended 30 June 2026 Like-for-like income growth 1.5%. Adjusted earnings down 2% to £142m. Earnings “in line with expectations”. IFRS loss of £418m after revaluation decline. EPRA net tangible assets reduced 9% to 865p.



Canal+ SA (LON:CAN) (£2.30bn | SR79) Half-Year Financial Report Revenue +40%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue +1.4%. Adj. EBIT +13% like-for-like. Full year and medium-term guidance confirmed.



SSP (LON:SSPG) (£1.48bn | SR59) Q3 Trading Update Group Q3 sales +4% at constant FX, +5% at actual FX rates. Trading for the Group as a whole has remained in line with our expectations through Q3… we remain on track to achieve our expectations for the Group for the full-year.



Coats (LON:COA) (£1.48bn | SR50) Half-year Financial Report Revenue +1% organically, +18% in total. Adjusted EBIT down 2% organically, +18% in total (all figures at constant FX). Full year expectations unchanged.



Bodycote (LON:BOY) (£1.18bn | SR84) 2026 Interim Results Revenue +3.3%. Adjusted operating profit +10.7% (£61m). Core organic revenue growth was 9.6%. FY26 outlook unchanged.



Uniphar (LON:UPR) (£993m | SR53) Half-Year Trading Update and Notice of Results H1 adjusted EPS +11%, in line with expectations. Enters H2 with strong trading momentum across the Group, and underlying trading expectations for the year remain unchanged.



Luceco (LON:LUCE) (£410m | SR93) H1 2026 Trading Update Revenue +13%, exceeding expectations. Adjusted operating profit +14% (c. £15.8m). Continues to experience strong demand. Expects adjusted operating profit for 2027 to exceed current market expectations.



Restore (LON:RST) (£380m | SR52) Half year 2026 results Revenue +21%, adjusted EPS +24%. Confident of delivering a full year result at least in line with market expectations.



Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) (£354m | SR81) Q1 FY27 Trading Update Long-term transactions completed +4% against ERV. Occupancy increased from 95% to 95.4%. “...a strong start to FY27, with continued leasing outperformance, rising occupancy and exceptionally high tenant retention.”



Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) (£342m | SR6) Appointment of Executive Chairman Helge Weiner-Trapness has been Chief Strategy Officer and an Executive Director of the Group since January 2026. Was previously Vice Chairman, Global Banking at HSBC Holdings plc.



Everplay (LON:EVPL) (£330m | SR49) Trading Update Has traded in line with the Board's expectations during H1 2026. Major releases are taking place across H2 2026. Expects full year results to be in line with market expectations, with an H2 weighting.



Forterra (LON:FORT) (£280m | SR65) Half-Year Results & Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Revenue down 13.5%. Like-for-like revenue down 9.3%. Adjusted PBT down 12.7% (£14.5m). No change to FY expectations.



Essentra (LON:ESNT) (£274m | SR44) Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2026 Revenue +9.8% at constant FX. Adjusted PBT +7.3% at constant FX (£14m), +12% at actual FX. H1 performance in line with Board’s expectations and FY26 expectations are unchanged.



Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) (£245m | SR35) Trading Update Chinese Testing Services business: terminating the current customer contract and exiting the business. This will be accounted for as a discontinued operation. The overall trading backdrop has become increasingly more challenging in H2. The Board now expects Group revenue for continuing operations for FY26 to be in the range of £90-95m (excludes Chinese Testing Services). BLACK

Kistos Holdings (LON:KIST) (£214m | SR48) Trading Statement H1 2026 pro forma production of 20,500 boepd. Guidance for FY26 pro forma production is maintained at 19,000 - 21,000 boepd. Pro forma EBITDA of c. $205m; on a non-pro forma basis EBITDA was c. $155m.



Kore Potash (LON:KP2) (£193m | SR23) Review of Operations - Quarter ended 30 June 2026 Efforts during the Quarter have been largely focussed on advancing the Formal Sale Process. Two parties are currently engaged. TAKEOVER

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) (£171m | SR n/a) Update on logistics disruption and vessel incident A ship exporting Ferrexpo pellets to the Middle East has been damaged by Russian drones. A crew member has been killed and the vessel’s condition is unknown. Efforts are being made to salvage the vessel but the company does not expect to be able to load additional vessels on this route for the foreseeable future, as shipowners have cancelled their fixtures. The group continues to work towards the previously announced $100m minimum fundraising. Shares currently suspended.

dotDigital (LON:DOTD) (£146m | SR56) FY26 Trading Update Revenue, profit and cash “in line with FY26 market expectations” (Consensus: revenue £92.3m, adj pre-tax profit £19.7m and cash £16.3m). Contracted ARR +18% to £85.4m with +8% organic growth. FY27 outlook: confident in delivering FY27 market expectations.



Trufin (LON:TRU) (£128m | SR92) Special Dividend Confirms the value of the previously announced special dividend as £0.4303 per share, with an ex-dividend date of 6 August 2026. The final amount returned to shareholders is expected to be £22,513,707 and will be paid on 28 August 2026.



Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) (£90m | SR27) Lithium Ridge Grab Sample Results Significant surface lithium grades: multiple grab samples returned grades exceeding 3.5% Li2O with associated tin and tantalum anomalies indicated. High-grade lithium samples extended the mineralised strike of the main Lithium Ridge trend from six to nine kilometres.



Journeo (LON:JNEO) (£84m | SR65) Trading update Revenue +53% to £37.6m with adj pre-tax profit +10% to £3.0m. Net cash dropped to £12.6m (H1 25: £18.0m). Outlook: FY26 revenue is expected to be “marginally ahead” of expectations, with pre-tax profit remaining in line with current expectations (consensus: £72m and £7.4m, respectively).



Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) (£82m | SR50) H1 2026 Pre-Close Trading Update H1 revenue expected to be c.£15.5m with adj EBITDA of £6.6m. Net cash of £13.5m at the end of the half year following £6m buyback. FY26 outlook: remains on track to meet FY expectations.



NWF (LON:NWF) (£70m | SR80) Final Results Revenue +1.9% with adj pre-tax profit -5.3% to £12.5m. Adj EPS of 17.9p, slightly below expectations (Stocko consensus 18.3p). Fuels business saw operating profit fall due to lower winter demand and the Middle East conflict. FY27 outlook: assuming normalised trading conditions in Fuels are maintained, the Board expects the Group’s performance to be “broadly in line” with FY26. BLACK? RH note: I don’t have access to any revised broker forecasts yet, but previous consensus was for EPS growth of 7% in FY27, so I am inclined to see this as a profit warning for FY27.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) (£61m | SR13) ACCRUFeR® Phase 3 pediatric trial published Clinically relevant positive effectiveness in pediatric trial (FORTIS). Results confirm safety and effectiveness of ferric maltol treatment in children 2 months and above



Creo Medical (LON:CREO) (£61m | SR19) H1 26 Trading Update H1 revenue +45% to £3.2m, in line with expectations. Company expects to have sufficient cash to reach profitability following the completion of its stake in Creo Medical SL. FY26 outlook: confident in delivering full year revenue growth of 50% to 60%, in line with guidance.



Staffline (LON:STAF) (£56m | SR80) Interim Results H1 revenue +15.2% to £559.4m, with pre-tax profit up 383% to £2.9m. “Retender and renewal activity remains high creating strong momentum into H2. FY26 outlook: “well positioned to deliver full year results towards the top end of market expectations” (consensus: PBT of £8.7-9.2m)



Winking Studios (LON:WKS) (£52m | SR54) 1H2026 Trading Update Expects H1 revenue of at least +20% vs H1 25 with adj EBITDA of $1.0-1.3m (H1 25: $2.4m), reflecting increased costs to support growth initiatives. Revenue growth was mainly driven by art outsourcing services, including recent acquisitions.



Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) (£48m | SR69) Trading Update and Notice of Half-Year Results H1 revenue +23.7% to £70.4m, with +1% LFL and the balance from acquisitions. H1 did not see the expected contribution from two major bridge infrastructure projects, which are now expected to be more heavily weighted to H2. FY26 Outlook: “The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations”.



Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT) (£34m | SR12) Annual Results FY26 (y/e 31 March): nil revenue and a pre-tax loss of £4.6m. FY26 was a year of investment in the firm’s AI-led strategy and a number of products are under development.



PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) (£32m | SR42) Trading Update FY26 ARR +27% to £24.4m, with contracted ARR +24% to £27.5m, providing good visibility. H1 revenue and adj EBITDA are expected to be ahead of consensus, at £24.6m and c.£1.1m, respectively.



Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB) (£31m | SR75) H1 Trading Update H1 revenue +10% with strong contribution from project revenue, +19%. Recurring revenue +6%. H1 adj EBITDA is expected to be c.£2.4m with improved margin. FY26 Outlook: “the Board remains confident” and will provide an update on current trading in September.



Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) (£27m | SR31) Half-year trading update H1 revenue +18% to c.£11.6m with cash of £8.9m. Workforce consultation continues with up to £4m of cost savings expected.



Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (£25m | SR50) H1 2026 Trading Update H1 sales expected to be c.£36.4m, flat year-on-year in constant currency and in line with expectations. Tableware +4.1% with the USA returning to double-digit growth. Net debt reduced to £6.2m (FY25: £17.5m). Outlook: FY26 expectations unchanged.



Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) (£17m | SR41) Acquisition of Plus Group Tavistock has acquired 87.9% of Plus Group, a “leading provider of AI Agent technology and paraplanning services to UK financial advisory firms”. Initial consideration is £900k, with a further £3.6m payable in cash over the next 18 months and additional deferred contingent consideration of £11.5m over the next four years. Plus Group reported turnover of £1m and EBITDA of c.£340k in FY25.



Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) (£16m | SR7) Hussar Drill Mobilisation/Water Well drilling The water well contractor is mobilising to site and will shortly commence the drilling of the water wells to support the Ensign 970 drill rig for the September Q3 2026 drilling work at the 100% owned Hussar prospect EP513.



Chesterfield Special Cylinders Holdings (LON:CSC) (£13m | SR46) Board Changes and Reconfirmation of FY26 Outlook CEO Chris Walters is stepping down by mutual agreement and will leave on 31 July 2026. COO Chris Webster will become MD and join the board. Director of Finance Sally Millen now joins the board as FD. Richard Stavely of Hardwood Capital will also step down as a non-exec. These changes reflect the reduced scale of the company and will reduce central costs by c.£0.3m. Outlook: previous FY26 guidance unchanged.



Empresaria (LON:EMR) (£11m | SR72) Trading Update and Notice of Results H1 net fee income +5%, with improved margins and cost discipline seeing adjusted pre-tax profit up by c.250% against the prior year period. Management now expects FY26 adj PBT to be at least £5.2m (approximately 27% above market forecast).

