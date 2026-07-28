Tech earnings: we will have earnings from the world’s biggest tech companies this week. Given the index concentration achieved by these companies, they are relevant for almost anyone with market exposure.
See our most recent Week Ahead article by Mark for a detailed breakdown. Highlights include Meta Platforms (NSQ:META) and Microsoft (NSQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, and then Apple (NSQ:AAPL) and Amazon.com (NSQ:AMZN) on Thursday.
The mood music going into these earnings is a little cautious. The NASDAQ Composite index is down 3% this week, and Asian semiconductor stocks have been weak. The Korean Kospi, for example, dropped 11% overnight and is now down by 34% since its high in June. The two main stocks in that index, Samsung and SK Hynix, will both provide earnings reports in the next two days.
The FTSE is unchanged at 10,790
S&P 500 is down 0.4% at 7,385
Brent crude (October) is down 0.6% at $85.40/bbl
Gold is down 0.7% at $4,045/oz
Bitcoin is down 2.4% at $63,400
The Agenda is complete. Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.
Companies Reporting
|Name (Mkt Cap)
|RNS
|Summary
|Our view (Author)
Unilever (LON:ULVR) (£100bn | SR65)
|Underlying sales growth 4.8%. Turnover +0.5% (adverse currency moves). Underlying EPS +2.4%. Diluted EPS down 2.5%. Upgraded outlook for 2026.
Barclays (LON:BARC) (£71.6bn | SR73)
|PBT £3.3bn, up 31%. RoTE 14.8% (H125: 13.2%). EPS of 30.7p (H125: 24.7p). “We are upgrading the 2026 Group income target to c.£31.5bn and remain committed to, and confident in, delivering all financial and distribution targets for 2026 and 2028.”
Games Workshop (LON:GAW) (£6.7bn | SR71)
|Core operating profit £245.1m (2025: £211.8m). Licensing profit £29.9m (2025: 49.5m). EPS 624p (2025: 594.9p). “...we are not planning any significant changes to the implementation of our core strategy in the year ahead… we remain customer focused and look forward to building on the progress we have made.”
Croda International (LON:CRDA) (£4.1bn | SR84)
|Organic sales +4.6%. Adjusted operating profit +6.7% organically. Adjusted EPS +8.9% (78.6p). Actual EPS +29% (56.5p). “Despite the ongoing macro uncertainty, our outlook for full year 2026 is unchanged and we remain on track to deliver our financial framework for full year 2028.”
Frasers (LON:FRAS) (£3.5bn | SR78)
|Merger control clearance in respect of the Offer was granted by the European Commission. The Offer of €38.00 per HUGO BOSS Share remains open for shareholders to accept.
Man (LON:EMG) (£3.4bn | SR50)
|AUM $253.6bn (Dec 2025: $227.6bn). Net inflows $7.1bn. 46% increase in core management fee EPS to 12.4¢. Statutory EPS (diluted) of 17.5¢ (H1 2025: 4.4¢). “...our strategy is working. We will continue to invest in the firm to extend our edge, scaling our credit, quant equity, and multi-strat capabilities to deepen the relationships we have with allocators globally.”
Inchcape (LON:INCH) (£2.9bn | SR85)
Half-year Results & Current £175m share buyback increased to £250m
|Organic revenue growth 5%. Adj. PBT down 6% to £188m, due to higher finance costs. Statutory PBT down 33% to £124m. Guidance: Adjusted EPS growth of >10%, in line with medium term guidance. H2-weighted performance.
Unite (LON:UTG) (£2.9bn | SR52)
|Like-for-like income growth 1.5%. Adjusted earnings down 2% to £142m. Earnings “in line with expectations”. IFRS loss of £418m after revaluation decline. EPRA net tangible assets reduced 9% to 865p.
Canal+ SA (LON:CAN) (£2.30bn | SR79)
|Revenue +40%. On a like-for-like basis, revenue +1.4%. Adj. EBIT +13% like-for-like. Full year and medium-term guidance confirmed.
SSP (LON:SSPG) (£1.48bn | SR59)
|Group Q3 sales +4% at constant FX, +5% at actual FX rates. Trading for the Group as a whole has remained in line with our expectations through Q3… we remain on track to achieve our expectations for the Group for the full-year.
Coats (LON:COA) (£1.48bn | SR50)
|Revenue +1% organically, +18% in total. Adjusted EBIT down 2% organically, +18% in total (all figures at constant FX). Full year expectations unchanged.
Bodycote (LON:BOY) (£1.18bn | SR84)
|Revenue +3.3%. Adjusted operating profit +10.7% (£61m). Core organic revenue growth was 9.6%. FY26 outlook unchanged.
Uniphar (LON:UPR) (£993m | SR53)
|H1 adjusted EPS +11%, in line with expectations. Enters H2 with strong trading momentum across the Group, and underlying trading expectations for the year remain unchanged.
Luceco (LON:LUCE) (£410m | SR93)
|Revenue +13%, exceeding expectations. Adjusted operating profit +14% (c. £15.8m). Continues to experience strong demand. Expects adjusted operating profit for 2027 to exceed current market expectations.
Restore (LON:RST) (£380m | SR52)
|Revenue +21%, adjusted EPS +24%. Confident of delivering a full year result at least in line with market expectations.
Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) (£354m | SR81)
|Long-term transactions completed +4% against ERV. Occupancy increased from 95% to 95.4%. “...a strong start to FY27, with continued leasing outperformance, rising occupancy and exceptionally high tenant retention.”
Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) (£342m | SR6)
|Helge Weiner-Trapness has been Chief Strategy Officer and an Executive Director of the Group since January 2026. Was previously Vice Chairman, Global Banking at HSBC Holdings plc.
Everplay (LON:EVPL) (£330m | SR49)
|Has traded in line with the Board's expectations during H1 2026. Major releases are taking place across H2 2026. Expects full year results to be in line with market expectations, with an H2 weighting.
Forterra (LON:FORT) (£280m | SR65)
|Revenue down 13.5%. Like-for-like revenue down 9.3%. Adjusted PBT down 12.7% (£14.5m). No change to FY expectations.
Essentra (LON:ESNT) (£274m | SR44)
|Revenue +9.8% at constant FX. Adjusted PBT +7.3% at constant FX (£14m), +12% at actual FX. H1 performance in line with Board’s expectations and FY26 expectations are unchanged.
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) (£245m | SR35)
|Chinese Testing Services business: terminating the current customer contract and exiting the business. This will be accounted for as a discontinued operation. The overall trading backdrop has become increasingly more challenging in H2. The Board now expects Group revenue for continuing operations for FY26 to be in the range of £90-95m (excludes Chinese Testing Services).
|BLACK
Kistos Holdings (LON:KIST) (£214m | SR48)
|H1 2026 pro forma production of 20,500 boepd. Guidance for FY26 pro forma production is maintained at 19,000 - 21,000 boepd. Pro forma EBITDA of c. $205m; on a non-pro forma basis EBITDA was c. $155m.
Kore Potash (LON:KP2) (£193m | SR23)
|Efforts during the Quarter have been largely focussed on advancing the Formal Sale Process. Two parties are currently engaged.
|TAKEOVER
Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) (£171m | SR n/a)
|A ship exporting Ferrexpo pellets to the Middle East has been damaged by Russian drones. A crew member has been killed and the vessel’s condition is unknown. Efforts are being made to salvage the vessel but the company does not expect to be able to load additional vessels on this route for the foreseeable future, as shipowners have cancelled their fixtures. The group continues to work towards the previously announced $100m minimum fundraising.
Shares currently suspended.
dotDigital (LON:DOTD) (£146m | SR56)
|Revenue, profit and cash “in line with FY26 market expectations” (Consensus: revenue £92.3m, adj pre-tax profit £19.7m and cash £16.3m). Contracted ARR +18% to £85.4m with +8% organic growth. FY27 outlook: confident in delivering FY27 market expectations.
Trufin (LON:TRU) (£128m | SR92)
|Confirms the value of the previously announced special dividend as £0.4303 per share, with an ex-dividend date of 6 August 2026. The final amount returned to shareholders is expected to be £22,513,707 and will be paid on 28 August 2026.
Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) (£90m | SR27)
|Significant surface lithium grades: multiple grab samples returned grades exceeding 3.5% Li2O with associated tin and tantalum anomalies indicated. High-grade lithium samples extended the mineralised strike of the main Lithium Ridge trend from six to nine kilometres.
Journeo (LON:JNEO) (£84m | SR65)
|Revenue +53% to £37.6m with adj pre-tax profit +10% to £3.0m. Net cash dropped to £12.6m (H1 25: £18.0m). Outlook: FY26 revenue is expected to be “marginally ahead” of expectations, with pre-tax profit remaining in line with current expectations (consensus: £72m and £7.4m, respectively).
Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) (£82m | SR50)
|H1 revenue expected to be c.£15.5m with adj EBITDA of £6.6m. Net cash of £13.5m at the end of the half year following £6m buyback. FY26 outlook: remains on track to meet FY expectations.
NWF (LON:NWF) (£70m | SR80)
|Revenue +1.9% with adj pre-tax profit -5.3% to £12.5m. Adj EPS of 17.9p, slightly below expectations (Stocko consensus 18.3p). Fuels business saw operating profit fall due to lower winter demand and the Middle East conflict. FY27 outlook: assuming normalised trading conditions in Fuels are maintained, the Board expects the Group’s performance to be “broadly in line” with FY26.
|BLACK? RH note: I don’t have access to any revised broker forecasts yet, but previous consensus was for EPS growth of 7% in FY27, so I am inclined to see this as a profit warning for FY27.
Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) (£61m | SR13)
|Clinically relevant positive effectiveness in pediatric trial (FORTIS). Results confirm safety and effectiveness of ferric maltol treatment in children 2 months and above
Creo Medical (LON:CREO) (£61m | SR19)
|H1 revenue +45% to £3.2m, in line with expectations. Company expects to have sufficient cash to reach profitability following the completion of its stake in Creo Medical SL. FY26 outlook: confident in delivering full year revenue growth of 50% to 60%, in line with guidance.
Staffline (LON:STAF) (£56m | SR80)
|H1 revenue +15.2% to £559.4m, with pre-tax profit up 383% to £2.9m. “Retender and renewal activity remains high creating strong momentum into H2. FY26 outlook: “well positioned to deliver full year results towards the top end of market expectations” (consensus: PBT of £8.7-9.2m)
Winking Studios (LON:WKS) (£52m | SR54)
|Expects H1 revenue of at least +20% vs H1 25 with adj EBITDA of $1.0-1.3m (H1 25: $2.4m), reflecting increased costs to support growth initiatives. Revenue growth was mainly driven by art outsourcing services, including recent acquisitions.
Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) (£48m | SR69)
|H1 revenue +23.7% to £70.4m, with +1% LFL and the balance from acquisitions. H1 did not see the expected contribution from two major bridge infrastructure projects, which are now expected to be more heavily weighted to H2. FY26 Outlook: “The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations”.
Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT) (£34m | SR12)
|FY26 (y/e 31 March): nil revenue and a pre-tax loss of £4.6m. FY26 was a year of investment in the firm’s AI-led strategy and a number of products are under development.
PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) (£32m | SR42)
|FY26 ARR +27% to £24.4m, with contracted ARR +24% to £27.5m, providing good visibility. H1 revenue and adj EBITDA are expected to be ahead of consensus, at £24.6m and c.£1.1m, respectively.
Pebble Beach Systems (LON:PEB) (£31m | SR75)
|H1 revenue +10% with strong contribution from project revenue, +19%. Recurring revenue +6%. H1 adj EBITDA is expected to be c.£2.4m with improved margin. FY26 Outlook: “the Board remains confident” and will provide an update on current trading in September.
Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) (£27m | SR31)
|H1 revenue +18% to c.£11.6m with cash of £8.9m. Workforce consultation continues with up to £4m of cost savings expected.
Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (£25m | SR50)
|H1 sales expected to be c.£36.4m, flat year-on-year in constant currency and in line with expectations. Tableware +4.1% with the USA returning to double-digit growth. Net debt reduced to £6.2m (FY25: £17.5m). Outlook: FY26 expectations unchanged.
Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) (£17m | SR41)
|Tavistock has acquired 87.9% of Plus Group, a “leading provider of AI Agent technology and paraplanning services to UK financial advisory firms”. Initial consideration is £900k, with a further £3.6m payable in cash over the next 18 months and additional deferred contingent consideration of £11.5m over the next four years. Plus Group reported turnover of £1m and EBITDA of c.£340k in FY25.
Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) (£16m | SR7)
|The water well contractor is mobilising to site and will shortly commence the drilling of the water wells to support the Ensign 970 drill rig for the September Q3 2026 drilling work at the 100% owned Hussar prospect EP513.
Chesterfield Special Cylinders Holdings (LON:CSC) (£13m | SR46)
|CEO Chris Walters is stepping down by mutual agreement and will leave on 31 July 2026. COO Chris Webster will become MD and join the board. Director of Finance Sally Millen now joins the board as FD. Richard Stavely of Hardwood Capital will also step down as a non-exec. These changes reflect the reduced scale of the company and will reduce central costs by c.£0.3m. Outlook: previous FY26 guidance unchanged.
Empresaria (LON:EMR) (£11m | SR72)
|H1 net fee income +5%, with improved margins and cost discipline seeing adjusted pre-tax profit up by c.250% against the prior year period. Management now expects FY26 adj PBT to be at least £5.2m (approximately 27% above market forecast).
DSW Capital (LON:DSW) (£11m | SR63)
|Revenue +27% to £6.2m, adj pre-tax profit -17% to £1.3m. DR Solicitors saw 12% annualised growth but M&A activity on the DSW Network was slower. FY27 outlook: trading in line with Board expectations.
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