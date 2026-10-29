ASA International down 3% as it experiences some difficulties in Uganda

The market reaction today is fair: any uptick in PAR>30 ought to be treated with some caution. Personally, I'm satisfied with the explanation that this is a country-specific issue. One of ASAI's attractions for me is its geographic diversifation; however, the downside of this is that there will usually be a problem in at least one of its locations. The potential value on offer here remains exceptional, to my eyes, and so I retain our fully positive stance.

Down 3% at 250.3p (£251m) - Q3 2026 Business Update

[Disclosure: at the time of publication, Graham has a long position in ASAI.]

International microfinance lender ASA International continues to achieve impressive growth - except for in India, which it has exited.

Highlights from today's update:

Excluding India , the outstandling loan portfolio grows 20% year-on-year, and by 5% quarter-on-quarter, to $631m.

Including India, the growth rate is 14% year-on-year.

There's an increase in the average loan size, seeing as the client base has only grown by 9% year-on-year (again, excluding India).

Portfolio at risk: PAR>30 (a measure of loans overdue more than 30 days) has ticked up from 2.4% (Q2) to 2.9% (Q3). This has been driven entirely by Uganda, as without Uganda PAR>30 was stable at 2.4%.

An explanation from the company as to what has happened in Uganda:

As disclosed previously, clients in Uganda have been negatively affected by the new trade regulations introduced earlier in the year. In addition, the country saw the impacts from the Ebola outbreak and a drought.

ASAI has responded proactively with a range of remediation measures, including "a short-term reduction in the portfolio" and management changes.

India: gross outstanding loan portfolio has reduced to an almost negigible figure ($3.4m). The exit should be finalised by the end of the year.

CEO comment:

...This performance reflects the resilience of demand across our markets and the strength of our operating model, with particularly strong contributions from Pakistan, Ghana, Kenya and Myanmar. We continue to balance growth with disciplined risk management, maintaining overall portfolio quality. While PAR>30 increased during the quarter, this was primarily driven by temporary challenges in Uganda. Remedial actions are already under way and are expected to become visible in the PAR levels in Uganda in the coming months.

Estimates

Thanks to Cavendish for covering this stock today, with only "minimal" changes to forecasts. For example, the FY26 diluted EPS forecast increases by 0.3% to 73.1 US cents. The same forecast for FY27 increases 0.6% to 84.2 US cents. The increase in GBP is a little higher due to exchange rate movements.

Graham's view

The market reaction today is fair: any uptick in PAR>30 ought to be treated with some caution.

Personally, I'm satisfied with the explanation that this is a country-specific issue. One of ASAI's attractions for me is its geographic diversifation; however, the downside of this is that there will usually be a problem in at least one of its locations.

While the company remains very profitable at this level - note that earnings forecasts are stable - it is worth highilghting that PAR>30 of 2.9% is the highest level of risk we've had here in a few years. For context, it was 2% in 2023, 2.2% in 2024, and 1.8% in 2025.

PAR>30 had reached much higher levels in the Covid era and when the company was exposed to India.

I've had a fully positive stance on this one and I'll leave that unchanged today, on the grounds that earnings forecasts are intact and the difficultied in Uganda are isolated and likely to be short-term.

The potential value on offer here remains exceptional, to my eyes. And when a stock is trading at a mid-single-digit earnings multiple, we can't expect perfectly smooth sailing: